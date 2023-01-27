Preparing an emergency kit Tips from the Placer County Office of Emergency Services (For a more extensive list, see Placer County Office of Emergency Services at placer.ca.gov.) Build an emergency kit with the following basic supplies: Water (one gallon per day per person for three days) Food (a three-day supply) Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio with tone alert Flashlight First-aid kit Extra batteries Whistle to signal for help For shelter in place: plastic sheeting, duct tape and a dust mask to filter contaminated air Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities Manual can opener for food Local maps Cell phone with chargers and backup battery Prescription medications, cash and important documents. Make a plan and practice it as a family for shelter, evacuation route and communication. Sign up online for the community notification system at placer.ca.gov/2426/Placer-Alert that provides critical information on severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO