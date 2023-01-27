ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NH

mynbc5.com

Vermont man charged with shooting, killing New Hampshire couple ordered held

The man accused of shooting and killing a Concord couple while they were out for a walk will face trial in New Hampshire over the summer. Logan Clegg, 27, waived his arraignment Monday on charges connected to the deaths of Stephen and Wendy Reid that include multiple counts of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence.
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

New York man accused of trying to buy vehicle in Nashua with false ID

NASHUA, N.H. — A New York man is facing several charges after he was accused of trying to fraudulently buy a vehicle at a Nashua dealership. Paul Green, 23, of New York, New York, is charged with identity fraud, theft by deception, resisting arrest and other charges. Police said...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Murder victim punched accused killer prior to being shot eight times, mother says

MANCHESTER, NH – The victim of a shooting early Saturday morning outside the Goat Bar and Grill was shot eight times in the torso, according to his mother. Michelle Pouliot Bilodeau and other family members spoke with reporters Monday morning in the lobby of the Hillsborough County Superior Court North while waiting for the expected arraignment of John Delee, 22, of Salem, accused of killing her son, Timothy Pouliot, 24.
SALEM, NH
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — A 32-year-old woman was arrested on 7 warrants in Northfield yesterday. Authorities say they were notified by an anonymous caller that Amanda Conant, of Northfield, had a warrant and was at TOPS. Police responded and a subsequent investigation revealed that Conant had 7 in-state warrants, totaling roughly...
NORTHFIELD, NH
NECN

Child Cut in Hand as Girls Fight in Manchester, NH, Police Say

A child was stabbed when a group of girls got into a fight in Manchester, New Hampshire, Sunday night, police said. Someone involved in the fight near Brown Avenue and West Baker STreet pulled a knife, leaving the victim — whose name and age weren't provided — with a cut on the hand, according to Manchester police.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Saturday shooting death ruled a homicide; Salem man in custody, held without bail on second-degree murder charge

CONCORD, NH – Autopsy results were released Sunday for Timothy Pouliot, 24, who was the victim of a shooting on Old Granite Street in Manchester on January 28, 2023. The autopsy was conducted by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Mitchell Weinberg who determined that the cause of Mr. Pouliot’s death was multiple gunshot wounds, and that the manner of his death was homicide.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

2 more arrests made in connection with Nov. shooting incident on South Willow Street

MANCHESTER, NH –Two more arrests have been made by police in connection with a November shooting incident in the CVS parking lot on South Willow Street. On January 30, 2023, 24-year-old Dante Torres and 25-year-old Dominic Cherbonneau, both of Manchester, turned themselves in at Manchester Police headquarters in connection with a shooting that took place on South Willow Street in November.
MANCHESTER, NH
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Morning Boston Shooting: Police

Authorities in Boston are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mattapan over the weekend.Police responded for a shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson Streets around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, Boston Police report. 🚨🚨BREAKING🚨🚨 @bostonpolice on scene with a pers…
BOSTON, MA
WGME

Arrest made following suspicious death in NH

Manchester, NH (WGME) -- An arrest has been made following a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to the Manchester Police Department. Early this morning, Manchester Police officers responded to the sound of gunshots fired on Old Granite Street. When officers arrived on the scene they found Timothy Pouliot,...
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Community reacts to Manchester shooting that killed 24-year-old man

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester community is reacting to a shooting that happened in front of dozens of people early Saturday morning and left a 24-year-old dead. The shooting happened 12:50 a.m. Saturday morning on Old Granite Street. When police arrived, Timothy Pouliot had been shot multiple times after...
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Putney

PUTNEY — A 69-year-old man was charged with his second DUI following an incident in Putney on Friday. Police say they stopped a vehicle on Sand Hill Road at around 3:45 p.m. The driver, Stephen D. Goose, of Putney, was found to be impaired by alcohol rendering him unsafe to operate a motor vehicle.
PUTNEY, VT
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Under Investigation In Methuen: DA's Office

Authorities in Methuen are investigating after a man was shot to death over the weekend.Police responded to reports of shots fired near Haverhill Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, the Essex County District Attorney's Office reports.Minutes later, police learned about a male gunshot victi…
METHUEN, MA
CBS Boston

Man killed in shooting in Methuen

METHUEN -- A man is dead after a shooting in Methuen early Sunday. Police were called to Haverhill Street around 2 a.m.. A man with a gunshot wound was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, the Essex District Attorney's Office said. He was treated but later died from his injuries. It's unclear what led up to the shooting; no other information is available at this time. Police have not announced any arrests yet. 
METHUEN, MA

