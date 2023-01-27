Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travelawaits.com
This Louisiana Town Is Known For Its Wild And Historic Mardi Gras Festivities
When you think of Mardi Gras, what comes to mind? Beads, floats, music, and a bit of debauchery probably top your list. Early French settlers knew they had one last blow-out before the dreary Lenten season, and they made the most of it with over-the-top parties that are still celebrated in places like Mobile, Biloxi, St. Louis, and of course, New Orleans.
kadn.com
Everything You Need To Know About The 6th Bayou Mardi Gras Parade In New Iberia
Patrick Norris stopped by News15 at Noon to share the details for the upcoming Bayou Mardi Gras Parade. Expect a ton of throws and fun this Friday at 7PM in Downtown New Iberia. Everything You Need To Know About The 6th Bayou Mardi Gras Parade In New Iberia. Patrick Norris...
brproud.com
Mount Zion First Baptist Church celebrates its 165th anniversary
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, a capital area church known as downtown Baton Rouge’s first place of worship for Black people celebrated its 165th anniversary. Over the years, many have come to know Mount Zion First Baptist Church as a safe haven. This was reflected...
KLFY.com
Gautreaux’s Chocolate King Cake called ‘the best in town’
RAYNE, La. (KLFY)– Gerald Gruenig made his way to Rayne this morning for a King Cake from Gautreaux’s Donuts on their busiest day of the week: Fridays. With a drive-thru line wrapped around the building and their daily morning customers inside, Gautreaux’s is steadily pumping out King Cakes. They say their top seller is the Chocolate King Cake. Grandkids called this flavor “the best in town.”
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
macaronikid.com
5 Reasons We Love February
Happy February! It's a month of celebrating the love of your life ... whether that be a partner, a child, or ... pizza. Read on for five ways we're having fun this month in Lafayette. 1. Go crazy for the groundhog. Will he or won't he? Today is the day...
UPDATE: Morgan City Junior High students sent home for the day
Morgan City Junior High has been evacuated, according to police.
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLou
Lunch specials at SoLou on Perkins Road. Tucked along Perkins Road, SoLou serves Southern Louisiana comfort food with a twist. A Baton Rouge favorite for happy hour and weekend brunch, they offer enticing lunch specials from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Meals cost $13.00 each.
WAFB.com
Crawfish and Creamy Blue Corn Grits
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Grits are a staple on the South Louisiana breakfast table. Often, this traditional breakfast dish is combined with seasonal ingredients, such as crawfish as seen here, to create something truly unique that can be enjoyed for breakfast, brunch or dinner. Also, I’m using the bright blue, stone-ground grits from my White Oak Estate & Gardens to make it even more irresistible!
These Lafayette, Louisiana Intersections to Have Daytime Traffic Closures This Week
Major roadways such as Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Johnston Street, and Pinhook Road are a part of the roadwork.
2 found dead off of Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were found dead near Siegen Lane overnight. The bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 in the parking lot of a Waffle House located in the 10000 block of Reiger Road, officials confirmed. A possible suspect or motive is unknown...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NOLA.com
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
wbrz.com
Flood warnings still in effect for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here
BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms. In Baton Rouge, several streets have been blocked off due to rainwater filling the roadways, and drivers should take alternate routes. See a list of closures below:
Several squirrel monkeys stolen from Acadiana Zoo
Broussard police responded to a burglary at Zoosiana Jan. 29.
Opelousas Police: Missing Teen Found
Opelousas Police Department needs the public's assistance in locating Jauan Winbush, 16, of Opelousas. Jauan left home during the late-night hours of January 28.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Opelousas Police search for missing 16-year-old
The Opelousas Police Department (OPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old.
wbrz.com
Sunday downpour triggers street flooding throughout BR area; see photos, video here
See photos of flooding throughout the Baton Rouge area using the gallery above. Get more weather updates below.
