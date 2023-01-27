Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pharmaceutical Giants Walgreens and CVS Closing Store Locations Nationwide! – See If Your Area Will Be AffectedTy D.Houston, TX
Houston Foodies Debate: Where to Enjoy the Ultimate Meal?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston: The city where oil money buys politicsEdy ZooHouston, TX
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
HokuLani Discusses New Song, Upcoming Debut Album, and Much MoreMeikhel PhilogeneNew Orleans, LA
Related
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Several roads in Harris County closed due to high water, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials in Harris County have closed several roads in the Greater Houston area after reports of high water. According to Precinct 4 Comissioner Lesley Briones’ Office, the roads that have been closed are:. West Road from Katy Hockley Cut-Off SH99. Cypress Rosehill from SH99...
Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
fox26houston.com
Texas winter weather: Ice storms, freezing rain expected across Central and North Texas
Houston - A winter storm warning was issued across a large portion of Texas. An ice storm along with freezing rain is expected for central and north Texas while areas around Houston will see several cold and rainy days. Arctic air continues to surge across the Plains and fill the...
Car shot at while waiting at red light drives to SE Houston fire station, police say
The teen was with three other people in the car when they were shot at while at an intersection, police said. The group then drove to a Houston fire station for help.
KHOU
First look at tornado as it passes through Baytown
Several tornadoes hit the Houston area Tuesday. Here's a look at the EF3 tornado as it passed through Baytown, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates water customers overcharged after wrong meter reads
KPRC 2 Investigates discovered the City of Houston was overcharging homeowners for more than 10 times the water they used because city employees were incorrectly reading their water meters. Investigator Amy Davis stepped in when customers were feeling absolutely DRAINED while trying to make the Houston water department listen to reason for more than three months. This is just the latest case in our massive KPRC 2 Investigation into the City of Houston water department.
wbrc.com
WATCH: Texas family rides out tornado in their SUV
PASADENA, Texas (KHOU) - Days after a ferocious tornado ripped through parts of Texas, a grandmother is recounting how she and her family survived the storm while trapped in their SUV. Irma Cantu and her daughter had just picked up her 18-year-old grandson from Pasadena High School on Tuesday afternoon...
SkyEye video captures damage across Pasadena and Deer Park after storms and Tornado Emergency
An aerial view of the aftermath showed homes and schools destroyed. Some homes completely lost their roofs, while others were smashed by trees and debris.
Click2Houston.com
Police chief placed on administrative leave after officers raid family’s house in Galveston, city announces
GALVESTON, Texas – The city of Galveston’s police chief has been placed on administrative leave as an investigation into a raid at a family’s home begins. Police Chief Doug Balli has been placed on a 10-day administrative leave by the city manager. This comes amid an internal...
Click2Houston.com
‘I don’t feel safe’: Frustrated residents say broken cameras, vehicle gate may be cause of more than 50 cars getting broken into at SW Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – As many as 50 vehicles were broken into Sunday night while parked inside a parking garage at the Ashford Apartments located off Dairy Ashford. Tenants said the complex bills itself as a safe place to live. “It says they have cameras. It says they have a security...
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler crash blocks three lanes on I-10 Katy Freeway near Taylor Street
HOUSTON – An 18-wheeler that crashed on I-10 Katy Freeway westbound has shut down several lanes near Taylor Street. Camera footage from Houston TranStar shows two right lanes blocked on I-10 and an entrance ramp from I-45 North Freeway are blocked off as crews clear the scene. No injuries...
fox26houston.com
Houston tornado aftermath: Pasadena residents cleaning up wreckage
Several residents in Pasadena are left without a home after Tuesday’s tornado and others are trying to clean up the damage. FOX 26 anchor Caroline Collins caught up with residents to see how they’re holding up.
Click2Houston.com
ICE Houston removes foreign fugitive wanted for homicide in Mexico
HOUSTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Field Office, with assistance from ERO Mexico and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) Task Force in Mexico, removed a foreign fugitive from the U.S. who is wanted for homicide in his home country of Mexico.
fox26houston.com
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
fox26houston.com
Houston Tornado Aftermath: Pasadena ISD, Deer Park ISD announces schools remain closed Thursday
PASADENA, Texas - As residents in Pasadena work to pick up the pieces from Tuesday's tornado, district officials announced schools will remain closed on Thursday. Pasadena ISD confirmed via social media Wednesday afternoon that campuses would remain closed on Thursday. It's unclear if the schools will remain closed on Friday,...
fox7austin.com
Houston tornado: City of Deer Park shares video of tornado moving through with flying debris
DEER PARK, Texas - The City of Deer Park released some surveillance video, just one day after a EF3 rated tornado by the National Weather Service, left behind sheer devastation for the city. In the surveillance videos, you can see lots of flying debris and torrential rainfall. SUGGESTED: Texans impacted...
mocomotive.com
1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston
A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
Silver Alert update: 90-year-old returns home after vanishing overnight in Richmond
Authorities said Elray Matzke returned home safely by himself early Saturday after going missing overnight.
Comments / 0