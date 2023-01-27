Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
Who won the Royal Rumble?
The 2023 Royal Rumble took place on Saturday, Jan. 28. Let’s take a look at who won the Royal Rumble matches and earned title matches at WrestleMania 39. WrestleMania season officially began on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the Royal Rumble event. The 36th edition of the event took place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Of course, the headlining matches were the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches.
WWE Offered Steve Austin A Ton Of Cash For In-Ring Return
WWE has a lot of plans that they need to get underway as they prepare for the grandest stage of them all. April 1st and 2nd will be here before we know it, and a lot could happen in that time frame. With the Royal Rumble approaching tonight, fans are anticipating the unexpected, even Steve Austin’s return to the company.
Jey Uso Says He’s ‘Out’ Following Dramatic Royal Rumble Bloodline Angle
The Royal Rumble event might be over, but it was the ending of the show was the biggest shocker. The main event of the card saw Roman Reigns defeat Kevin Owens and face the betrayal of Sami Zayn. Right after The Bloodline decimated the Honorary Uce, Jey Uso walked away from the scene, and now has sent out his first message following the incident.
Sami Zayn Feels Paul Heyman Needed To Be Convinced He Belonged In The Main Event With The Bloodline
Sami Zayn discusses his belief that Paul Heyman was the most challenging member of The Bloodline to convince that he belonged as part of this storyline. Sami Zayn has been a vital part of The Bloodline storyline for several months. However, Paul Heyman has been a part of the growth of Roman Reigns on WWE television since Roman debuted over a decade ago. The Wise Man aligned himself with Roman Reigns in 2020 before even The Usos were on board with acknowledging The Tribal Chief. Paul Heyman's roots as a family friend and associate of the Anoa'i Dynasty go back over three decades.
Rocky Romero: AJ Styles Thought It Would Have Been Cool If He Showed Up At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The potential was there for the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to return to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 2016. Prior to winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title at the CMLL Super Viernes event in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. He joined Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about various topics.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 live results and highlights
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 takes place on Saturday, Jan. 28, and marks the official start of WrestleMania season. Here are the live results and highlights from the event. The most anticipated professional wrestling event has arrived — WWE Royal Rumble. On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas hosts the 36th edition of the Royal Rumble.
Kevin Nash Says He Was Invited To WWE Raw XXX, Doesn't See Where He Could Have Been Used
Kevin Nash comments on WWE Raw XXX. WWE celebrated its 30th anniversary of WWE Raw on January 23 with WWE Raw XXX. The show saw legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, The Undertaker, and more make appearances during the show. One name who was absent...
Is The Rock going to be entering the WWE Royal Rumble?
WWE presents the Royal Rumble premium live event on Saturday, Jan. 28. Will The Rock be a competitor in the Royal Rumble match?. One of the most anticipated professional wrestling events of the year is WWE’s Royal Rumble. On Saturday, Jan. 28, WWE presents their 36th edition of the premium live event. The show is headlined by two Royal Rumble matches, in which the winner of the over-the-top rope battle royals will earn a world championship match at WrestleMania 39 in Inglewood, Calif.
Superstars Begin Drawing Entry Numbers For Royal Rumble, Roman Reigns Joins TikTok | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023. - WWE Superstars have begun drawing their entry numbers into the Royal Rumble match via digital media exclusives. Bobby Lashley is very pleased with his number, while Drew McIntyre got some bad news, much to the delight of Wade Barrett.
Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Bouts Set For 1/30 WWE Raw
The road to WrestleMania begins. WWE announced that 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will open Monday's episode of WWE Raw. Rhodes will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39. The title is currently held by Roman Reigns. It was also announced that Rhea Ripley, who won...
NPU Samsara Results (1/28): Joey Janela, Alex Kane, Marcus Mathers In Action
No Peace Underground held its NPU Samsara event on January 28 from Soundbar in Orlando, Florida. The event aired on FITE+. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. NPU Samsara Results (1/28) - Treehouse Lee def. Marcus Mathers.
WWE SmackDown On 1/27/23 Sees Increase In Preliminary Viewership And Key Demo Rating
Preliminary viewership numbers are in for WWE Friday Night SmackDown on January 27. SpoilerTV previously reported on Saturday, January 28, that WWE SmackDown on January 27 averaged 2.433 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.525 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.340 million viewers. This...
Details On January 16 WWE Raw Talent Meeting
WWE held another talent meeting on January 16 for the Raw roster. Fightful Select learned that staff and talent were all involved at the meeting, which started shortly after 3 PM EST. The meeting was conducted by Triple H (Paul Levesque), Kevin Dunn and Executive Vice President of Talent for WWE Dan Ventrelle.
Bayley Doesn't Want Fans Thinking Women's Wrestling Is Moving Backwards After Cage Match Was Cut
Bayley addresses her cage match being cut at WWE Raw XXX. Bayley was scheduled to face Becky Lynch inside a steel cage at WWE Raw XXX, but the match never happened as Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY attacked Lynch and laid her out before the bout started. According to...
WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers, Backstage News For January 16-20
- Bloodline promo with Judgment Day: Michael Hayes. - Street Profits vs. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin: Jamie Noble. - Six Way Elimination Match: Abyss & Kenny Dykstra. - NXT talent Charlie Dempsey took on Dexter Lumis on Main event. It was produced by Jason Jordan. - Judgment Day was...
Rhea Ripley Says She Dislocated Her Knee During 2023 Royal Rumble Match, But 'It Went Back In'
Rhea Ripley gives a health update following the WWE Royal Rumble. Rhea Ripley made history at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match. She became the first woman to win the bout after being the very first entrant and, by proxy, set a new Iron Woman record after spending over an hour in the ring.
Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) Funeral Service Info, Will Stream For Fans
Details on the funeral service for Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe). The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin in a car accident on January 17. His funeral will be held on January 29 in Laurel, DE. Details (via Josh Wharton) are below. A funeral service for Jamin Pugh will be hel at...
