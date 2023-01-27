Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
Fox 19
Father punched 10-month-old baby twice, mother of child: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father is accused of punching his 10-month-old son twice in the face and head, as well as the baby’s mother. Martinez Payton, 31, of Roselawn is scheduled to appear in court Monday on one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence, court records show.
WLWT 5
Family of man shot by police demands answers and release of body cam video
A man is on life support after an encounter with police left him shot in the head. The man’s family is demanding answers and calling for the officer’s body cam video to be released. The family of Joe Frasure Jr. says he was hit multiple times when officers...
Fox 19
Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders for the family of the incident they say robbed them of a beloved father-of-two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
Fox 19
50-year-old mystery: Who killed Georg Ann Reiter, and why?
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the past five years, a new set of Butler County detectives have been working a cold case, hoping it could lead to new tips and maybe bring them they big break they’ve been waiting for throughout the investigation. It was Sept. 9, 1970...
28-year-old killed in Saturday evening North Fairmount shooting
Around 5:20 p.m. Saturday evening, police responded to the 1600 block of Pulte Street in North Fairmount where they found 28-year-old Caleb Simpson fatally shot.
2 arrested after disorderly conduct toward officers, employees at Dayton Mall
MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two women were taken into custody after allegedly acting disorderly toward mall employees and police at the Dayton Mall Saturday. Miami Township Police Department was called to the Dayton Mall to reports of two women cursing and acting disorderly toward employees. The women were identified by...
Victim of fatal Preble County crash identified
20-year-old Shayne Sowers of West Milton was identified as the crash victim.
Fox 19
Suspect arrested after teen’s death ruled a homicide
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a teen’s September 2022 death in Bond Hill. Craig Gibson, 22, was arrested Friday for the negligent homicide of 17-year-old William Gibson, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. William died on Sept. 26, 2022, after officers found him...
Fox 19
Middletown bank robbery suspect under arrest, police say
MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A man suspected of robbing a bank in Middletown was arrested Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Middletown Division of Police. Police say Morgan Steinle, 27, of Middletown, was taken into custody in connection with the robbery at Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Marie Drive on Tuesday.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of a robbery at gunpoint in OTR
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a woman robbed at gunpoint in the 1400 block of Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine. Her car was reportedly stolen. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WHIZ
Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
WLWT 5
Police: Man arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — A 22-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Bond Hill last year. It happened on Sept. 26, 2022, when police responded to the 1300 block of Ryland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers at the scene located a 17-year-old...
iheart.com
RCI Inmate Found Guilty of Murdering his Cellmate
An inmate of the Ross Correctional Institution was found guilty of murdering his cellmate February 14th, after only an hour of deliberation in Ross County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 35-year-old Darryl King of Eaton, Ohio, was found guilty of killing Alex Sapp of Newark. The...
WKRC
Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount
NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
Fox 19
Should the Tokyo Foods shooter be charged with a hate crime?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a week since police charged 33-year-old Daniel Beckjord after he allegedly opened fire into an Evandale Asian business with people inside. Beckjord pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, according to the criminal complaint.
Fox 19
Woman hits sister with car outside Reading bar, flees: court docs
READING, Ohio (WXIX) - A Roselawn woman is under arrest after police say she purposely hit and seriously hurt her own sister with her minivan and fled the scene. It was reported on Jan. 17 outside The Lounge Bar at 7990 Reading Road in Reading, police wrote in court records.
Driver hospitalized after crash involving school bus in Liberty Township
A school bus has been involved in a crash at the intersection of Lesourdsville West Chester Road and Millikin Road in Liberty Township, according to Butler County dispatch.
Fox 19
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police. A man told FOX19 NOW early Monday that his 28-year-old nephew, Joe Frasure, was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell...
WLWT 5
Report of a shooting on West Seymour Avenue in Elmwood Place
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a report of a shooting on West Seymour Avenue in Elmwood Place. Am man reportedly walked into a store and said he had been shot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates,...
