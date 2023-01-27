California to boost deliveries of water supply following recent storms

Officials say they now expect to deliver 30 percent of requested water supplies.

That's up from the initial 5 percent estimate announced on December 1st.

This will allow the state water project to boost deliveries to 29 public water agencies serving 27 million Californians.

However, California is still not out of the drought just yet.

"We are not out of the drought in California but this certainly makes a significant dent drought in Californians experience drought differently depending on where you are- in particular for those who are reliant on groundwater wells," DWR Director Karla Nemeth says.

Officials say we are about 218 percent of the average snowpack for this date.

Next week, they will conduct a second snow survey of the year to collect snowpack data.

The agency is staying cautious as we continue into the winter