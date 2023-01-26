Read full article on original website
nodq.com
Return at the Royal Rumble said to be a “legitimate surprise” to people within WWE
Pat McAfee was expected back on WWE television following the end of football season and he was even rumored to be returning at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. Despite that, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that McAfee’s commentary return at the Rumble was a “legitimate surprise” to people inside the company and an effort was made to prevent plans from leaking out.
Results of Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss from WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss for the WWWE RAW women’s title took place at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Here are the highlights…. * The two went after each other right when the ball rang. Alexa quickly got the upper hand and trash talked as she worked over Bianca. Bianca fought back and went for the KOD but Alexa escaped.
Former WWE referee defends the lack of surprises at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
In his Reffin Rant video that was published to Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas commented on the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE and defended the lack of surprises…. “People may say that the outcomes were predictable, but they were the right choices under the circumstances.”. “I thought the Royal...
Results of Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight from WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match took place at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Here are the highlights…. * There were glow in the dark blue and neon lighting effects for the Pitch Black match. * The fight quickly went to the outside of the ring. LA...
Possible reason why John Cena vs. Logan Paul isn’t likely to happen at Wrestlemania 39
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Logan Paul eliminated Seth Rollins from the men’s Rumble match to seemingly set up a match between them at Wrestlemania 39. Logan was rumored to be facing John Cena at Wrestlemania but it’s now believed that United States champion Austin Theory will be Cena’s opponent as Theory has been using Cena’s “the champ is here” catchphrase on television in recent weeks.
Results of Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens from WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the unified WWE Universal title took place at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Here are the highlights…. * Before the match, Hardy performed his “Sold Out” song in the ring. * Reigns came to the ring with Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn....
What was originally planned for Pat McAfee’s return to WWE
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Pat McAfee made his return to the commentary team. During his podcast, McAfee discussed what was originally planned…. “There was speculation, a lot of people talking about it, a lot of people thought I was going to be in the Royal Rumble, a lot of people thought I was going to be there. That was not figured out until late last week. That came together pretty quick. Not that there was any bad relations, it’s just my schedule for the last five months, and everyone’s schedule, especially in the WWE, my wife is pregnant, there was no bad beef or anything, it was just, ‘I don’t want to have to train enough to get into the Royal Rumble.”
Results of the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match
Here are the highlights of the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match…. * Rhea Ripley was the #1 entrant and was selling the spear attack from Beth Phoenix from the men’s Rumble match. Liv Morgan was #2. The announcers brought up how Liv requested #1 but they gave her #2 instead.
NoDQ Review 222: WWE Royal Rumble 2023 fallout, The Rock’s Wrestlemania 39 status
Here is the latest edition of the NoDQ Review with our panel, moderated by Virtue, discussing the latest news topics in the world of wrestling…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
Cody Rhodes on Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard: “They’ve been nothing but angels to me”
Cody Rhodes was the winner of the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com, Cody commented on his return from injury while praising WWE executives Nick Khan and Bruce Prichard…. “I was embarrassed, I really was. I was on top of my game....
Report on why Rey Mysterio wasn’t in the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match
Rey Mysterio was the 17th entrant in the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match but did not make an appearance. Instead, Dominik showed up as the 18th entrant and was wearing Rey’s mask with the implication being that Dominik attacked Rey backstage. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following…
Video: Rhea Ripley makes decision for her title match at WWE Wrestlemania 39
During the January 30th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, women’s Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley made the decision for her title match at Wrestlemania 39. Rhea brought up her loss to Smackdown women’s champion Charlotte Flair from Wrestlemania 36 in 2020 and then officially picked Charlotte as her opponent for Wrestlemania 39.
Steve Austin and The Rock reportedly turned down match offers for WWE Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, WWE reportedly made Steve Austin a “huge money” offer for a match against undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 39 and there was apparently a pitch for Austin to have a match against Brock Lesnar as well. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer...
Kenny Omega provides update on his health following recent AEW and NJPW matches
While speaking to Comicbook.com, Kenny Omega provided an update on his health following recent AEW and NJPW matches…. “I would say before the Best of Seven series and the Tokyo Dome I was feeling pretty good. After completing the Best of Seven Series, which culminated in a Ladder Match, and barely being removed from the match that I did with Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom, it was kind of a slap in the face from reality being like, ‘Hey, don’t go thinking you’re 100% again. We just let you think that for a couple of weeks (laughs). This is your new 100% so get used to it, kid.’ That was the crashing back down to reality moment for me. Like, okay, I did it. I survived. I’m really proud of this work, but oh boy, it’s going to take a while to recover. It wasn’t like a ‘give me a 24-hour’ kind of thing. It’s been over a week and I’m still feeling it.”
Tyson Fury hopes to be back in WWE “soon” and wants to become world champion
As previously noted, WWE was looking to have Tyson Fury be part of the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE and WWE Wrestlemania 39 but he is reportedly banned from entering the United States at the moment after links to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan emerged. While speaking to GiveMeSport.com, Fury...
Rhea Ripley says her knee was dislocated during the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match
After winning the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match, Rhea Ripley spoke during a press conference after the event…. “I’m obviously beat up. My knees aren’t very good in general. My knee did dislocate for a second, and then it went back in. I’m feeling good now, and because of all my emotions, I’m just excited, so I’m blocking out everything else. If anything, I can smell blood in my nose, and that’s definitely there, but my knee is good.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)
Cody Rhodes wasn’t fully cleared to wrestle until the day of WWE’s 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
Cody Rhodes was the winner of the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match. While speaking to Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com, Cody revealed that he wasn’t cleared until the day of the show…. “I went to the Performance Center, I remember I made a joke in AEW about hip...
What WWE reportedly has planned for Chelsea Green’s creative direction
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Chelsea Green made her return in the women’s Rumble match but was eliminated in a record five seconds. In regards to Green’s character direction, Fightful.com noted that “there have been tentative creative plans for her to play a comedic ‘Karen’ type character based on what we heard.” According to Wikipedia, “Karen is a slang term for a white woman perceived as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.”
Full match: Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper from WWE Elimination Chamber 2017
Drblackedout I 100% disagree. Like it or not Roman is the Biggest star in the industry. If he is wrestling on a ppv. Then that itself already makes an A level show. Add the fact that its their return to... WWE makes announcement regarding the 2023 Elimination Chamber match ·...
Second 2023 Elimination Chamber match confirmed for upcoming PLE
During the January 30th 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce announced that a second Elimination Chamber match will take place to determine Bianca Belair’s opponent for the RAW women’s title at Wrestlemania 39. Pearce said the women’s Rumble final four (Raquel, Liv Morgan, Asuka, and Nikki Cross) have already qualified for the match. Next week, Candice LeRae will face Michin, Piper Niven, and the returning Carmella to determine the 5th spot.
