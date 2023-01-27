Read full article on original website
Patrick Beverley T'd Up for Showing Ref Camera After LeBron James No-Call
Patrick Beverley T'd up for showing ref camera after no-call on LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The officials in Saturday night's Celtics versus Lakers showdown missed a clear foul late -- and Patrick Beverley went to hilariously ridiculous lengths to make sure they knew about it. With the...
Why Bulls Trade Rumors With Coby White, Jae Crowder Need Tweaking
Why Coby White-Jae Crowder trade rumors need tweaking originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the NBA trade deadline draws ever closer, Bulls fans continue to wonder whether the team will be big time sellers this year. There’s been talk of widespread interest in Alex Caruso, and speculation that the front office could move on from Nikola Vucevic since he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent after this season. On Sunday, a report from Matt Moore emerged that the Bulls have at least engaged in talks with the Suns for a swap of Coby White and Jae Crowder. But in his latest mailbag, NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson said the Bulls aren’t hot to move White.
Bulls' Patrick Williams Starting to Meet Teammates' Expectations
Williams starting to meet teammates' expectations originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s a play from the Chicago Bulls’ road victory over the Orlando Magic that’s making the social media rounds. Zach LaVine drives and kicks to an open Patrick Williams, who eschews an open corner 3-pointer...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
49ers' Trent Williams, Eagles' K'Von Wallace Ejected After NFC Championship Game Brawl
Trent Williams, K’Von Wallace ejected after 49ers-Eagles brawl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The NFC Championship came to blows on Sunday, with the game well out of contention. Down 24 with just under four minutes remaining in the game, 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams slung Eagles safety K’Von...
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Named MLB The Show 23 Cover Athlete
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm named MLB The Show 23 cover athlete originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Miami Marlins young star Jazz Chisholm has been named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, the game revealed on Monday. Chisholm, who turns 25 years old on Feb. 1, has established himself...
Ex-Players Rip NFL Over Protocol for Team Carrying Third Quarterback
Ex-players rip NFL over protocol for team carrying third QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers found themselves in a nightmare situation during the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury on the 49ers’ first possession...
Super Bowl Point Spread Swings Minutes After Chiefs Beat Bengals: Here's What You Need to Know
Super Bowl 57 point spread, betting odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The stock market might have been closed Sunday night but oddsmakers wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference. They posted the opening point spread for Super Bowl 57 minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC championship, and took a lot of action for the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks.
2023 NFL Draft: 10 Things Every Fan Needs to Know Before April
2023 NFL Draft guide for fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We are less than three months away from one of the biggest events on the NFL calendar. The 2023 NFL Draft is set for late April, as the league will get an infusion of young talent. After making...
NFL Playoffs: Championship Sunday Live Updates
The cast for Super Bowl LVII is set. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a matchup chock full of intrigue and history. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Eagles center Jason Kelce -- both marquee players for their respective teams...
NHL's Gary Bettman Releases Statement on Passing of Blackhawks' Bobby Hull
Gary Bettman releases statement on passing ofBobby Hull originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Blackhawks' all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull died on Monday. He was 84. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman released the following statement:. “When Bobby Hull wound up to take a slapshot, fans throughout the NHL...
49ers Tie Season Quarterback Mark With Bears
49ers tie season quarterback mark with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The San Francisco 49ers rode into the NFC Championship game on the back of the hot hand at quarterback, Brock Purdy. Purdy was the 49ers' third quarterback to start a game this season and was on an...
