2023 Teddy Bear toss at Hershey Bears sets new world record with 67,309 bears thrown
HERSHEY, Pa. — A new world record was set on Sunday night in Hershey. According to the Hershey Bears, the team has, again, established a new world record with 67,309 teddy bears and stuffed animals collected during Sunday’s GIANT Teddy Bear Toss. The franchise says this passed the...
York, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in York. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
local21news.com
Winter is coming; snow showers expected for the midweek
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It's been very mild and that will continue tonight with a low around 32. Get ready for big change. The rest of the week looks much colder with highs in the 30s starting tomorrow. A snow shower will be possible early Wednesday morning but it won't amount to much. Windy and much colder for the end of the week.
abc27.com
Board game café in Dauphin County will be closing its current location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of a local board game café named Urturn Café recently announced on Facebook that they will be closing their current Harrisburg location. Urturn Cafe combines eating and board games to create a unique environment for all of its guests. According to...
abc27.com
Hersheypark removing classic family ride for 2023 season
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A classic family ride that has been at Hersheypark since 1997 is being removed for the upcoming operating season. The Whip, which was located in the Midway America section of the park, is being removed for the 2023 season. Hersheypark confirmed this in a tweet regarding the removal of the ride.
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
abc27.com
Midstate ice cream store gives away free ice cream scoops
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An ice cream shop in Cumberland County is giving away free ice cream on Sunday because it is Oprah Winfrey’s birthday!. Until 8 p.m. Sunday night, Urban Churn is giving out one free kid scoop of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinklers. The owner of the store says this is a great way to kick off Black History Month which begins in February.
Harrisburg hosts Pa. Wine Excellence Awards
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Wine Excellence Awards took place in Harrisburg today. Judges tasted what the Pennsylvania Wine Society deemed were the top wines from around the commonwealth. Guests that purchased tickets also had the chance to try some of the famous local wines and get a first-hand...
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Porch Restaurant & Pub (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Yorktowne Hotel to reopen its doors after seven years
YORK, Pa. — York's historic Yorktowne Hotel has served as a landmark in downtown for nearly one hundred years, lodging guests from across the Commonwealth and beyond. However, as times changed, much of the hotel remained the same. So, with Tuesday's grand opening just a few hours away, what has changed?
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
A winter trip to ZooAmerica | Family First with FOX43
HERSHEY, Pa. — In the cold winter months a trip to the zoo may not be on the top of your list of things to do, but if you’re looking to beat the crowds and get some up close and personal time with the animals, the winter could be a great time to visit.
Police search for missing teen in Cumberland County
LEMOYNE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are searching for a missing teen. Alayjah Sha'dae Cicile Williams was last seen on January 6, when she ran away from home, located on the 900 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Police. Williams is believed to be in the...
Family dog fatally shot while on a walk, family speaks out
FLEETWOOD, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission said a case of mistaken identity caused a Berks County family to lose their dog after it was shot while out for a walk with its owner. Hunter, an 8-year-old malamute mix, was a beloved pet of the Heller family. He was...
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Hershey Farm fire reduces restaurant options for Lancaster County tourists
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County’s tourism season unofficially starts on March 10, when Sight & Sound Theatre opens its latest show. The show is the highlight of many organized tours through the area. With barely more than a month before the season begins, the area is down...
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for mobile food pantry in York County
YORK, Pa. — The Catholic Harvest Food Pantry introduced its new mobile food pantry Monday. The new unit will be used as a traveling food pantry for the organization to help reach more areas of southcentral Pennsylvania. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in York today to celebrate. The pantry...
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
Catholic schools should participate in Catholic- only leagues | PennLive letters
It is a well known fact that Catholic schools recruit athletes and that the PIAA turns a blind eye to this debacle. The Catholic hierarchy does not allow males to wrestle females. Harrisburg has female wrestlers and received 2 forfeits. The Harrisburg coach did nothing against the PIAA rules and won the match.
WGAL
UPDATE: Lancaster County missing person located safe
LANCASTER, Pa. — State police confirm, missing man found safe. State police say a man missing since Saturday may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused. According to state police, 60-year-old James A. Love was last seen in the area of Old Philadelphia Pike in Leacock Township, Lancaster County, around 10 a.m. Saturday.
FOX 43
