Evansville, IN

104.1 WIKY

Drunk Driver Puts Car On Railroad Tracks

An Evansville man was arrested after he got his car hung up on railroad tracks. It happened at Morgan Avenue and Read street Saturday night. 71 year old James Galloway admitted to police that he had five alcoholic drinks at a bar. He failed the field sobriety test and had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wanted man flees courthouse, injures deputy in process

MARTIN CO., Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a press release from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, a Shoals man is wanted after fleeing from law enforcement at the local courthouse and injuring a Sheriff’s deputy in the process.  Zane Sanders, 23, was approached by Sheriff’s Deputy Cherie Pressley on Jan. 26 around 3:30 p.m. at […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash

Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Updated: 24 minutes ago. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cash and sandwiches stolen in Evansville burglary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are searching for a suspect who broke into an Evansville grocery store overnight and made off with cash, sandwiches and Delta 8 vape pens. The crime, which was reported in the early hours of Saturday morning, happened at the Sunbeam Market on N Kentucky Avenue. Officers say they responded to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD: Kratzville Rd. back open after storage unit fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Fire Department say Kratzville Road is back open after being temporarily closed after a storage unit caught fire. EFD officials say that happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 3500 block of Kratzville Road at Store-N-Lock storage unit Monday. Firefighters say when they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Utica man arrested after home search

HARTFORD, Ky. (WBKO) - A Utica man was arrested after Kentucky State Police executed a search warrant at a home north of Hartford. Jason Eyster, 41, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. On Saturday afternoon...
UTICA, KY
14news.com

More catalytic converter thefts reported in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More catalytic converter thefts are showing up in the Evansville Police reports. Police say one was reported Saturday afternoon at a business in the 1300 block of N. First Avenue. The report shows it could have happened anytime after last Monday. Another catalytic converter theft happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville fire crews battle working storage facility fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working storage facility fire in the 3500 block of Kratzville Road. Crews were dispatched to the facility just before 6 a.m. this morning. Fire fighters have been working to extinguish the flames for over an hour, and have contained the fire to the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Update: Missing Evansville girls found safe

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two little girls were missing Sunday in Evansville, and police asked for the public’s help to find them. About an hour later, police said the 11-year-old and 13-year-old were found safe. Before that, they were last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday leaving their house in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Daviess County say they were called to a burglary report before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. It was in the 6800 block of Thoma Drive. When they arrived, deputies say they heard the suspect, 31-year-old Jose Velazquez-Ocampo, inside the home. Deputies say they gave...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

KSP warning public of scam in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police in Henderson are warning people about a recent scam in the area. According to a release, the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to try and get personal information from the person on the other end. At some point during the call, the scammer requests the person to send in a fee for various law enforcement services.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire on N. Elliott St.

Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured following single-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Missing Morganfield man found dead Saturday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. VCSO: Wanted felon arrested after fleeing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Hopkins County man dies in overnight camper fire

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — One man is dead after a camper fire in Hopkins County. The sheriff’s office says units were dispatched to the fire on the 400 block of Fugate Avenue in Earlington at 2:21 a.m. Firefighters arrived and found a camper largely consumed by fire, possibly with someone trapped inside. Once the […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EvansvilleWatch surprise fire officials with generous gift

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EvansvilleWatch has once again given back to the community’s first-responders in a meaningful way. Over the weekend, the group surprised the Local 357 Executive Board with a large framed print. The photo, which was captured by Evansville Aerial, showed Evansville Firefighters working during the Garvin Street warehouse fire late last year. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

