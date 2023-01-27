ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Power outage to transmitter impacts HNN reception on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A transmitter is currently down according to Maui Electric, impacting KGMB service to Maui and Hawaii Island. K28NN lost power at around 11 p.m. Friday. According to officials, the entire Haleakala summit has lost power. K20NX on the Big Island gets its signal from K28 on Maui,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports for six decades, dies at 80

Hawaii County Police are investigating a shooting involving an officer and pit bull. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. ‘All I heard was the boom’: Boulder crashes into home, narrowly missing woman. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Fire Department said...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public input sought on Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street project

Department of Public Works, along with Department of Water Supply and Department of Environmental Management will be holding a community meeting to discuss the upcoming road, water and sewer work related to the Kīlauea Avenue and Keawe Street Rehabilitation project. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners Plant Sale blooms again

If you’re looking for a fun-filled day with the prospect of picking up a plant or two for your garden, the East Hawai‘i Master Gardeners have an upcoming event grown just for you. The group’s first in-person Plant Sale since before the COVID-19 pandemic is blooming from 10...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

County to host free residential hazardous waste collection events

The Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management is once again offering residents the opportunity to conveniently dispose of acceptable household hazardous waste in a manner that protects public health and the environment. Household hazardous waste collection events are planned for Feb. 4 in the West Hawai‘i Civic Center parking...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo’s music festival Hoʻolauleʻa returned with 20 bands, food, thousands of revelers

Music floated through the calm air at the Hele gas station on Kaʻūmana Drive in Hilo, enticing people as far as a mile away to join the party unfolding on Bayfront. More than 20 bands were featured throughout the night on four stages, playing eclectic music that everyone could enjoy, while just as many vendors, if not more, sold ono (delicious) food and merchandise.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man charged in connection to assault of 2 Hawaii County police officers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been charged on Thursday in connection to an assault of two Hawaii County police officers, officials said. Samuel Imaizumi, 47, of Mountain View is charged with first-degree assault. Authorities were arresting Imaizumi in Mountain View for an outstanding warrant on Monday when he allegedly...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hilo grand jury indicts man accused in stabbing deaths of his grandparents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo grand jury on Wednesday indicted a 21-year-old man accused in the stabbing deaths of his grandparents. Joshua Ho, of Hilo, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. Ho is accused of fatally stabbing his grandparents — Hawaii Island...
HILO, HI

