Joe Deloreto
3d ago
oh my God. there was an attack on the capitol? when did this happen? was anyone killed? was the capitol burned to the ground? did people occupy the capital for months and make it an autonomous zone?
WMUR.com
Date set for Logan Clegg trial as defendant waives arraignment in killings of Concord couple
CONCORD, N.H. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk will face trial in New Hampshire over the summer. Logan Clegg, 27, waived his arraignment Monday on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid that include multiple counts of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence.
mynbc5.com
WMUR.com
WMUR.com
Man accused of leaving newborn baby in tent to remain in jail
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man who allegedly told a woman that her newborn baby had no pulse, part of a series of events that led to a search for the baby and charges being filed against the mother, will remain in jail for now. Alexandra Eckersley gave birth to...
WMUR.com
New York man accused of trying to buy vehicle in Nashua with false ID
NASHUA, N.H. — A New York man is facing several charges after he was accused of trying to fraudulently buy a vehicle at a Nashua dealership. Paul Green, 23, of New York, New York, is charged with identity fraud, theft by deception, resisting arrest and other charges. Police said...
manchesterinklink.com
Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says
MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
'There Will Be Death': Middleton Ex-Naval Officer Admits Of Threatening Wife, Her Mom, Feds Say
A former US Navy officer pleaded guilty to sending his ex-wife and her mom in Iowa threats, authorities announced. Luis De Leon, 30, of Middleton, confessed to three counts of making threats in interstate commerce, but the court had not decided on a sentence, the US Attorney for Massachusetts …
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield
NORTHFIELD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by an anonymous caller that Amanda Conant, of Northfield, had a warrant and was at TOPS. Police responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Conant had 7 in-state warrants, totaling roughly...
WMUR.com
NECN
Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say
A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
manchesterinklink.com
Saturday shooting death ruled a homicide; Salem man in custody, held without bail on second-degree murder charge
CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Sunday for Timothy Pouliot, 24, who was the victim of a shooting on Old Granite Street in Manchester on January 28, 2023. The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg who determined that the cause of Mr. Pouliot’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide.
manchesterinklink.com
2 more arrests made in connection with Nov. shooting incident on South Willow Street
MANCHESTER, NH –Two more arrests have been made by police in connection with a November shooting incident in the CVS parking lot on South Willow Street. On January 30, 2023, 24-year-old Dante Torres and 25-year-old Dominic Cherbonneau, both of Manchester, turned themselves in at Manchester Police headquarters in connection with a shooting that took place on South Willow Street in November.
Man Killed In Morning Boston Shooting: Police
Authorities in Boston are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan over the weekend.Police responded for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police report. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 @bostonpolice on scene with a pers…
WGME
Arrest made following suspicious death in NH
WMUR.com
Homicide of 11-year-old girl found in Sandown remains unsolved 54 years later
SANDOWN, N.H. — The death of an 11-year-old girl found in Sandown remains unsolved after 54 years. Debra Horn disappeared from her Allenstown home on Jan. 29, 1969, authorities said. She slipped on ice and bumped the back of her head walking to school that morning, according to a...
WMUR.com
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Putney
PUTNEY — A 69-year-old man was charged with his second DUI following an incident in Putney on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on Sand Hill Road at around 3:45 p.m. The driver, Stephen D. Goose, of Putney, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe to operate a motor vehicle.
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Methuen: DA's Office
Authorities in Methuen are investigating after a man was shot to death over the weekend.Police responded to reports of shots fired near Haverhill Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.Minutes later, police learned about a male gunshot victi…
Man killed in shooting in Methuen
METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet.
