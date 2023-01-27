ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bray Wyatt: The Fiend Died At WrestleMania 37

"The Fiend" is dead. Long live "The Fiend." Bray Wyatt introduced his alter ego "The Fiend" to the wrestling world in the summer of 2019, starting a nearly two-year run that included a WWE Universal Title reign, an infamous Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins, the inclusion of Alexa Bliss, setting himself on fire, and much more.
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline

Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Full Show Review & Results | Will Washington, Professor Nick, SRS, Denise!

Will Washington and Professor Nick Harrison review the WWE Royal Rumble! Denise Salcedo and Sean Ross Sapp will be joining live after the press conference!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Details On January 16 WWE Raw Talent Meeting

WWE held another talent meeting on January 16 for the Raw roster. Fightful Select learned that staff and talent were all involved at the meeting, which started shortly after 3 PM EST. The meeting was conducted by Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle.
LA Knight Talks Upcoming Pitch Black Match Against Bray Wyatt, Says It'll Be 'Kick Ass Fight'

LA Knight discusses the highly anticipated Pitch Black match. At Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view, the first ever Pitch Black match is set to go down, as LA Knight will take on Bray Wyatt in his first televised bout since his return in October. Although details surrounding the mysterious match type are few and far between, many fans are excited to see how the matchup will unfold.
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For January 16-20

- Bloodline promo with Judgment Day: Michael Hayes. - Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin: Jamie Noble. - Six Way Elimination Match: Abyss & Kenny Dykstra. - NXT talent Charlie Dempsey took on Dexter Lumis on Main event. It was produced by Jason Jordan. - Judgment Day was...
