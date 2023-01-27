Read full article on original website
Related
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding Roman Reigns having a singles match against Sami Zayn
As previously noted, unified WWE world champion Roman Reigns will be reportedly be facing Sami Zayn at the WWE Elimination Chamber PLE on February 18th 2023 in Montreal, Canada. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote the following regarding the match taking place at the Chamber event instead of Wrestlemania 39…. “This...
nodq.com
News regarding John Cena’s WWE status heading into Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, WWE United States champion Austin Theory has been using John Cena’s “the champ is here” catchphrase on television in recent weeks and a segment was reportedly filmed with them on December 30th 2022 that hasn’t aired yet. While Cena is expected to be...
nodq.com
Surprise appearance in the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match was set up at the last minute
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, NXT commentator Booker T was a surprise entrant in the men’s Rumble match. During his podcast, Booker T revealed that his appearance was set up at the last minute…. “I was sitting at the table at the Kickoff show and...
nodq.com
Steve Austin and The Rock reportedly turned down match offers for WWE Wrestlemania 39
As previously noted, WWE reportedly made Steve Austin a “huge money” offer for a match against undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns for Wrestlemania 39 and there was apparently a pitch for Austin to have a match against Brock Lesnar as well. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer...
nodq.com
Backstage reaction to 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE viewership numbers
According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE is said to be happy with the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE’s viewership numbers. Johnson noted the following…. “PWInsider.com is told that those in the company are ‘extremely thrilled’ with the event’s viewership on Peacock. We are hearing that the viewership was well, well up from last year’s live Rumble viewership in great numbers.”
nodq.com
What was originally planned for Pat McAfee’s return to WWE
As seen during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, Pat McAfee made his return to the commentary team. During his podcast, McAfee discussed what was originally planned…. “There was speculation, a lot of people talking about it, a lot of people thought I was going to be in the Royal Rumble, a lot of people thought I was going to be there. That was not figured out until late last week. That came together pretty quick. Not that there was any bad relations, it’s just my schedule for the last five months, and everyone’s schedule, especially in the WWE, my wife is pregnant, there was no bad beef or anything, it was just, ‘I don’t want to have to train enough to get into the Royal Rumble.”
nodq.com
Your Time Is Now! | WWE 2K23 Official Gameplay Trailer
From WWE 2K: Your Time is Now! Here’s your first look at the debut of the fan-favorite and chaotic WarGames, which delivers 3v3 and 4v4 single-player or multiplayer mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, all while surrounded by a double-steel cage. Also check out our exhilarating match-ups between WWE Superstars and Legends including cover Superstar John Cena, The Rock, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul, “The Undertaker”, Rhea Ripley, Bobby Lashley, and more.
nodq.com
Former WWE referee defends the lack of surprises at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE
In his Reffin Rant video that was published to Twitter, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas commented on the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE and defended the lack of surprises…. “People may say that the outcomes were predictable, but they were the right choices under the circumstances.”. “I thought the Royal...
nodq.com
Full match: Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper from WWE Elimination Chamber 2017
Drblackedout I 100% disagree. Like it or not Roman is the Biggest star in the industry. If he is wrestling on a ppv. Then that itself already makes an A level show. Add the fact that its their return to... WWE makes announcement regarding the 2023 Elimination Chamber match ·...
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer says Seth Rollins was “shooting 100%” when it came to calling CM Punk a “cancer”
As previously noted, Seth Rollins referred to CM Punk as a “cancer” during an interview to promote the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE. During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed what Rollins said…. “He was shooting 100%. I’m just glad I didn’t have to say...
nodq.com
Tyson Fury hopes to be back in WWE “soon” and wants to become world champion
As previously noted, WWE was looking to have Tyson Fury be part of the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE and WWE Wrestlemania 39 but he is reportedly banned from entering the United States at the moment after links to alleged Irish mob boss Daniel Kinahan emerged. While speaking to GiveMeSport.com, Fury...
nodq.com
Cody Rhodes comments on being in the main event of WWE Wrestlemania 39
While appearing on Logan Paul’s podcast, 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes talked about his upcoming main event match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 39…. “The irony and the potential of a Rhodes going on last, when my dad spent eight years competing against WWE, I...
nodq.com
Ric Flair thinks Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley should be one of WWE Wrestlemania 39’s main events
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair commented on the upcoming Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley match at WWE Wrestlemania 39…. “It’s gotta be one of the main events. It’s gonna be spectacular. Rhea has matured so much. That match they had in front of no people a couple years ago was fantastic. I can only imagine, I mean ‘The Queen’ is in a place where… she just plain and simply is the best worker in the business, in the company. I’m sure that she and Rhea will tear the joint down. If I were the guys, I wouldn’t want to follow them, and I would be hope that they’d be on last.”
nodq.com
Brock Lesnar reportedly had “some backstage heat” over unplanned Royal Rumble moment
According to Fightful Select, there was reportedly an “unplanned situation” during the 2023 men’s WWE Royal Rumble match that led to Brock Lesnar getting some backstage heat. A post-elimination “freak out” was expected but there were apparently a few moments that people didn’t see coming.
nodq.com
Video: Samoa Joe regains the TNT Title during the main event of AEW Dynamite
In the main event of AEW Dynamite on February 1st 2023, Samoa Joe defeated Darby Allin in a no holds barred match to regain the TNT Title. Joe ended up picking up the win by giving Allin a muscle buster on the ring boards that had been exposed by Allin earlier in the match.
nodq.com
WWE Hall of Famer says Tony Khan is “much wiser” about the wrestling business than Vince McMahon
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts commented on the differences between WWE’s Vince McMahon and AEW’s Tony Khan…. “Tony Khan is very kind. They’re completely two different animals. They really are. Vince was a guy that surrounded himself with people that knew what the fu** to do, whereas Tony Khan already knows what the fu** to do. He’s much wiser as far as the wrestling business goes, way more than Vince McMahon. He can quote you stuff from 30 years ago and give it to you move by move. He’s an amazing, amazing man. I don’t know that I’ve ever met anybody any smarter than him. I really don’t think I have.”
nodq.com
Video: Rick Boogs makes return to WWE during the January 30th 2023 edition of RAW
Rick Boogs, who was out of action since Wrestlemania 38 due to injury, made his return to WWE during the January 30th 2023 edition of RAW. The Miz was venting about the Royal Rumble in the ring when Adam Pearce introduced Boogs as the newest member of the RAW roster. Despite being in a suit, Miz was forced to compete against Boogs. Boogs picked up the win in a short match.
nodq.com
Video: Aaron Rift’s recap of AEW Dynamite for February 1st 2023
Here is the live stream of my AEW Dynamite results and recap for February 1st 2023…. If you enjoy this video, please consider subscribing to the NoDQ YouTube channel and turning on the notification bell for updates. Say YES to NoDQ!
nodq.com
Details regarding Kevin Nash turning down WWE RAW 30th anniversary special appearance
During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash confirmed that he turned down an offer to appear on the WWE RAW 30th anniversary special…. “Mr. Prichard reached out and asked if I would like to come. It’s a really long day to go to TV when you’re doing something, like, actually on the active roster and you’re going to have a match or a segment. It’s like building the pyramids if you’re going to be playing a hand of cards. I can’t be out there with DX because I’m too much of a di**. They all said they were too old. I would have headbutted that big motherfu**er (Gunther) in the forehead (he laughs). I’m not backing down, so send me home. I’m not doing that. I’m glad I didn’t go because I don’t see where the fu** I would have been used.”
nodq.com
Sami Zayn comments on his Bloodline storyline changing when Triple H took over WWE creative
During an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com, Sami Zayn commented on if his storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline would’ve turned out the same way if Triple H wasn’t in charge of creative…. “I can’t say because I genuinely do not know, but I know before...
Comments / 0