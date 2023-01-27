Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37
"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
New Steve Austin Series To Premiere On A&E, Upcoming WWE Legends And Rivals Lineup
More information has been revealed regarding WWE programming on A&E. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that "Stone Cold Takes on America," a new series featuring Steve Austin will premiere on A&E on Sunday, April 9 and run through Sunday, June 11. Austin recently filmed content as a weatherman and drive...
Chelsea Green, 'Murder Clown' Asuka, Nia Jax, Piper Niven Part Of 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Surprises
18 women have been announced for the 2023 women's Royal Rumble match, leaving plenty of room for surprises. Fightful will keep a running list of surprise entrants throughout the women's Royal Rumble match. Fans can see the announced lineup by clicking here. - B-Fab, who is part of the WWE...
Rocky Romero: AJ Styles Thought It Would Have Been Cool If He Showed Up At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The potential was there for the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to return to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 2016. Prior to winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title at the CMLL Super Viernes event in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. He joined Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about various topics.
Kevin Nash Says He Was Invited To WWE Raw XXX, Doesn't See Where He Could Have Been Used
Kevin Nash comments on WWE Raw XXX. WWE celebrated its 30th anniversary of WWE Raw on January 23 with WWE Raw XXX. The show saw legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, and more make appearances during the show. One name who was absent...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Full Show Review & Results | Will Washington, Professor Nick, SRS, Denise!
Will Washington and Professor Nick Harrison review the WWE Royal Rumble! Denise Salcedo and Sean Ross Sapp will be joining live after the press conference!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Details On January 16 WWE Raw Talent Meeting
WWE held another talent meeting on January 16 for the Raw roster. Fightful Select learned that staff and talent were all involved at the meeting, which started shortly after 3 PM EST. The meeting was conducted by Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle.
Chad Gable Says He's Felt Useful Ever Since Triple H Took Over Creative, Hopes To Face Brock Lesnar
Chad Gable talks WWE under the Triple H regime. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon retired as WWE CEO and head of creative. In his place, Paul "Triple H" Levesque became WWE's Chief Content Officer and the head of creative. During Triple H's time at the helm, WWE programming has...
Rhea Ripley Says She Dislocated Her Knee During 2023 Royal Rumble Match, But 'It Went Back In'
Rhea Ripley gives a health update following the WWE Royal Rumble. Rhea Ripley made history at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match. She became the first woman to win the bout after being the very first entrant and, by proxy, set a new Iron Woman record after spending over an hour in the ring.
Austin Theory Reflects On Sharing The Ring With Steve Austin, Main Eventing WWE Raw XXX
Austin Theory has been part of some big moments in WWE over the past year. Theory is the reigning WWE United States Champion and is coming off a main event match against Bobby Lashley at WWE Raw XXX, where he was victorious thanks to some help from Brock Lesnar. Appearing...
Tyson Fury Thinks WWE Is Running Clash At The Castle 2 ‘Soon,’ Discusses Potential Return
Tyson Fury talks Clash At The Castle 2 and a potential return to WWE. Ever since having his first WWE match in October 2019, Tyson Fury has continually teased a return to the squared circle. Over this time, Fury has teased potential bouts with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, among others.
Kofi Kingston: We're In A Elder Statesmen Role In NXT, It's Our Responsibility To Pass Knowledge Down
Kofi Kingston discusses the New Day's current run in NXT. Since arriving on the brand last month, the New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) have made a big impact in NXT. Woods and Kingston won the NXT Tag Team Championships at the brand's Deadline show and have since went on to have matches with teams like Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs.
Mike Bailey: I Could Be A Clown That Moves With His Farts And Still Be Excellent At Pro Wrestling
The former X-Division Champion "Speedball" Mike Bailey talks about NXT and knows he can be an excellent pro wrestler for any company. The sixteen-year veteran has time to contemplate his options. Bailey would tell the Fightful Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Lars Frederiksen and Dennis Ferrell this week. "Things are going...
Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Bouts Set For 1/30 WWE Raw
The road to WrestleMania begins. WWE announced that 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will open Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. The title is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was also announced that Rhea Ripley, who won...
LA Knight Talks Upcoming Pitch Black Match Against Bray Wyatt, Says It'll Be 'Kick Ass Fight'
LA Knight discusses the highly anticipated Pitch Black match. At Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the first ever Pitch Black match is set to go down, as LA Knight will take on Bray Wyatt in his first televised bout since his return in October. Although details surrounding the mysterious match type are few and far between, many fans are excited to see how the matchup will unfold.
WWE SmackDown On 1/27/23 Sees Increase In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating
Preliminary viewership numbers are in for WWE Friday Night SmackDown on January 27. SpoilerTV previously reported on Saturday, January 28, that WWE SmackDown on January 27 averaged 2.433 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.525 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.340 million viewers. This...
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For January 16-20
- Bloodline promo with Judgment Day: Michael Hayes. - Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin: Jamie Noble. - Six Way Elimination Match: Abyss & Kenny Dykstra. - NXT talent Charlie Dempsey took on Dexter Lumis on Main event. It was produced by Jason Jordan. - Judgment Day was...
Triple H Says More Information Regarding NXT Europe Will Be Shared In The Summer
In August 2022 it was announced that NXT UK would be going on hiatus leading to the launch of NXT Europe in 2023. Not many details have been shared regarding NXT Europe and many NXT UK talents were released following the news of the brand going on hiatus. Speaking to...
