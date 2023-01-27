ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

York, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in York. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Winter is coming; snow showers expected for the midweek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It's been very mild and that will continue tonight with a low around 32. Get ready for big change. The rest of the week looks much colder with highs in the 30s starting tomorrow. A snow shower will be possible early Wednesday morning but it won't amount to much. Windy and much colder for the end of the week.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate ice cream store gives away free ice cream scoops

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An ice cream shop in Cumberland County is giving away free ice cream on Sunday because it is Oprah Winfrey’s birthday!. Until 8 p.m. Sunday night, Urban Churn is giving out one free kid scoop of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinklers. The owner of the store says this is a great way to kick off Black History Month which begins in February.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg hosts Pa. Wine Excellence Awards

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Wine Excellence Awards took place in Harrisburg today. Judges tasted what the Pennsylvania Wine Society deemed were the top wines from around the commonwealth. Guests that purchased tickets also had the chance to try some of the famous local wines and get a first-hand...
HARRISBURG, PA
lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Porch Restaurant & Pub (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Yorktowne Hotel to reopen its doors after seven years

YORK, Pa. — York's historic Yorktowne Hotel has served as a landmark in downtown for nearly one hundred years, lodging guests from across the Commonwealth and beyond. However, as times changed, much of the hotel remained the same. So, with Tuesday's grand opening just a few hours away, what has changed?
YORK, PA
FOX 43

A winter trip to ZooAmerica | Family First with FOX43

HERSHEY, Pa. — In the cold winter months a trip to the zoo may not be on the top of your list of things to do, but if you’re looking to beat the crowds and get some up close and personal time with the animals, the winter could be a great time to visit.
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Lancaster County missing person located safe

LANCASTER, Pa. — State police confirm, missing man found safe. State police say a man missing since Saturday may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to state police, 60-year-old James A. Love was last seen in the area of Old Philadelphia Pike in Leacock Township, Lancaster County, around 10 a.m. Saturday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy