Rising Above in Love, Truth and Goodness - Celebrating MLK Jr.ShatakashiPlacer County, CA
Costco is Planning to Open New Store in Loomis, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenLoomis, CA
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in FebruaryJoel EisenbergLoomis, CA
California's Top Buffet Spots: From Country Clubs to Casino ResortsCalifornia State
Man arrested in Auburn for vehicle theft, burglary
A man was arrested Jan. 27 on suspicion of vehicle theft in Auburn. A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of an attempted vehicle theft in a residential neighborhood. According to the 10-day arrest log, the incident occurred in the 10500 block of Star Thistle Lane. The...
Racist fliers concern Folsom residents
Fliers with racist messages were found strewn about in the front yards of several homes in a well-known Folsom neighborhood last Friday, prompting an investigation which is now underway by the Folsom Police Department. Residents of Callander Way reported that fliers were found on specific driveways early Friday morning. The...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, false imprisonment, forgery
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 18. Amber Leigh Kaufman, 34, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. on suspicion of an outside misdemeanor warrant in the 11800 block of...
From the Auburn Journal archive (1954) - Mobile First Aid
In this photo from the Jan. 21, 1954, edition of the Auburn Journal, seven mobile first-aid units are being activated under the Auburn Chapter of American Red Cross. Each unit will be on call to the civil defense system, highway patrol, city police and other agencies in case of emergency on the highways. Pictured from left to right are four of the seven qualified drivers: Chairman Ken Arnold, Inez Erickson, Irene Arnold and Paul Chesney, receiving a decal from Auburn Chapter Chairman Camille Roumage.
Auburn incident report: 8 DUIs, vandalism and drug arrests
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Auburn Police Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. William Manzer, 31, was arrested at 8:55 p.m. on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit on the 100 block of Grass Valley Highway.
Lincoln leaders talk about 2022 and 2023
Lincoln City Council members and the Lincoln city manager recently reflected on what they accomplished in 2022 and discussed what community members can expect in 2023. Q: How will 2023 be different from 2022 for the city of Lincoln?. A: “Internally, for the team at City Hall, it will be...
Fatal I-80 crash near Penryn Road results in DUI arrest
A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, east of Penryn Road, resulted in a fatality and an arrest Friday afternoon. The collision took place around 4:05 p.m. and involved a GMC Sierra, Toyota Highlander and Toyota Sienna. According to the CHP Auburn collision report, the driver of the GMC was traveling eastbound on the interstate at an unsafe speed for slowing traffic ahead of his vehicle and looked down at his phone, resulting in the GMC striking the rear of the Highlander. The impact caused the front of the Highlander to hit the rear of the Sienna.
Cycling Through Placer County
Riosa Road starts in the east at McCourtney Road about 7.5 miles from town. It meets up with the Lincoln/Sheridan Highway (Old Highway 65) at mile five in Sheridan and continues on for about two more miles. It crosses the 65 Bypass at a convenient traffic light. It is flat,...
Robert Neil Cain 10/21/1926-1/23/2023
Robert Neil Cain passed away January 23, 2023 at the Alder Grove Care home on Shockley Drive. Robert Neil Cain was born October 21, 1926 in Gridley California. Robert was the son of E.V. Cain (Edger Virgil) and Marguerite Cain Jansen. Robert attended Red Bluff High School before moving to...
Alberta "Bert" Borow 7/7/1929 - 1/3/2023
Alberta “Bert” Borow, age 93, passed away Monday, January 3, 2023 at Auburn Ravine Terrace, Auburn, California. Bert was born July 7, 1929, in San Mateo California to the late Albert and Daisy Morgan. Her youth was filled with the love of her parents and sister Joyce. After high school, Bert attended junior college and went on to TWA flight school. She became a stewardess with United Airlines where she met and fell in love with her husband Bernie.
Requiem for a Thrift Shop: Auburn's Victorian Attic
Before the boutique called Victorian Attic passes from all memory, I would like everyone to recall – or perhaps learn for the first time – this unique shop’s remarkable role in the Auburn community. “VicTic,” as its volunteers called it, was way more than a place for...
Empire Ranch home shines
This week’s Folsom Telegraph featured home is located at 836 Morningside Drive in Folsom. The 2,090-square-foot home is now listed for $695,000 by Real Estate Agent Pat Quan of Coldwell Banker. According to the listing details, this single story home is located in the desirable Folsom Ranch community and...
Protect trees before winter storms hit
Preparing an emergency kit Tips from the Placer County Office of Emergency Services (For a more extensive list, see Placer County Office of Emergency Services at placer.ca.gov.) Build an emergency kit with the following basic supplies: Water (one gallon per day per person for three days) Food (a three-day supply) Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio with tone alert Flashlight First-aid kit Extra batteries Whistle to signal for help For shelter in place: plastic sheeting, duct tape and a dust mask to filter contaminated air Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities Manual can opener for food Local maps Cell phone with chargers and backup battery Prescription medications, cash and important documents. Make a plan and practice it as a family for shelter, evacuation route and communication. Sign up online for the community notification system at placer.ca.gov/2426/Placer-Alert that provides critical information on severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.
KAHI owner seeks buyer who will keep it 'local'
In nearly 30 years with KAHI, Jerry Henry rose to be the 65-year-old Auburn radio station’s majority shareholder, president and general manager. Now, Henry has decided it’s time to retire. He still has a home in Auburn but says he spends about 80 percent of his time at his other home in Mendocino County.
Placer rallies in second half, beats rival Lincoln in FVL soccer
Lincoln High School sophomore Alicia Osegueda broke a scoreless tie 30 seconds into the second half of Monday night’s crucial Foothill Valley League soccer match against Placer. Osegueda’s strike was the exclamation point on a dominant first half for the Fighting Zebras and appeared to be the start of an onslaught of offense for the home side.
Rink rats: Capital Thunder grows youth hockey in the area
When you think of high school sports in California, your mind likely goes to football, basketball, softball or baseball, where powerhouse programs in the Golden State are aplenty. Some of the best athletes in the state, however, don’t take the field or court; they lace up skates and take to...
Vite and Deter commit to local community colleges for volleyball
The Lincoln High girls’ volleyball team had a successful fall 2022 season that saw them finishing at 20-10 and third-place in the Foothill Valley League. The Lady Zebras also made a run in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III playoffs, winning their first two games on the road before falling to Christian Brothers High in the semifinals.
Colfax approves ordinance to expedite EV charging station permitting
The Colfax City Council approved an ordinance that establishes an expedited process for the electric vehicle (EV) charging station permitting process during its consent agenda Jan. 25. The requirement to adopt an ordinance creating an expedited, streamlined permitting process resulted from Assembly Bill (AB) 1236, which was adopted in 2015....
A time-honored tradition celebrates its 100th annual Holy Ghost Festa!
Editor’s note: The Placer County Holy Ghost Festa was first celebrated in Lincoln in 1923 and has been a tradition in the community ever since. Save the date! May 13 and 14, 2023 is the A.P.D.E.S. (Associação Portuguesa Divino Espírito Santo) 100th annual Holy Ghost Festa!
League races heat up in final stretch of basketball regular season
Just two weeks remain in the prep basketball regular season, and league races are just as hazy and unclear as they have been all season. Most races will come down to the wire, making these last two weeks crucial to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoff race. The top three teams in...
