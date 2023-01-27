ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

JMU’s ‘Ability First’ event visits Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - James Madison University’s Empowerment3 Center in Harrisonburg visited the Rivermont School to provide physical activity, nutrition and social connection opportunities Friday afternoon and Saturday morning. The organizers, which included JMU students, hosted games encouraging physical movements and exercise to children and adults with or without...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Jewish faculty members boycott JMU’s holocaust remembrance event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - 24 Jewish faculty and staff members at JMU boycotted the University’s Holocaust Remembrance event last Thursday over the lack of Jewish representation in the event’s planning. The 24 anonymous faculty members sent a letter to JMU President Jonathan Alger days before regarding their concerns...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

New Market Town Council hires new town manager Monday night

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of New Market has hired a new town manager. Buster Nicholson was unanimously chosen by the Town Council Monday night. Nicholson comes from Charlestown, West Virginia. He said he has experience as a town administrator and public works director. Most recently he has...
NEW MARKET, VA
WHSV

Chris Hensel from The Dukes of Hazzard teases new movie

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Chris Hensel, known as Jeb Stuart Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard television show and Captain California on Hero High, is returning to the screen for a new movie. Hensel was at Beards and Broads Axecade in Harrisonburg on Saturday teasing the film with memorabilia from...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Three confirmed dead after crash near Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have confirmed that three people are dead after a head-on crash on I-81 S near Greenville. The crash remains under investigation by the VSP. Original Story Below. All southbound lanes on I-81 were closed near MM 213 Monday afternoon, according...
GREENVILLE, VA
WHSV

SCSO asking for help looking for suspect

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is asking for help finding a wanted suspect. According to the SCSO, Jessie Lee Herald, of New Market is wanted for alleged possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, alleged distribution of methamphetamine, and alleged distribution of methamphetamine while allegedly in possession of a firearm.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Cold Weather Myths: Being out in the cold can make you sick

(WHSV) - A popular myth is that being out in the cold without a jacket or having wet hair out in the cold can make you sick. It’s not that simple though. Michael Cavender from the Carilion Clinic - Fort Defiance said that’s not entirely true. “It’s still...

