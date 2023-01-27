Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
California couple accused of attempting to sell meth in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
Wanted Kansas felon jailed after chase, fatal crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal chase and crash and have a suspect in custody. Just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies attempted to stop a Hyundia Elantra for alleged traffic infractions on Kellogg Drive, according to Sheriff's Lt. Nathan Gibbs. The driver of the vehicle Harry Rediker 22, Wichita, failed to stop and fled from deputies.
Kan. woman dead after car strikes, vaults concrete wall
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7:30a.m. Sunday in Sedgwick County. A 2012 Honda Accord driven by a 22-year-old woman from Wichita was westbound on Kellogg near Washington Street, according to Officer Chad Ditch. The car struck the concrete wall, traveled over the wall...
Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
Police: Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
Two men, dog rescued after boat overturns on Kansas lake
RENO COUNTY — Two people and a dog were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting.
🎥 More Kan. law enforcement respond to video that stuns the nation
KANSAS CITY— Protesters and police unions around the country continue to condemn Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Kansas City Kansas Police Chief Karl Oakman released a statement late Saturday with "a sobering reminder to law enforcement...
T-Bird women's track breaks 2 school records, hits 3 national qualifying marks
WICHITA - Closing out the opening month of the season with two school records and 10 top-10 finishes, the Cloud County Community College women's track and field team would add three new national qualifying marks to their total at the two-day Wichita State University Herm Wilson Invitational inside the Heskett Center in Wichita.
T-Bird men post high finishes at Herm Wilson Invitational
WICHITA - Totaling 17 top-10 finishes, the Cloud County Community College men's track and field team would continue to put up big marks to close out the month of January by competing at the 2023 Wichita State University Herm Wilson Invitational inside the Heskett Center in Wichita. No team scores...
Wichita State wins 85-72 against East Carolina
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Craig Porter Jr. had 20 points in Wichita State's 85-72 win against East Carolina on Sunday. Porter had eight rebounds for the Shockers (11-10, 4-5 American Athletic Conference). James Rojas scored 19 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Jaykwon Walton was 4 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0