KOKI FOX 23
Verdigris Fire says no Port of Catoosa fire, despite several calls
CATOOSA, Okla. — Verdigris Fire (VFD) says they received several calls about a fire at the Port of Catoosa Monday afternoon, however they confirm there was never a fire. VFD says CF Industries, which is a hydrogen and nitrogen product producer, was conducting a “plant startup” after a power outage days ago.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County buildings opening late Monday due to weather
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County said all of its facilities will open late at 9 a.m. Monday due to icy road conditions. This include the Tulsa County Government Headquarters, the courthouse and all other facilities. Oklahoma Department of Transportation road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots...
KOKI FOX 23
Public Service Company of Okla. issues safety precautions in severe winter weather
OKLA. — PSO has made extra preparations to keep people safe amid inclement weather said Wayne Greene spokesman for PSO. “We’ve requested 225 additional resources from our mutual aid system we’ll have well over 1,000 people, foresters, assessors, and line people ready to deal with whatever problems we face,” said Wayne Greene spokesman for Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO).
KOKI FOX 23
City of Broken Arrow adjusts combines trash and recycling pick-ups due to winter weather
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Due to the current weather conditions and potential precipitation, the City of Broken Arrow’s Solid Waste and Recycling Department is suspending services Tuesday and combining trash and recycling routes for the remainder of the week. “This is a necessary change in the normal procedure...
KOKI FOX 23
Costs to renovate aging Tulsa County Courthouse could prove costly
TULSA, Okla. — Tough choices await the Tulsa County Commissioners in the wake of this week’s new assessment of estimated costs to renovate the aging Tulsa County Courthouse. On Tuesday, the county commissioners got their first glimpse of the potential price tag for repairing the aging facility which...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man with well-equipped truck helps drivers, garbage truck up icy hill
TULSA, Okla. — As Monday’s ice storm brought trouble for drivers on a notoriously slippery Tulsa hill, one man was determined to help them get a boost to the top. The stretch of 71st Street between Tulsa Hills Drive and Olympia Avenue is a well-known trouble spot during winter storms, with drivers often not able to gain traction after stopping at traffic lights on the steep stretch of road.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa: Crews will continue 24/7 snow and ice operations through Wednesday
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa said crews are continuing to work on the roads overnight Monday to make sure they’re as safe and clear as possible for the morning commute. At the city’s maintenance yard in west Tulsa, big piles of salt and sand were loaded...
KOKI FOX 23
Will Rogers Turnpike in Claremore narrowed due to crash
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) is reporting a crash that’s impacting traffic in Claremore. OTA said as of 7:15 a.m., the Will Rogers Turnpike is narrowed due to the crash. The right lane of the turnpike westbound is closed near the State Highway 20 exit...
cherokeephoenix.org
OPINION: Building needed infrastructure and housing across the Cherokee Nation Reservation
Many decades before Oklahoma became a state, the Cherokee Nation was building public infrastructure on this land, ranging from roads and schools to the oldest public building in the state, the Cherokee Nation Supreme Court Building, which is now serving as a historical museum. But Cherokee Nation’s role in building essential infrastructure is not only our history. Across our 14-county reservation in northeast Oklahoma, we continue to build the infrastructure to serve Cherokees present and future.
KTUL
Eastern Oklahoma VA provides 234 permanent housing solutions to unhoused veterans
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System has provided over 234 permanent housing solutions to veterans experiencing homelessness. The housing placements provided by VA staff and community partners included apartments or houses that veterans could rent or own, often with a subsidy to help make the housing affordable, the Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System said.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa releases update on sleet, road conditions
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa released an update on their winter weather response plan. Street crews came in at midnight and applied brine – a salt and water mix – on the roads. The city said the crews focused on intersections and plowing areas of town that received higher amounts of sleet.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa firefighters hit by car on Highway 75
TULSA, Okla. — Two firefighters were injured after they were hit by a car on U.S. Highway 75, according to the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). TFD said it happened on US-75, near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. According to TFD Public Information Officer Andrew Little, a vehicle...
KTUL
Oklahoma troopers rescue dog hit by passing vehicle on highway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol helped rescue a dog that they say was hit by a car Monday morning. On Jan. 30, troopers responded to the call on I-40 near Peebly Road. Troopers say they found the male Great Pyrenees alive, but with several injuries. Trooper...
KOKI FOX 23
Biden-Harris Administration investing more than $2 million in Pittsburg Co. water systems
STILLWATER, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Oklahoma State Director Kenneth Corn announced the Biden-Harris Administration is investing more than $2 million in the Pittsburg County Public Works Authority. The investment will be used to replace any old infrastructure and update water systems to today’s...
Pawhuska Journal
Osage County officer indicted by grand jury
A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
KTUL
Okmulgee police seeking to identify car theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is seeking to identify two men seen trying to open doors to cars in the Quail Meadows neighborhood. One of the men trying door handles was captured on security video. A car theft was reported in the area that same night.
Numerous accidents occur across River Valley due to icy roads
Numerous accidents are occurring Monday morning due to icy road conditions with little visibility.
KOKI FOX 23
Slick roads cause traffic hazards in Tulsa area, eastern Oklahoma
Roads are slick in eastern Oklahoma as a winter weather advisory is in effect for Green Country. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said as of 5:30 a.m., road crews are reporting freezing drizzle and slick spots impacting highways in eastern Oklahoma, especially in Tulsa and along Interstate 44.
KOKI FOX 23
Shooting call places midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for 2 hours
TULSA, Okla. — An early morning shooting call placed a midtown Tulsa hospital on lockdown for about two hours on Monday. Police said around 3 a.m., they were called to Hillcrest Medical Center near East 11th Street and South Utica Avenue for a possible shooting. Police said two people...
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies arrest woman for alleged domestic assault, battery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a domestic violence suspect during a warrants sweep. On Jan. 27, WCSO's Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a warrant sweep for individuals wanted for violent crimes. Deputies were investigating a home near 261th Street South and 357th...
