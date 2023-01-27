Why Coby White-Jae Crowder trade rumors need tweaking originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the NBA trade deadline draws ever closer, Bulls fans continue to wonder whether the team will be big time sellers this year. There’s been talk of widespread interest in Alex Caruso, and speculation that the front office could move on from Nikola Vucevic since he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. On Sunday, a report from Matt Moore emerged that the Bulls have at least engaged in talks with the Suns for a swap of Coby White and Jae Crowder. But in his latest mailbag, NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson said the Bulls aren’t hot to move White.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO