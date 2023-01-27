Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
104.1 WIKY
Drunk Driver Puts Car On Railroad Tracks
An Evansville man was arrested after he got his car hung up on railroad tracks. It happened at Morgan Avenue and Read street Saturday night. 71 year old James Galloway admitted to police that he had five alcoholic drinks at a bar. He failed the field sobriety test and had...
14news.com
Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to a crash before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. It happened at Stockwell Road and Theater Drive. Police say they found a crashed car, but the driver was gone. They say a witness told them they found the driver stumbling in his...
Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process
MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process. Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
14news.com
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle.
14news.com
EPD: Driver nearly 3 times legal alcohol limit crashes into traffic signal
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they ended up arresting the reported victim of a hit and run. They say they were called to Mount Vernon Avenue near Michigan Street around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Police say a hit and run was reported, and a car had hit a traffic...
Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
14news.com
Winter weather causes multiple accidents including jackknifed semi on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say winter weather has caused multiple accidents on I-69 Monday night, including a jackknifed semi. According to dispatch, I-69 traffic has been blocked off at the Gibson and Pike County line due to a jackknifed semi. Our 14 News crew was on scene where a...
14news.com
EFD: Kratzville Rd. back open after storage unit fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say Kratzville Road is back open after being temporarily closed after a storage unit caught fire. EFD officials say that happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Kratzville Road at Store-N-Lock storage unit Monday. Firefighters say when they...
WBKO
Utica man arrested after home search
HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford. Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. On Saturday afternoon...
14news.com
More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
Evansville fire crews battle working storage facility fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working storage facility fire in the 3500 block of Kratzville Road. Crews were dispatched to the facility just before 6 a.m. this morning. Fire fighters have been working to extinguish the flames for over an hour, and have contained the fire to the […]
14news.com
Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
14news.com
Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony
3 homes damaged by fire on N. Elliott St. in Evansville. Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle.
14news.com
DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say they were called to a burglary report before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. It was in the 6800 block of Thoma Drive. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the suspect, 31-year-old Jose Velazquez-Ocampo, inside the home. Deputies say they gave...
14news.com
Witness describes EFD’s rescue of man from Kennedy Tower Apartments balcony
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In downtown Evansville Saturday night, an apartment building caught fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Anna McCray, who lives on the fifth floor of the Kennedy Tower Apartments was home Saturday night, when the fire alarm went off. “The people that lived on seventh, they were...
14news.com
Man who served about 8 years of 24 year sentence arrested on drunk driving charge
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police arrested a man who they say got his car stuck on railroad tracks while driving drunk. It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday at Morgan Avenue and Read Street. Police say 71-year-old James Galloway admitted to having five liquor drinks at a bar. They say...
14news.com
KSP warning public of scam in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police in Henderson are warning people about a recent scam in the area. According to a release, the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information from the person on the other end. At some point during the call, the scammer requests the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services.
14news.com
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on N. Elliott St.
Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning. VCSO: Wanted felon arrested after fleeing
Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
EvansvilleWatch surprise fire officials with generous gift
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EvansvilleWatch has once again given back to the community’s first-responders in a meaningful way. Over the weekend, the group surprised the Local 357 Executive Board with a large framed print. The photo, which was captured by Evansville Aerial, showed Evansville Firefighters working during the Garvin Street warehouse fire late last year. […]
