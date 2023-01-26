Read full article on original website
Umatilla Saloon Robbed, Suspect at Large
(Weston, OR) -- The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an armed robbery with a gun early Monday morning. This happened around 3:00am at the Long Branch Cafe and Saloon in Weston, Umatilla County. That's roughly halfway between Milton-Freewater and Pendleton along Highway 11. Umatilla County Sheriff's Captain Sterrin Ward told Newsradio the suspect entered the restaurant from a back door wearing a heavy coat, ski mask and gloves. The suspect displayed a gun and demanded money. The owner of the establishment complied with the demands and the suspect left the business with an undisclosed amount of cash. The investigation continues. No one was hurt. There was no physical description of the suspect released.
Messy Friday Night Fiasco in Kennewick Lands Female in Jail For Robbery
It was quite a scene Friday night at a Kennewick fuel station. Witnesses reported a woman attempting to assault an employee at the local food mart in the 5200 block of West Clearwater Avenue. Several calls were made to law enforcement about a female damaging the contents of the store.
Semis Crash Sending Apples Everywhere & Closing I-82 Near Zillah
It was a mess all over I-82 after two semis collided sending a truckload of apples all over the highway. The Washington State Patrol is reporting that two semis were in an accident on I-82 near Zillah Washington on Friday, January 27, 2023. The Washington State Patrol says that a Keywest semi lost control, rolled, and collided with another semi hauling apples. At the scene, the engine of the Keywest semi-truck reportedly caught on fire according to Big Country news Connection, and had to be put out by fire crews.
Yes Dog Lovers! Own Your Own Dog Kennel in Richland Washington
If you love dogs and want to make a change in your life, you could own this amazing kennel located right in Richland Washington. If you could change your life and follow that dream of helping out animals, there might be a way to do that right here in Tri-Cities Washington.
