As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Pat McAfee made his return to the commentary team. During his podcast, McAfee discussed what was originally planned…. “There was speculation, a lot of people talking about it, a lot of people thought I was going to be in the Royal Rumble, a lot of people thought I was going to be there. That was not figured out until late last week. That came together pretty quick. Not that there was any bad relations, it’s just my schedule for the last five months, and everyone’s schedule, especially in the WWE, my wife is pregnant, there was no bad beef or anything, it was just, ‘I don’t want to have to train enough to get into the Royal Rumble.”

2 DAYS AGO