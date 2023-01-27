Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Micro Mini Version of Blake Lively's Glam Gold Pregnancy Reveal Look
The two A-listers (and fans of all things sparkly) both wore the same glittery Valentino mini with sky-high white platforms Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively are two of the most fashionable women in Hollywood, and they know how to command a room with one well-chosen dress. So it's no surprise they both reached for the same show-stopping glittery mini, made their own with some smart styling choices. On Saturday, Lopez, 53, attended the Anastasia Beverly Hills 25th Anniversary Celebration in a Valentino sequin mini dress from the brand's Resort...
Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Her 'Very Mom Morning Routine' with 2-Year-Old Daughter Khai
Gigi Hadid shares her 2-year-old daughter Khai with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik Gigi Hadid is giving a glimpse into her mornings with her little girl. Speaking to WSJ. Magazine for its My Monday Morning series, the supermodel, 27, opened up about what her daily routine is like with 2-year-old Khai, admitting that she's very much on her daughter's schedule. "Whatever time she's waking up, I'm waking up," Hadid shared, noting that it's usually between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. "I have a very mom morning routine." She also follows her daughter's...
Gisele Bündchen Makes Sexy Return to Set in Plunging Look as She Focuses on Career Post-Tom Brady Divorce
Bündchen has made a return to modeling after finalizing her divorce from Brady, having also kicked off 2023 with a new campaign for Louis Vuitton Gisele Bündchen is getting back to work and showing off her supermodel posing skills in the process. The fashion industry star and entrepreneur, 42, was spotted near Miami doing a photo shoot wearing a plunging, metallic purple Versace one-piece with a hood. In several shots, Bündchen can be seen posing in a sexy stance while looking up and over at the camera and...
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Make First Public Appearance with Daughter Malti at Star Ceremony
Nick Jonas was supported by his family — wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas and daughter Malti, 12 months, at the special event Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have officially introduced their little girl to the world on a very special occasion. The Quantico star, 40, sat in the row behind the musician on Monday, celebrating as the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Perched on her lap was daughter Malti Marie, who celebrated her first birthday earlier this month. The infant was dressed in a tan two-piece tweed...
Drake Celebrates Mom Sandi Graham's Birthday with Sweet Post Featuring 5-Year-Old Son Adonis
Drake celebrated his mom's birthday alongside his little one and father Dennis Graham over the weekend Drake's mom started from the bottom (as a baby) and now she's here (as a grandma)! The hip-hop titan, 36, celebrated his mother Sandi Graham's birthday over the weekend alongside his 5-year-old son Adonis — and it was full of memorable family moments. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Drizzy saluted his mom for raising him, and shared a collection of photos from the celebration. RELATED: Drake Creates Necklace with 42 Engagement Ring...
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira During Star-Studded Miami Wedding Celebration: Report
David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were some of the stars in attendance at Marc Anthony's weekend wedding to Nadia Ferreira Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira are married! The couple said "I do" during a ceremony held at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami, Florida, on Saturday evening, Hola! reported. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, were joined by various celebrity friends, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi, according to the outlet. Miami mayor Francis X. Suarez officiated. Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis and Anthony's brother, Bigram Zayas, also attended the...
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcome third baby together just months after ‘cheating’ claims
ADAM Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have announced the birth of their third baby together. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that they have welcomed their third baby. They have not shared any further details about their new addition to their growing family. The Victoria's Secret model...
Claire Danes Says Son Rowan, 4, Is 'Categorically Opposed' to Her Pregnancy: 'Less Than Thrilled'
"Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," Claire Danes said of her soon-to-be middle child, as she and husband Hugh Dancy prepare to welcome their third baby Claire Danes is getting mixed reactions to baby No. 3. After PEOPLE confirmed this month that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child, the Golden Globe winner, 43, revealed the "less than thrilled" reactions their two sons had to the pregnancy news during a Friday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She noted that...
Princess Diana's Iconic Purple Evening Gown Auctioned for More Than $600,000
The velvet dress, which Diana wore for many milestone moments in her life, has been sold for five times the pre-auction estimate One of Princess Diana's most famous dresses just went under the hammer. The purple evening dress, designed by Victor Edelstein in 1989 and worn several times by Diana during the 1990s, sold at Sotheby's in New York on Friday for $604,800 on Friday — more than five times its pre-auction estimate. In deep aubergine silk velvet, the strapless dress with its sweetheart neckline and intricate ruching around the bodice features a...
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Octavia Spencer received some sage wisdom from Whoopi Goldberg early in her career. The Academy Award winner, 52, recounted last week on WTF with Marc Maron her experience interning in the extras casting department on Goldberg's 1990 film The Long Walk Home when she was just 17. "It was pretty...
Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I'm Crushing It'
The pop star is expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara, she confirms to PEOPLE. "What a blessing," Trainor, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"
Tori Spelling Enjoys Night Out with Her Mom and Daughters at Mean Girls: 'We Had the Best Time'
Tori Spelling brought her mom Candy Spelling and two daughters, Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, to see the closing night of Mean Girls on Broadway in Hollywood Tori Spelling had a "fetch" night out with her girls! The Love at First Lie host, 49, brought her mom Candy and two daughters Stella, 14, and Hattie, 11, to see the closing night of Mean Girls at Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. Sharing photos from the outing on Instagram, Spelling raved that the group had the "best time" at the...
Matt Lauer and Shamin Abas Are 'Serious About Each Other' as Couple Steps Out for Rare Date Night: Source
"They try and stay out of the spotlight but are happy together and not interested in a high-profile life," a source tells PEOPLE of former Today anchor Matt Lauer and girlfriend Shamin Abas Matt Lauer and girlfriend Shamin Abas are still going strong. The pair stepped out together for a date night in New York City over the weekend. The former Today anchor, 65, was dressed casually in jeans, a gray hoodie, black jacket and a beanie while the PR executive, 53, wore a midi skirt, patterned top,...
Joe Jonas Sends Message to Daughters at Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony: 'Daddy Loves You'
Joe Jonas celebrated wife Sophie Turner, who was in the audience, and sent a special message to his two daughters, who weren't in attendance Joe Jonas made sure to shout out his family as he celebrated a special milestone in his career. On Monday, Joe and his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, were honored with a Jonas Brothers star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, surrounded by loved ones and fans. Wife Sophie Turner looked proud of her husband, who shouted out the Game of Thrones alum and their two children during his...
Shemar Moore Shares Sweet Photo Snuggling with Daughter Frankie as He Wears 'Baby Girl' Beanie
Shemar Moore and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon welcomed their first baby together earlier this month Shemar Moore is soaking up every moment with his baby girl! On Sunday, the new dad, 52, shared a sweet photo on Instagram with his newborn daughter Frankie, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon on Jan. 24. In the cute shot, baby Frankie sleeps on Moore's chest as he looks up at the camera to snap the selfie. The S.W.A.T. actor fittingly wears a black beanie that reads "Baby Girl" in yellow lettering. "Baby Girl Frankie n Daddy!!! 🥰😎💕," he...
Diddy Shares Sweet Photos of 3-Month-Old Baby Daughter Love: 'I'm Big Love! She's Baby Love!'
Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs in December Sean "Diddy" Combs is loving dad life! The rapper, 53, shared a series of sweet photographs of his 3-month-old baby daughter Love Sean on his Instagram account Saturday. Love can be seen in the first image sitting in a stroller wearing a patterned shirt and orange bib, before she is then captured in the second pic sitting on an unidentified woman's lap in just a diaper. "IM BIG LOVE! She's BABY LOVE!!!"...
Pamela Anderson Names Hugh Hefner as Someone Who Treated Her with Complete Respect in Her Life
After Playboy founder Hugh Hefner died in 2017, Pamela Anderson paid tribute to him and said he "taught me everything important about freedom and respect" Pamela Anderson felt total respect from Hugh Hefner. The model/actress was asked at one point in her interview with the U.K.'s The Sunday Times "if anyone has ever treated her with complete and utter respect" over the course of her life and career. After thinking a moment, she replied, "Hugh Hefner." Anderson, who was 22 when she first posed on the cover of Playboy...
Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'
The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Photos of Her Daughter During a Visit to a Mosque in Abu Dhabi
Since announcing the arrival of her daughter in May 2021, Campbell has only shared a handful of images of her child on social media Naomi Campbell is enjoying mother-daughter time with her little one. On Monday, the 52-year-old supermodel shared a series of images on Instagram of her and her daughter at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. Campbell served a modelesque pose for the first couple of photos before showing sweet snaps of her and her daughter holding hands while standing outside of the landmark. She...
Michael Imperioli's 'Otherworldly' NYC Home Looks Like It Belongs in 'The White Lotus' — See Inside
“It’s always like an element of fantasy,” the actor said during an apartment tour with 'Architectural Digest' Michael Imperioli's New York City home shares a striking resemblance to the Sicilian sets of The White Lotus. The actor, 56, who played Dominic Di Grasso in season 2 of HBO hit series, invited Architectural Digest to tour the two-bedroom apartment that he shares with his wife of 27 years, Victoria Imperioli. Michael credits his wife, who is an interior and set designer, for being the mastermind behind their history-filled home. "It's always like an element...
