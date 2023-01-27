Checked baggage scanner repaired at Tweed-New Haven Airport
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A technician repaired the TSA’s checked baggage scanner at Tweed-New Haven Airport after it stopped working Thursday.
TSA agents manually checked bags until a technician was able to repair the equipment on Friday.
Officials had encouraged travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure and bring a carry-on.
