FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Honey Run Elementary raising money for the Humane Society of Shenandoah County
QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the month of February, each class at Honey Run Elementary is in competition to bring in the most supplies for the Humane Society of Shenandoah County. “Specifically cat food and cat litter because that is the big population. When they bring the food in they...
JMU’s ‘Ability First’ event visits Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - James Madison University’s Empowerment3 Center in Harrisonburg visited the Rivermont School to provide physical activity, nutrition and social connection opportunities Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. The organizers, which included JMU students, hosted games encouraging physical movements and exercise to children and adults with or without...
Jewish faculty members boycott JMU’s holocaust remembrance event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 24 Jewish faculty and staff members at JMU boycotted the University’s Holocaust Remembrance event last Thursday over the lack of Jewish representation in the event’s planning. The 24 anonymous faculty members sent a letter to JMU President Jonathan Alger days before regarding their concerns...
New Market Town Council hires new town manager Monday night
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of New Market has hired a new town manager. Buster Nicholson was unanimously chosen by the Town Council Monday night. Nicholson comes from Charlestown, West Virginia. He said he has experience as a town administrator and public works director. Most recently he has...
Brewery utilizes nonalcoholic drinks amid dip in Dry January sales
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Dry January, the time people vow not to drink alcohol for a whole month, is wrapping up for 2023. How dry the sales have been depended on the individual business. There are many different reasons people choose to participate in Dry January; some do it to lose...
Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chris Hensel, known as Jeb Stuart Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard television show and Captain California on Hero High, is returning to the screen for a new movie. Hensel was at Beards and Broads Axecade in Harrisonburg on Saturday teasing the film with memorabilia from...
Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that three people are dead after a head-on crash on I-81 S near Greenville. The crash remains under investigation by the VSP. Original Story Below. All southbound lanes on I-81 were closed near MM 213 Monday afternoon, according...
SCSO asking for help looking for suspect
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.
Cold Weather Myths: Being out in the cold can make you sick
(WHSV) - A popular myth is that being out in the cold without a jacket or having wet hair out in the cold can make you sick. It’s not that simple though. Michael Cavender from the Carilion Clinic - Fort Defiance said that’s not entirely true. “It’s still...
