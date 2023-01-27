Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Saturday NKY HS roundup: Walton-Verona boys down Cooper
The Walton-Verona Bearcats boys basketball team (15-7 overall) downed the Cooper Jagurs (12-10), 72-64 in non-region action. Sophomore Aaron Gutman led the Bearcats with 26 points and junior Julian Dixon scored 19. Senior Carter Krohman followed with nine. Sophomore point guard Yamil Rondon led the Jaguars with 23 points and...
linknky.com
LINK nky basketball area Top 10: Conner boys, Holy Cross girls rise
And no I’m not talking about my weekly work schedule. I’m pointing to the play on the court, that saw multiple games go extra time, one even double overtime. Last week started with a double overtime thriller in which Conner’s boys took down Newport, Highlands’ boys taking down Bishop Brossart in overtime on the same night with a game that had 205 points scored. The Conner girls followed the next day with an overtime victory over Highlands. Covington Catholic and Cooper also hit overtime on the same day. The coverage area had five overtime games last week, just giving us an early indication of how close we are to postseason play and games getting tighter and tighter.
linknky.com
St. Henry’s Faust breaks Ninth Region career wins record
Kenney Shields walked to midcourt at St. Henry’s Holbrook Hall and presented David Faust with a basketball to commemorate the milestone that the latter had reached – 461 wins as the Crusaders’ boys’ basketball head coach – one more than Shields had when his high school coaching career concluded at Highlands in 1988.
UC Football Adds Another Offensive Line Piece From Transfer Portal
The Bearcats have replenished the offensive front.
linknky.com
Friday Girls Basketball roundup: Scott edges Campbell County in battle for automatic 10th Region Tourney bid
The stakes could not have been much higher for this 37th District rivalry girls basketball game. A number of plays at different points in the game determined whether the host Scott Eagles (11-8 overall) put themselves in position to earn the district’s automatic bid into the 10th Region Tournament or the Campbell County Camels (8-14) won it after knocking off Bishop Brossart in its other district seed game in December. The Eagles ended up making enough plays to earn that shot for the top seed in the district tournament at Campbell County Middle School with a 41-38 victory.
Ohio native Katt Williams making a tour stop in downtown Cincinnati
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour. Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour. The Dayton-raised actor and […]
k105.com
Semi carrying Girl Scout cookies catches fire
A tractor-trailer carrying Girl Scout cookies caught fire in Pendleton County. The North Pendleton Fire Auxiliary (NPFA) and Falmouth Fire Department responded to the blaze Thursday morning at approximately 4:00 on Hwy 27 near Sharp Middle School, according to the NPFA. The semi was carrying cookies that were damaged and...
Fox 19
Endangered missing adult may be in possession of handgun, Cincinnati Police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police are in search of an endangered missing woman who may be carrying a handgun, according to District Four Police Captain, Mark Burns. Police say that Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk in the City of Wyoming area Saturday and never returned.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
SPARTA, Ky. (WAVE) - Construction continues on an airport in Sparta, Kentucky, one of the commonwealth’s least populous municipalities. The airport, to be called Gallatin County Airport, was approved several years ago and has received recent rounds of funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. The site is less than...
WKRC
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
Cincinnati CityBeat
16 Horniest Bars in Cincinnati to Get Hot 'n Heavy With Your Crush
Is it getting hot in here, or is it just you, Cincinnati? Some local bars are teeming with sex appeal, and it’s not all about looks. From innuendo-laden names to oceanic aphrodisiacs, these Greater Cincinnati-area bars are the perfect place to set the mood for Valentine’s Day and beyond. Buckle up horn-dogs, we’re taking you on the ride of your life.
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew
Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cincinnati
Cincinnati, Ohio is a vibrant city with a diverse array of neighborhoods, each offering its own unique charm and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
Fox 19
The infamous manhole that’s snarled multiple cars in Mason
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - There’s a pothole on Mason-Montgomery Road that’s causing more than headaches for some drivers who say they’ve gotten their cars stuck in it. Now those same drivers are asking city and transportation officials why the broken cover wasn’t fixed sooner. It...
Fox 19
Woman missing from City of Wyoming found, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A woman who went missing Saturday after taking a walk in the City of Wyoming has been found, according to Cincinnati police. Police say Kimberly Goddard, 62, was initially missing from the 200 block of Seymour Avenue around 2:30 p.m. It is unclear where she was found or...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Kentucky
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
linknky.com
Celebrate Groundhog Day with a woodland hike
Celebrate Groundhog Day with a short hike in Fort Thomas this year and perhaps even meet a distant cousin of Punxsutawney Phil along the way. The Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy is hosting a short day hike from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, in Tower Park. Participants can check in at Shelter 3 in the park for the self-led hike through the woods looking for groundhog “shadows.”
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75N near Erlanger. Traffic is impacted. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Fox 19
Man brain-dead after Wyoming officer-involved shooting, family says
WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in Wyoming overnight, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming police. A man told FOX19 NOW early Monday that his 28-year-old nephew, Joe Frasure, was shot in the backyard of an apartment building on Durrell...
Service station-inspired Ford’s Garage opens newest location at Saratoga Square in Florence
Ford’s Garage, a neighborhood burger and beer chain known for nostalgia and classic comfort food, has opened its newest location at 4911 Houston Road in Florence’s Saratoga Square shopping center. The service station-inspired eatery is led by franchise owner Mike McGuigan, founder of the Ford’s Garage concept and...
