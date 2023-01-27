ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Five Chinese citizens killed in California shooting - consulate

 4 days ago
BEIJING, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Five Chinese citizens were among the victims in a shooting in the California town of Half Moon Bay, the Chinese Consulate General in San Francisco said.

The Half Moon Bay shooting on Monday, in which seven people died, was the second of two gun rampages in California in recent days in which a total of 18 people were killed.

"The Consulate General is in communication with the relevant U.S. authorities to follow up on the progress of the investigation," a spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the Consulate General strongly condemned the violence.

Chunli Zhao, a Chinese citizen and 66-year-old immigrant farm worker, was the lone suspect in the massacre at two mushroom farms in the northern California seaside town.

He was formally presented with seven counts of murder and a single count of attempted murder during his first court appearance in nearby Redwood City on Wednesday.

