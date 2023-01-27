Read full article on original website
Related
Chandler Parsons Blasts LeBron James: "I Can Watch My French Bulldog Get Ran Over... I Wouldn't React Like That."
Chandler Parsons didn't like LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics and roasted him with the wildest analogy about his French Bulldog.
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
“When people say they don’t regret it, they’re lying” - Reggie Miller once revealed not winning a ring “burns” him
Miller also opted to remain loyal with the Pacers instead of chasing a ring with the Celtics in 2007.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
sportszion.com
Official: Marcus Jordan dating his father Michael Jordan’s teammate Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen
It appears that 2023 will be a wild west of bizarre revelations and incidents in the sports industry. The first month already produced Michael Jordan calling Isiah Thomas ‘a*#*le’ in his documentary. How could his son, Marcus Jordan, be an exception?. Marcus Jordan played college basketball for a...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Diana Taurasi to attend USA Basketball camp next month
Diana Taurasi’s USA Basketball career isn’t done just yet. The five-time Olympic gold medalist will take part in a national team training camp in Minnesota next month. Taurasi told The Associated Press last summer that she would consider playing with USA Basketball if she was healthy enough. She injured her quad shortly after and didn’t participate in the FIBA World Cup that the Americans won in Australia.
Sophie Cunningham agrees to re-sign with Phoenix Mercury, per reports
WNBA restricted free agent Sophie Cunningham agreed to return to the Phoenix Mercury on a two-year contract, multiple outlets reported on Wednesday. Cunningham has spent the past four seasons with Phoenix after the Mercury took her with a second-round pick in 2019 out of Missouri. The wing had a career...
Report: Suns give Bucks permission to meet with Crowder; interested in Raps’ Anunoby
The Phoenix Suns have given the Milwaukee Bucks permission to meet with Jae Crowder, who remains a member of the Suns but is seeking a trade elsewhere, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Milwaukee is the only team that has reportedly received permission to speak with Crowder, the former...
Phoenix Suns get clutch with Mikal Bridges to beat Raptors
PHOENIX — Now these Phoenix Suns, them I recognize. No, not to a 64-win degree, but the Suns got roughly a dozen of those by doing enough right in the last five minutes of a close game that was mostly indifferent when it came to who was the better side for the first 43.
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
403K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0