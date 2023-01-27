WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders for the family of the incident they say robbed them of a beloved father-of-two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.

WYOMING, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO