Checked baggage scanner repaired at Tweed-New Haven Airport

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A technician repaired the TSA’s checked baggage scanner at Tweed-New Haven Airport after it stopped working Thursday.

TSA agents manually checked bags until a technician was able to repair the equipment on Friday.

Officials had encouraged travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure and bring a carry-on.

