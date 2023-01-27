Read full article on original website
county17.com
Rockpile to host ‘old school fun’ carnival Feb. 11
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Rockpile Museum will hold an “old school fun” school carnival event from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 11. All ages are invited to try their luck at a cake walk, fish pond and bingo and test their skills with a cow chip toss and an egg race. The museum will be free that morning, the event announcement said.
county17.com
Hands on Pottery to host fundraiser for family of Irene Gakwa
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Hands on Pottery and Find Irene Gakwa will be hosting a 1-year remembrance event for Irene Gakwa on Feb. 20. Event organizers invite the public to join them in painting mugs in remembrance of Gakwa’s disappearance. Painting will take place in three time slots: 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
county17.com
St. John Paul II Catholic School will host meet-and-greet Thursday
GILLETTE, Wyo. — St. John Paul II Catholic School in Gillette will have a meet and greet event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Feb. 2. The event will include hotdogs, s’mores, prizes and more. Current families who bring a new family that enrolls will receive a credit for...
Sheridan Media
The Wyoming State Flag Was Designed by Buffalo Woman
Anywhere one goes in Wyoming, they can see not only the Stars and Stripes flying over school, homes, and government offices, but also the red, white and blue Wyoming State Flag. The Wyoming State Flag was adopted on January 31, 1917, in the 14th Wyoming State Legislature. But how many...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Jan. 30
GILLETTE, Wyo.— Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette over the weekend, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Traffic accident, Jan. 27, Interstate 90, CCSO. Deputies responded to...
county17.com
Campbell County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Consumer Health Services Division of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) conducts inspections of retail food establishments throughout Wyoming (where there is not a local health department who does inspections) to help ensure safety of Wyoming residents. Campbell County establishments are inspected at least once...
county17.com
Weather impact high on regional roads with more snow, bitter cold on the way
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Weather impacts remain high on roadways across northeastern Wyoming with additional snowfall expected through Saturday. As of Jan. 28, the Wyoming Department of Transportation is advising of slick roads accompanied by snowfall and blowing snow on every major highway in the Gillette area, the only exception being North Highway 59 to the Montana border which currently shows moderate weather impacts.
I-25 Closed From Casper to Buffalo, Numerous Other Highways Closed As Well
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that Interstate 25 from Buffalo to Casper is closed. That comes from the official WYDOT website, which stated that "As of January 28 at 10:45 a.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road."
capcity.news
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
county17.com
Campbell County gas prices up another 6 cents as national prices rise for 5th week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — National gas prices have increased for a fifth consecutive week, and that’s resulted in a 6-cent hike for Campbell County’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel. The nation’s average gas price climbed 9.7 cents from a week ago to $3.49 per gallon...
county17.com
Stabbing case bound over to District Court
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two people allegedly involved in a January stabbing incident have been bound over to District Court, one for attempted murder and the other for accessory after the fact. Nyla Lucas is charged with attempted second-degree murder while Kashon Dyer has been charged as an accessory to...
