Kingman, KS

Salina Post

California couple accused of attempting to sell meth in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
COACHELLA, CA
Wanted Kansas felon jailed after chase, fatal crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal chase and crash and have a suspect in custody. Just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies attempted to stop a Hyundia Elantra for alleged traffic infractions on Kellogg Drive, according to Sheriff's Lt. Nathan Gibbs. The driver of the vehicle Harry Rediker 22, Wichita, failed to stop and fled from deputies.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
WICHITA, KS
T-Bird men post high finishes at Herm Wilson Invitational

WICHITA - Totaling 17 top-10 finishes, the Cloud County Community College men's track and field team would continue to put up big marks to close out the month of January by competing at the 2023 Wichita State University Herm Wilson Invitational inside the Heskett Center in Wichita. No team scores...
WICHITA, KS
Wichita State wins 85-72 against East Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Craig Porter Jr. had 20 points in Wichita State's 85-72 win against East Carolina on Sunday. Porter had eight rebounds for the Shockers (11-10, 4-5 American Athletic Conference). James Rojas scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Jaykwon Walton was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
GREENVILLE, NC
Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

