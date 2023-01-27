And no I’m not talking about my weekly work schedule. I’m pointing to the play on the court, that saw multiple games go extra time, one even double overtime. Last week started with a double overtime thriller in which Conner’s boys took down Newport, Highlands’ boys taking down Bishop Brossart in overtime on the same night with a game that had 205 points scored. The Conner girls followed the next day with an overtime victory over Highlands. Covington Catholic and Cooper also hit overtime on the same day. The coverage area had five overtime games last week, just giving us an early indication of how close we are to postseason play and games getting tighter and tighter.

HEBRON, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO