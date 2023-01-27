Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Breaks Silence After Jey Uso’s Potential Exit From The Bloodline
The Bloodline, which was known for its close ties and loyalty to family in WWE will never be the same following the events of the 2023 Royal Rumble. The ending of the show witnessed the inner destruction of the most dominant faction of the modern era. Right after Sami Zayn’s big decision and Jey Uso’s rumored exit from the stable, his brother Solo Sikoa broke his silence.
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Confirms Injury During WWE Royal Rumble Match
After the 2023 Royal Rumble event, WWE held a press conference where Rhea Ripley spoke about how she dislocated her knee during the women's Royal Rumble match. As noted, Ripley won the women's Royal Rumble match, lasting 61 minutes in the ring. She was the first entrant in the match and won after tossing Liv Morgan over the top rope.
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
Sporting News
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 results, match grades: Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley win Rumbles, Sami Zayn turns on Bloodline
One of WWE's most compelling storylines in years continued to be gripping television while two stars moved one step closer to main-eventing WrestleMania with victories at the Royal Rumble on Saturday night in San Antonio. Cody Rhodes, who entered last at No. 30, won the men's Royal Rumble match, while...
Sami Zayn turns on Roman Reigns as Bloodline splinters at solid WWE Royal Rumble
The 2023 Royal Rumble was far from the perfect show. It did however deliver a perfect ending even if it didn’t include The Rock. Sami Zayn finally turned on Roman Reigns in a dramatic set of events straight out of an Emmy Award-winner show and leaves The Bloodline potentially shattering from within. It was the highlight of Saturday night’s show in front of 50,00-plus at the Alamodome that saw WWE deliver the expected, but right Royal Rumble winners. But it included some potentially big misses with the stuff involving Bray Wyatt. Here are five takeaways from the Royal Rumble as we start...
wrestletalk.com
Cody Rhodes On What Sami Zayn Said To Him Before Royal Rumble
Cody Rhodes has recalled a conversation he had with Sami Zayn ahead of his return to the ring at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Rhodes made his in-ring comeback in the Royal Rumble match, entering in the final #30 spot. The American Nightmare was ultimately victorious, last eliminating GUNTHER to earn...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Stars And Others React To Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble
We are now officially on the Rhodes to WrestleMania!. Cody Rhodes realized a lifelong dream Saturday night by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in front of nearly 52,000 live fans at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. "The American Nightmare" entered the battle royal at the coveted #30 spot and last eliminated GUNTHER, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.
sportszion.com
Randy Orton’s wife reportedly texted Nia Jax after her domination in Royal Rumble match got RKO’d
As WWE Royal Rumble is closing in, the anticipation regarding the event is mounting way higher as the 30-men Battle Royal comes with among the most talked about. Nia Jax has been long absent from the WWE ever since she got fired back on November 4th, 2021 at the age of 37. Of course, as is common practice for retired WWE stars, she has been appearing in different shows here and there. On such a similar appearance for the Wives of Wrestling podcast, the former wrestler talked about the time she got RKO’d by none other than the legend Randy Orton in a Royal Rumble Match.
wrestlinginc.com
Funeral Service For Jay Briscoe Being Streamed Live On YouTube
The wrestling world is still mourning the untimely passing of former Ring of Honor World Champion Jay Briscoe (real name Jamin Pugh), with numerous tributes coming from both WWE and AEW. Today his family will say one final goodbye. For family, friends, and fans that cannot attend in person, the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Royal Rumble Status Of The Rock And Steve Austin
With the 2023 Royal Rumble only a couple of hours away, Fightful Select has shared an update about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's status. According to the report, Fightful was asking around about The Rock and Austin and the talent that they've spoken with haven't been told anything, but said it's "well known that WWE wants them." One talent revealed that the money increase between the pitches to Austin for Brock Lesnar in the fall and Reigns in January were "significant" and it was obvious that WWE "wanted him for something."
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Brock Lesnar returned to WWE during Saturday's men's Royal Rumble match and made an impact, taking superstars to Suplex City and leaving carnage in his wake. "The Beast Incarnate" was eventually eliminated by Bobby Lashley, seemingly to set up a match between the pair. Before all of that drama went down, however, Lesnar and GUNTHER teased a future showdown with each other, with some people speculating that it could take place at WrestleMania 39.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Rey Mysterio Was Pulled From Royal Rumble
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble was always full of surprises. In the women's match, the WWE Universe saw the returns of Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, and Piper Niven. But in the men's match, one surprise came when an entrant didn't make his way to the ring after his music hit.
wrestletalk.com
PHOTO: Popular AEW Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A photo leaked online has revealed a popular AEW star spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return, entering at #30 and winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 39 at WWE Royal Rumble. Following his...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On WWE Superstar Set For Return On RAW This Week
WWE has a lot going on as WrestleMania is on the horizon. That being said, you never know who might return. Take this as your official spoiler alert for this article. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, Rick Boogs is backstage at WWE RAW this week. The formerly injured Superstar is also ready for his return. You can check out the complete spoiler lineup for this week here.
Rocky Romero: AJ Styles Thought It Would Have Been Cool If He Showed Up At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The potential was there for the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to return to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 2016. Prior to winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title at the CMLL Super Viernes event in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. He joined Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about various topics.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jey Uso Says “I’m Out” Following The Events Of The WWE Royal Rumble
Jey Uso says he’s out of The Bloodline. The WWE Superstar and one-half of the current reigning tag team champions posted to Instagram earlier today declaring that he is out of the company’s top faction, which is led by Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. This comes after the...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Producer Suffered Injury During Royal Rumble Brawl
The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event was a huge success in many ways, as more than 51k fans in attendance had a very memorable night with their favorite WWE Superstars. The show was a chaotic one, to say the least. Now it seems a WWE producer suffered an injury during a brawl that took place at the Royal Rumble.
tjrwrestling.net
Multiple WWE Stars Injured During 2023 Royal Rumble
Both winners of the men’s and women’s 2023 Royal Rumble matches were among those injured during the event. Iron woman Rhea Ripley dislocated her knee during the match and had to pop it back in before going on to eliminate seven other competitors in her record-breaking performance. Speaking...
Comments / 0