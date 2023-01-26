ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan, MI

abc57.com

One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMT

Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating fatal shooting on Concord Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - Two people have died following a shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Dispatch received a call about the shooting at 10:58 p.m. Sunday night. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy outside the residence suffering from...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
ELKHART, IN
go955.com

19-year-old Cass County man dead after early Sunday crash

MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a single vehicle crash that took the life of a 19-year-old Edwardsburg man early Sunday morning on January 29. Deputies were called out around 1:15 a.m. to the crash on US-12 near Fir Road...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

U.S. 12 shut down south of Buchanan for crash investigation

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A section of U.S. 12 is shut down near Buchanan Thursday afternoon for a crash, according to Berrien County dispatch. The road is shut down between Redbud Trail and Bakertown Road. A call came in reporting the crash at 11:45 a.m. According to law enforcement on...
BUCHANAN, MI
MLive

Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Berrien County Law Enforcement officials release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Police Service Council has released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. In the statement, officials say, "As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers."
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
STURGIS, MI
WWMT

Runner finds massive illegal dump site in Kalamazoo park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A massive dump site was under investigation by police in Kalamazoo Sunday. Fraud: Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert. Andy Boris told News Channel 3 he was running along a path in Spring Valley Park, when he and a friend...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

1 Dead, 5 Injured In Thursday Night Crash

One Warsaw man is dead and five other people were injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday night. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and emergency personnel responded at 8:13 p.m. Thursday to a reported personal injury crash on Ind. 25 near CR 100S. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved in the collision – a 1996 Toyota SUV driven by Fidel Vasquez, 49, Warsaw, and a 2017 Ford F-150 truck driven by Andrew Wright, 37, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN

