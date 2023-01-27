ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Checked baggage scanner repaired at Tweed-New Haven Airport

By Braley Dodson, Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384UYq_0kSrHMab00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A technician repaired the TSA’s checked baggage scanner at Tweed-New Haven Airport after it stopped working Thursday.

TSA agents manually checked bags until a technician was able to repair the equipment on Friday.

Officials had encouraged travelers to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their departure and bring a carry-on.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost

GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
GLASTONBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven police searching for serial cash register thieves

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Within the span of four days, two suspects have stolen three cash registers and five bags of stolen goods from six businesses. Police now say the suspects are a man and a woman who is staying at area hotels. Chris Gaudreau, who owns Racquet Koop on Whaley Avenue, arrived at […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Norwalk police give renewed push to solve missing woman’s cold case

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police are urging the public to help them solve what happened to a woman who went missing in 1985. April Grisanti was last seen shortly after midnight on Feb. 1, 1985, when her ex-boyfriend, James “Purple” Aaron, forced her into his blue Cadillac outside Anthony’s Bar on Main Street, according […]
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Pilot ejected from plane during crash at Hartford-Brainard Airport

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A pilot was ejected from a plane during a crash in Hartford Saturday afternoon. According to the Connecticut Airport Authority, a single-engine Lancair IV-P four-passenger prop plane crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport’s turf runway around 3:30 p.m. The pilot was ejected from the plane during the crash, suffering some […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Action Sports to close after nearly 50 years in business at Branford store

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Action Sports in Branford will close in April after nearly 50 years in business at their Branford location, according to the owner Paul von Maffei. Action Sports was founded over fifty years ago but opened at its Branford location on West Main Street 47 years ago. “It’s a bittersweet thing that […]
BRANFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Reports of single engine plane crash at Brainard Airport

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The CT Airport Authority says that at around 3:45 p.m. today, a single engine aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at Hartford-Brainard Airport. The airport is a general aviation airport with smaller planes flying in and out. “We usually see all of those little planes flying over...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Tyre Nichols protest in New Haven after police video released

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Public outrage against the violent arrest and fatal beating of a Memphis man continues across the country and in Connecticut. People gathered for a protest in New Haven Sunday evening.  The protest lasted for about an hour. Nearly 100 people got together on the corner of Church and Chapel Street. The protest was organized […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

1 shot in parking lot of West Haven Burger King

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was taken to a hospital after being shot in the torso in the parking lot of a West Haven Burger King, according to police. Police received 911 calls about the shooting, which happened outside the Burger King on Campbell Avenue, at about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford PD investigate shooting on Capitol Ave.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a shooting incident on Capitol Avenue Tuesday morning. Hartford officers told News 8 that a man was shot. The victim is in his 20s and is in critical condition. His identity has not been released, and police have not commented on the shooting or what caused it. […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Trench Collapse Death: Manchester Contractor Must Pay Over $375K In OSHA Fines

A Manchester-based contractor faces over $375,000 in penalties for failing to protect a worker who died in a trench collapse on a construction site. The penalty was assigned to Botticello Inc. in connection to the July 22, 2022 death of East Windsor resident Dennis Slater, age 56, who was buried when an eight-foot-deep trench caved in at a Vernon residential development construction site, the US Department of Labor announced on Monday, Jan. 30.
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

Connecticut lawmaker reintroduces proposal to create bear hunt

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An uptick in bear sightings has one state lawmaker urging the legislature to revisit the potential of creating a bear hunt. Rep. Karen Reddington-Hughes (R-District 66) introduced a lottery bill this session. The black bear population has gotten large and brazen. In October, a 10-year-old boy playing in a Morris backyard […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

VIDEO: Woman fights off purse snatcher at Wallingford Stop & Shop

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police are asking for the public’s help to find two suspects who tried to steal a purse from a woman Saturday afternoon at a Stop & Shop. According to authorities, the attempted robbery happened at about 1 p.m. at the Stop & Shop on North Colony Road. The victim told […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Staffing shortages causing challenges for EMS workers

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Staffing shortages, increased call volumes and low revenue has led to what officials are calling a depleted emergency system for emergency medical services (EMS) employees. The North Haven Fire Department is getting approximately 20 emergency calls a day with ambulance response times of up to a half-hour, according to chief […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut

CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy