abc57.com
One injured in crash on U.S. 12 near Beebe Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A South Bend man was injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night on U.S. 12, near Beebe Road, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 11:52 p.m., the South Bend driver was traveling west on U.S. 12 when he ran off the road and hit a ditch, according to reports.
WWMT
Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
WNDU
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on U.S. 31 in St. Joseph County led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges on Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Police say one of its troopers stopped a...
91-year-old man dies in St. Joseph County fire
The sheriff’s office says the 91-year-old man was pulled from the burning building and pronounced dead at the scene.
19-year-old dead following Cass Co. crash
The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old man is dead after an early morning car crash in Milton Township
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating fatal shooting on Concord Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people have died following a shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Dispatch received a call about the shooting at 10:58 p.m. Sunday night. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy outside the residence suffering from...
22 WSBT
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
go955.com
19-year-old Cass County man dead after early Sunday crash
MILTON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a single vehicle crash that took the life of a 19-year-old Edwardsburg man early Sunday morning on January 29. Deputies were called out around 1:15 a.m. to the crash on US-12 near Fir Road...
MSP identifies victims in Berrien Twp. double-fatal crash
The crash happened in Berrien Township Tuesday night when the driver lost control and hit a tree along M-139, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
abc57.com
U.S. 12 shut down south of Buchanan for crash investigation
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A section of U.S. 12 is shut down near Buchanan Thursday afternoon for a crash, according to Berrien County dispatch. The road is shut down between Redbud Trail and Bakertown Road. A call came in reporting the crash at 11:45 a.m. According to law enforcement on...
One dead in head-on Southwest Michigan crash between SUV and semi-truck
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI -- An SUV driver died after trying to pass a semi-truck on U.S. 12, but losing control and crashing head-on into a different semi-truck, police said. The crash happened about 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 on U.S. 12 near Franklin Street in Bertrand Township.
Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
abc57.com
Berrien County Law Enforcement officials release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Police Service Council has released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. In the statement, officials say, "As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers."
WWMT
Berrien County law enforcement officials respond to graphic Tyre Nichols body cam footage
Berrien County law enforcement officials sent out a letter following the release of the body camera footage showing Tyre Nichols being beaten by Memphis Police at a traffic stop. The county sheriff, prosecutor, local State Police and several other police chiefs singed on, saying they were "horrified" and "disgusted at...
abc57.com
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
WWMT
Kalamazoo County law enforcement leaders release statement on the death of Tyre Nichols
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office released a "Statement to our Community on the Death of Tyre Nichols," on Friday around 5 p.m. Video of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols’ violent arrest that happened in Memphis, Tenn. was released Friday at 7 p.m. 'Horrific': video of Tyre...
WWMT
Runner finds massive illegal dump site in Kalamazoo park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A massive dump site was under investigation by police in Kalamazoo Sunday. Fraud: Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert. Andy Boris told News Channel 3 he was running along a path in Spring Valley Park, when he and a friend...
WNDU
Goshen man dies from injuries in Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has died from the injuries he suffered in a crash last week in Elkhart County. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 34. Officers say a Chevy Silverado driving west on County Road 34 crossed into the intersection after disregarding a stop sign and was struck by a Ford Ranger that was unable to stop in time.
Times-Union Newspaper
1 Dead, 5 Injured In Thursday Night Crash
One Warsaw man is dead and five other people were injured after a two-vehicle accident Thursday night. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and emergency personnel responded at 8:13 p.m. Thursday to a reported personal injury crash on Ind. 25 near CR 100S. When emergency personnel arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved in the collision – a 1996 Toyota SUV driven by Fidel Vasquez, 49, Warsaw, and a 2017 Ford F-150 truck driven by Andrew Wright, 37, Warsaw.
MSP: 1 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash on I-94 near Battle Creek
Michigan State Police said troopers are investigating a deadly crash on I-94 near Battle Creek.
