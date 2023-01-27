Laverne left us in 2018, and now Shirley is gone, too. Schlemiel, schlimazel, an iconic TV comedy from the 1970s and early 1980s is now left to us in memories and reruns. Cindy Williams’ death at 75 ended a life more full than her most famous role suggested. Like Penny Marshall, who passed away (also at 75) in 2018, Williams played a vast array of characters.

16 HOURS AGO