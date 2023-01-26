Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson backlash is avenged by the original female superhero as Chris Hemsworth finally apologizes for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’
What are two of the most divisive and controversial Marvel movies of the lot? Captain Marvel and Thor: Love and Thunder are certainly in the top five, for differing reasons. It’s interesting, then, that both of these films have been addressed in some form over the past 24 hours, with Odinson himself Chris Hemsworth offering a kind of apology for the much-disliked 2022 flick while an unlikely defender has risen up to avenge the unfair backlash Brie Larson and the women of the MCU have faced over the years. Let’s dive in…
Jenna Ortega ‘absolutely devastated’ in tribute to the original Wednesday Addams, Lisa Loring
With the new Wednesday series released in November of last year on Netflix, Jenna Ortega has enjoyed sitting on the throne as one of the great Wednesday Addams characters that fans love so much. That joy was taken away temporarily as news of the original Wednesday, Lisa Loring, had passed away on Saturday.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan hints he could be joining another comic book show after finally boarding ‘The Boys’
One of the best kept secrets of the last five or so months involves one Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and just who the veteran actor could be bringing to life in season four of The Boys. First confirmed to be part of the cast in a role that has yet to be disclosed, the answer remains tightly under wraps.
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU
Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
M. Night Shyamalan explains why the ending of ‘Knock at the Cabin’ is different from the book
Knock at the Cabin is knocking at our doorsteps, with the latest nightmare from the mind of M. Night Shyamalan set to join the filmmaker’s topsy-turvy filmography in a matter of days. Whether it will go the way of the rousing, beautiful The Sixth Sense or the creatively-void, barely-watchable Old remains to be seen, but the world could always use more good movies, so we’re hoping Shyamalan can bring this one home.
Stephen King has an entirely fitting response to ‘The Boogeyman’ trailer
The trailer for upcoming horror movie The Boogeyman has just dropped, and it’s safe to say we’ll all be sleeping with the lights on tonight. Even the King of Horror himself, Stephen King, seems terrified, which is saying something considering the film is based on one of his own short stories.
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
An Oscar-winning slasher dishes out a disturbing medley of murder and mayhem on streaming
Slasher movies generally don’t tend to find much favor during the thick of awards season, but as a star-studded musical of a beloved stage production that saw Tim Burton diving back into the macabre with a star-studded cast in tow, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street proved to be an exception.
Original Wednesday Addams actress Lisa Loring has died at 64
Lisa Loring, who was the first actress to portray now iconic character Wednesday Addams, has died at the age of 64. Loring became synonymous with the character of Wednesday Addams when she starred in the popular 1960s series The Addams Family. The role of Wednesday Addams is now portrayed to critical acclaim by Jenna Ortega in the Netflix series Wednesday. Christina Ricci also portrayed the character in the popular Addams Family movies from the 1990s.
James Gunn announces new ‘Batman’ movie featuring the unexpected debut of another Wayne
James Gunn has just announced that his future DCU line-up will involve a new Batman movie titled The Brave and the Bold. The film will introduce fans to the new version of the Caped Crusader in the DCU (different from Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson’s incarnation) and debut him alongside his estranged son Damian Wayne.
James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ movie gets a title and release date
The roster for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s (hopefully) new and improved DC Cinematic Universe has been released and, as expected, fans will soon get a new version of the Man of Tomorrow in just two years. The new film, entitled Superman: Legacy, is being described by Safran as the “launch” of the DCU and will likely serve as a flagship franchise as the pair expands the worldbuilding of the much-anticipated universe reboot.
Actress Annie Wersching, who played Tess in ‘The Last of Us’ dies of cancer at age 45
It is a sad day for The Last of Us fans and of course, for the family of actress Annie Wersching who passed away at the age of 45 today. The news has shocked her fans who had no idea she was even battling cancer. She was especially known for...
Showtime lets an audience adored vampire series burn in the sun after one season
Who’d want to be a streaming original series these days? After just one very well received season, Let the Right One In has been axed by Showtime, alongside several other shows. Based on the surprise Swedish horror romance from 2008, this American television remake has positioned itself as more...
Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett share their reactions to their final heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ scene
Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for the third episode of The Last of Us. If you haven’t seen the latest episode of The Last of Us with Nick Offerman as Bill and Murray Bartlett as Frank, go watch it now. It’s incredible and many people are praising it as the best hour of TV of all time. If you can’t get enough of this post-apocalyptic love story, the stars recently shared how they reacted to that very, very poignant final scene.
Is Bill from ‘The Last of Us’ gay?
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for The Last of Us episode three. The Last of Us has hit live-action with a massive cast featuring some of the best talents out there in television. Debuting in episode three is none other than Nick Offerman of Parks and Recreation fame as Bill. The troubled survivalist who has lived on his own for many years is the center piece of the third episode.
Zachary Levi imploding his DCU future proves Dwayne Johnson was right to snub ‘Shazam!’
Zachary Levi‘s recent social media activity has made last week’s somewhat mixed reactions to the latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer look small-fry in terms of creating a PR disaster for the incoming DC sequel. The Billy Batson star has decided that now is the best time for him to out himself as Pfizer critic, thereby revealing that he’s got more in common with fellow superhero actor anti-vaxxers like Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly than we previously realized.
Dave Bautista confirms James Gunn doesn’t want him as the DCU’s Bane
As we await James Gunn announcing the first wave of projects for his shiny new DCU, it looks like we can rule out one possibility for his plans. For the longest time, Dave Bautista has made no secret about harboring dreams of one day bringing Batman villain Bane to life, something which only seemed even more likely once his old Guardians of the Galaxy pal inherited the keys to the kingdom. Unfortunately, the Glass Onion star has now offered an update that will no doubt disappoint DC diehards.
With Jon Bernthal’s latest series being cancelled could all the stars have aligned for the Punisher’s MCU debut?
One of the toughest things that actors have to deal with when it comes to taking on projects is scheduling. In the case of Jon Bernthal though, it could seem that with the cancellation of his most recent series, American Gigalo he could now make himself available for a fan-favorite role. As the saying goes, as one door closes another one opens.
Viola Davis mounts triumphant return to the DCU in ‘Peacemaker’ spin-off ‘Waller’
Viola Davis and DC undoubtedly go together like bread and butter. And in the aftermath of James Gunn’s monumental DCU announcement this morning, the acclaimed actress is set to return as government task force specialist Amanda Waller in a Peacemaker spin-off series titled Waller. The aforementioned series, which features...
