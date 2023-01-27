ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Man dies in English Woods shooting, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One man died Saturday after a shooting in English Woods, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Pulte Street around 5:20 p.m. for the report of a person shot. Once they arrived, they found Caleb Simpson, 28, dead at the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Father punched 10-month-old baby twice, mother of child: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A father is accused of punching his 10-month-old son twice in the face and head, as well as the baby’s mother. Martinez Payton, 31, of Roselawn is scheduled to appear in court Monday on one count of felonious assault and two counts of domestic violence, court records show.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family says man shot by police was helping clean out late grandmother’s home

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 28-year-old Joe Frasure lit candles in his memory Monday night less than a day after police shot him in Wyoming. Glass shards glittered in the candlelight at the scene of the shooting, reminders for the family of the incident they say robbed them of a beloved father-of-two whose third child could be born in a matter of hours.
WYOMING, OH
Fox 19

50-year-old mystery: Who killed Georg Ann Reiter, and why?

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - For the past five years, a new set of Butler County detectives have been working a cold case, hoping it could lead to new tips and maybe bring them they big break they’ve been waiting for throughout the investigation. It was Sept. 9, 1970...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Suspect arrested after teen’s death ruled a homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a teen’s September 2022 death in Bond Hill. Craig Gibson, 22, was arrested Friday for the negligent homicide of 17-year-old William Gibson, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. William died on Sept. 26, 2022, after officers found him...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Middletown bank robbery suspect under arrest, police say

MIDDLETOWN (WXIX) - A man suspected of robbing a bank in Middletown was arrested Friday, according to a spokesperson with the Middletown Division of Police. Police say Morgan Steinle, 27, of Middletown, was taken into custody in connection with the robbery at Lebanon Citizens National Bank on Marie Drive on Tuesday.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIZ

Man sentenced to 56 years in 2020 Ohio shootout with police

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in a shootout that wounded a police officer and also wounded him 2 1/2 years ago has been sentenced to 56 years in prison. A Warren County judge told Christopher Hubbard, 38, of Somerville last week that he hasn’t taken any responsibility for shooting at officers in August 2020, The Journal-News reported.
SOMERVILLE, OH
iheart.com

RCI Inmate Found Guilty of Murdering his Cellmate

An inmate of the Ross Correctional Institution was found guilty of murdering his cellmate February 14th, after only an hour of deliberation in Ross County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. The Chillicothe Gazette reports that 35-year-old Darryl King of Eaton, Ohio, was found guilty of killing Alex Sapp of Newark. The...
EATON, OH
WKRC

Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount

NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Should the Tokyo Foods shooter be charged with a hate crime?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been a week since police charged 33-year-old Daniel Beckjord after he allegedly opened fire into an Evandale Asian business with people inside. Beckjord pulled up in his vehicle to Tokyo Oriental Foods Shop on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, according to the criminal complaint.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police. A man told FOX19 NOW early Monday that his 28-year-old nephew, Joe Frasure, was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell...
WYOMING, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy