Muskogee County, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Verdigris Fire says no Port of Catoosa fire, despite several calls

CATOOSA, Okla. — Verdigris Fire (VFD) says they received several calls about a fire at the Port of Catoosa Monday afternoon, however they confirm there was never a fire. VFD says CF Industries, which is a hydrogen and nitrogen product producer, was conducting a “plant startup” after a power outage days ago.
CATOOSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa County buildings opening late Monday due to weather

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County said all of its facilities will open late at 9 a.m. Monday due to icy road conditions. This include the Tulsa County Government Headquarters, the courthouse and all other facilities. Oklahoma Department of Transportation road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Public Service Company of Okla. issues safety precautions in severe winter weather

OKLA. — PSO has made extra preparations to keep people safe amid inclement weather said Wayne Greene spokesman for PSO. “We’ve requested 225 additional resources from our mutual aid system we’ll have well over 1,000 people, foresters, assessors, and line people ready to deal with whatever problems we face,” said Wayne Greene spokesman for Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Costs to renovate aging Tulsa County Courthouse could prove costly

TULSA, Okla. — Tough choices await the Tulsa County Commissioners in the wake of this week’s new assessment of estimated costs to renovate the aging Tulsa County Courthouse. On Tuesday, the county commissioners got their first glimpse of the potential price tag for repairing the aging facility which...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man with well-equipped truck helps drivers, garbage truck up icy hill

TULSA, Okla. — As Monday’s ice storm brought trouble for drivers on a notoriously slippery Tulsa hill, one man was determined to help them get a boost to the top. The stretch of 71st Street between Tulsa Hills Drive and Olympia Avenue is a well-known trouble spot during winter storms, with drivers often not able to gain traction after stopping at traffic lights on the steep stretch of road.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Will Rogers Turnpike in Claremore narrowed due to crash

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) is reporting a crash that’s impacting traffic in Claremore. OTA said as of 7:15 a.m., the Will Rogers Turnpike is narrowed due to the crash. The right lane of the turnpike westbound is closed near the State Highway 20 exit...
CLAREMORE, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

OPINION: Building needed infrastructure and housing across the Cherokee Nation Reservation

Many decades before Oklahoma became a state, the Cherokee Nation was building public infrastructure on this land, ranging from roads and schools to the oldest public building in the state, the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court Building, which is now serving as a historical museum. But Cherokee Nation’s role in building essential infrastructure is not only our history. Across our 14-county reservation in northeast Oklahoma, we continue to build the infrastructure to serve Cherokees present and future.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

City of Tulsa releases update on sleet, road conditions

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa released an update on their winter weather response plan. Street crews came in at midnight and applied brine – a salt and water mix – on the roads. The city said the crews focused on intersections and plowing areas of town that received higher amounts of sleet.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa firefighters hit by car on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — Two firefighters were injured after they were hit by a car on U.S. Highway 75, according to the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). TFD said it happened on US-75, near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. According to TFD Public Information Officer Andrew Little, a vehicle...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
TULSA, OK
Pawhuska Journal

Osage County officer indicted by grand jury

A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police seeking to identify car theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is seeking to identify two men seen trying to open doors to cars in the Quail Meadows neighborhood. One of the men trying door handles was captured on security video. A car theft was reported in the area that same night.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Slick roads cause traffic hazards in Tulsa area, eastern Oklahoma

Roads are slick in eastern Oklahoma as a winter weather advisory is in effect for Green Country. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said as of 5:30 a.m., road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in eastern Oklahoma, especially in Tulsa and along Interstate 44.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Shooting call places midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for 2 hours

TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting call placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people...
TULSA, OK

