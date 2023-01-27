ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

travelawaits.com

This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities

When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
MAMOU, LA
brproud.com

Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrates its 165th anniversary

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a capital area church known as downtown Baton Rouge’s first place of worship for Black people celebrated its 165th anniversary. Over the years, many have come to know Mount Zion First Baptist Church as a safe haven. This was reflected...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY.com

Gautreaux’s Chocolate King Cake called ‘the best in town’

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– Gerald Gruenig made his way to Rayne this morning for a King Cake from Gautreaux’s Donuts on their busiest day of the week: Fridays. With a drive-thru line wrapped around the building and their daily morning customers inside, Gautreaux’s is steadily pumping out King Cakes. They say their top seller is the Chocolate King Cake. Grandkids called this flavor “the best in town.”
RAYNE, LA
macaronikid.com

5 Reasons We Love February

Happy February! It's a month of celebrating the love of your life ... whether that be a partner, a child, or ... pizza. Read on for five ways we're having fun this month in Lafayette. 1. Go crazy for the groundhog. Will he or won't he? Today is the day...
LAFAYETTE, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLou

Lunch specials at SoLou on Perkins Road. Tucked along Perkins Road, SoLou serves Southern Louisiana comfort food with a twist. A Baton Rouge favorite for happy hour and weekend brunch, they offer enticing lunch specials from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Meals cost $13.00 each.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Crawfish and Creamy Blue Corn Grits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grits are a staple on the South Louisiana breakfast table. Often, this traditional breakfast dish is combined with seasonal ingredients, such as crawfish as seen here, to create something truly unique that can be enjoyed for breakfast, brunch or dinner. Also, I’m using the bright blue, stone-ground grits from my White Oak Estate & Gardens to make it even more irresistible!
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 found dead off of Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
BATON ROUGE, LA

