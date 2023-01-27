ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Carolina Forest Girls Basketball ranked in SCBCA Top 10

By Julia Kennedy
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39ntPa_0kSrHFPW00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Carolina Forest girls are ranked 10th this week in the class 5-A rankings.

The Panthers have won five straight games with some of those coming down straight to the wire.

Head Coach for the Panthers, Stacy Hughes said it’s been their defense that has helped them become so successful.

“Our defense has been kind of key all year,” Hughes said. “It’s real scrappy and turns up the pressure when we needed it. It turned into some offensive production at critical times, so it’s helped us get by in those tight games.”

On Carolina Forest’s roster, they only have two seniors and have a handful of freshmen starting.

Where some might see having a young team as a disadvantage, the players find the benefits in it.

“For us being young, were athletic and we move a lot,” Miracle McLean said. “Our energy is up, so we talk more.”

McLean is currently leading the team in scoring.

“Everyone be ready for us because we’re coming,” McLean added.

The Panthers will host Conway on Friday at 6 p.m.


Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

CCU’s Jerrod Clark receives invitation to the NFL scouting combine

CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina football’s Jerrod Clark has received an invitation to the 2023 National Football League (NFL) Scouting Combine, he announced on his Instagram account. He will join fellow Chanticleer Lance Boykin at the NFL Scouting Combine from Feb. 28-March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. In 13 games in 2022, Clark finished the season with […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Daye scores 23, but CCU men fall on the road to James Madison, 75-69

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Antonio Daye tied his career-high with a game-high 23 points, but it was not enough as Coastal Carolina fell 75-69 to James Madison on Thursday night in Virginia. CCU falls to 10-11 overall and 4-5 in Sun Belt Conference action, while JMU moves to 14-8 overall and 5-4 in conference play.  Daye completed his third […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Blount, Richardson lead CCU women past James Madison, 79-64

CONWAY, S.C. – Aja Blount and Deaja Richardson each scored 20 points as Coastal Carolina pulled away in the second half to upset James Madison 79-64 in a Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. Blount and Richardson were supported by Arin Freeman and Anaya Barney, who had 11 and 10 points, respectively. Miriam […]
CONWAY, SC
kiss951.com

Have You Visited The Most Underrated Attraction In South Carolina?

Even if you live in South Carolina you’ve probably been to several of the state’s top tourist destinations. The first thing that pops into my mind is the entire city of Myrtle Beach. Then there’s Charleston which is full of history. The Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, and Greenville has become a tourist hotspot in recent years. Each of these cities is popular and home to heavily visited attractions. But what about those spots that are off the beaten path? Well, the experts at Yahoo put together a list of the most underrated attraction in each state including South Carolina.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
country1037fm.com

Charleston South Carolina Barbecue Restaurant Expands To Myrtle Beach

I grew up on good barbecue in Texas, and I love it to this day. And now, we hear a Charleston South Carolina barbecue restaurant plans expansion to downtown Myrtle Beach. According to WMBF, Swig & Swine’s new location is set to open in the 500 block of Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach. Pitmaster and owner Anthony DiBernardo says the location is perfect for residents and visitors alike. Swig & Swine serves beef brisket, pork sandwiches, sides and desserts. Of course, with “Swig” in the name, there’s a full bar. Southern Living Magazine named Swig & Swine to the top 50 BBQ Joints. By the way, I love the name. I give props for creativity for sure. I’m sure this will be a spot we try out once it opens. We visit Myrtle Beach several times a year, and we’re always on the lookout for a new spot. This is the first time Swig & Swine ventures outside the Charleston market.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
roadtripsandcoffee.com

Road Trip Exploring the Revolutionary War in South Carolina’s Old 96 District

Explore the Revolutionary War with this 12-part series featuring road trip itineraries, history of the American Revolution, and information about the historic sites, museums, and battlefields across the state. Read the Series. The American Revolution in South Carolina began in Charleston. But the Revolutionary War in South Carolina started in...
GEORGIA STATE
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Showers will be entering our area tonight

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Get ready for another active weather pattern this week. A low pressure system will be passing through our area tonight, this will bring widespread showers and heavy rain at times. Showers are going to be starting this evening around 6pm. Widespread showers will continue tonight through tomorrow.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
FOX Carolina

Recovering lost history in SC

We now know the name of the man arrested following a massive law enforcement response yesterday in Laurens County.
WBTW News13

Unicyclist from Maine completes East Coast Greenway journey in Florida

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old unicyclist from Maine has completed his journey after arriving in Key West, Florida, according to East Coast Greenway. Avery Seuter was riding the east coast to bring awareness to cycling infrastructure and the East Coast Greenway by raising money for future trail upgrades. On Dec. 16, Seuter stopped […]
KEY WEST, FL
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

102K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy