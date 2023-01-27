ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Post Register

Frigid temperatures setting in across Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — The cold front has arrived! Highs across the valley will be in the low 20s today. Some areas in the valley may see single-digit low temperatures this morning. Apart from the bitterly cold conditions, it should be a picture-perfect day in regards to sunshine. We should see little to no cloud cover in the Gem State today. Both the valley and the mountains will see mostly sunny skies for most of the day and those clear skies will stick around this evening. The lack of cloud cover this evening may allow for temperatures to drop even lower tonight, with many areas dropping into the single digits. Tomorrow, we'll see a slight warm-up with highs jumping into the high 20s.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Channel 6000

Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
PORTLAND, OR
Post Register

Lows in Idaho this morning some of the coldest recorded all season

BOISE, Idaho — A blast of arctic air quickly chilled cities in the Gem State to some of the lowest temperatures we've seen all season. One of the lowest temperatures was recorded in Stanley this morning. Temperature readings in the town dropped as low as -31F this morning. Lows in the Treasure Valley dropped into the low teens and even the single digits in some areas.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho8.com

Arctic cold air settles in tonight and Monday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies are expected with some patchy blowing snow conditions possible early in the evening. No snow showers are expected. Winds will be breezy for the early evening hours before calming down into the late-night hours. Low temperatures decrease down between -10 and -30 with wind chills as low as -30 and -40 possible.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Arctic cold front headed our way

BOISE, IDAHO (CBS2) — An arctic front will move into the region beginning today and bringing colder temperatures to our area. Scattered snow showers are likely to hit our area throughout the day today as the arctic front moves through. Little to no accumulation here in the valley, but the mountain regions could see up to 2 inches today.
NEVADA STATE
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
mysaline.com

Ice Storm Warning forecast updated Monday night

The National Weather Service in Little Rock has updated the winter forecast as of 7:30 p.m. Monday. Temperatures across the northern half of the state this evening are at or below freezing, with wintry mixed precipitation ongoing up to the Little Rock metro area. Freezing rain and sleet is expected...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
eastidahonews.com

Multiple highways closed due to high winds and blowing snow

ASHTON — Multiple highways in eastern Idaho are closed Sunday due to high winds and blowing snow. The Idaho Transporation Department reports the following closures:. Interstate 15 from Dubois to the Montana State Line. U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line. Idaho Highway 47 from Ashton...
ASHTON, ID
CBS DFW

First Alert Weather Days begin tomorrow through Wednesday due to winter weather

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Happy Sunday! Grab the heavy winter coat as you head out the door today.We had our high temperatures early this morning and thanks to a strong cold front moving through the area right now, temperatures will fall through the day.By this afternoon we are in the 30s, but breezy northerly winds will make it feel like the 20s.An occasional rain shower is also possible today.Overnight temperatures fall just below freezing, so some areas will wake up to a light freezing drizzle. This could create patches of black ice on bridges and overpasses. Use caution on...
TEXAS STATE
Idaho State Journal

East Idaho bracing for wind chills as cold as minus 40 and more snow

Dangerous wind chill and more snow are in the forecast for East Idaho as the winter storm that arrived on Thursday night continues to hammer the region. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect in East Idaho along with newly declared wind chill warnings regarding conditions expected to feel like they're as cold as minus 40 degrees. The weather service said the storm has created hazardous driving...
IDAHO STATE
KXLY

Idaho Fish and Game investigating reports of coyotes chasing skiers

SANDPOINT, Idaho -- Idaho Fish and Game officials are investigating reports of coyotes on Schweitzer Mountain chasing skiers heading down the slopes. One of the coyotes even bit a skier, causing minor injuries. Last week, Fish and Game also received reports of two coyotes roaming a business district near downtown...
SANDPOINT, ID
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE

