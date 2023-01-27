ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Why would senators not be given access to the Biden and Trump classified documents?

By Adam Carlson, Ben Gittleson
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g44Nx_0kSqs8vO00

Blistering criticism this week from Democrats and Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee -- that the administration is "stonewalling" their efforts to review classified materials -- has highlighted a new question in the documents cases related to Joe Biden and Donald Trump :

Why aren't the senators being given access to the sensitive materials , and how does that process normally work?

In the last six months, federal authorities have taken possession of classified documents at both Biden and Trump's homes and said the men retained the records after they left office (in Biden's case, from his time as a vice president and senator).

The Department of Justice has since appointed special counsels to investigate both matters.

"There's no reason why Congress cannot review these documents in a secure, classified setting so we can make an assessment about what damage it may have caused to national security," Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Wednesday after a two-hour briefing with Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

Multiple senators left that briefing demanding to see the documents in both cases.

MORE: POLL: Most Americans think both Biden and Trump inappropriately handled classified documents

"It is our responsibility to make sure that we, in our role as intelligence oversight, know if there's been any intelligence compromise," Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment in response to that criticism.

Separately, an intelligence official told ABC News that the Justice Department and its special counsels are in charge of access to these documents. The administration isn't sharing the documents with senators due to concerns about any potential for interference with the investigations, the official said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kl9xH_0kSqs8vO00
Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via AP, FILE - PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building stands in Washington, July 26, 2022.

Warner said Wednesday that waiting for the permission of a special counsel was "not going to stand."

The offices for both special counsels declined to comment.

ABC News contributor Darrell Blocker, who spent 32 years in the U.S. intelligence community, including as a senior officer for the CIA, said that the process of providing classified info to Congress can take a while.

When a congressional committee makes a request to see documents, like they would have in the Biden or Trump cases, the intelligence community first needs to determine which agency classified the document in the first place, according to Blocker. Each agency has a different way of handling how people outside their agency handle it, and they have to work their way through that.

Then, they have to figure out if releasing that information would in any way pose a threat to ongoing operations or compromise intelligence gathering methods or sources, Blocker said. The members of the Senate and House intelligence committees and their staffs are known for their adherence to secrecy and not leaking information to the press.

MORE: What to know about classified materials and how they're handled: ANALYSIS

To give a general sense of the timeline on when classified material is usually shared, Blocker estimated that if a committee requested a handful of documents, it would probably take at least a number of days, perhaps weeks at most. Typically, each document would be treated separately, he said.

But if Congress has requested more than that, it would take longer, Blocker said -- especially since in this case, the materials involve presidents, one of whom was also a former vice president and senator. All of that complicates and lengthens the process of getting the info to Congress.

The federal government has said that classified materials were first recovered from Trump in January 2022, while Biden first voluntarily returned classified materials in November.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ek58k_0kSqs8vO00
U.S. Department Of Justice via Reuters - PHOTO: FBI photograph of redacted documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container stored in former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida estate that was included in a U.S. Department of Justice filing Aug. 30, 2022.

Warner, the Senate intelligence chairman, noted on Wednesday that his committee was given rare access to the most sensitive documents during the investigation of links between Trump and Russia, which was conducted by a special counsel at the Justice Department, Robert Mueller.

"Our committee got those briefings, in certain cases because we had the trust of the intelligence community -- had access to even raw intelligence -- but it was handled appropriately," Warner said. "Our goal is to make sure that we make that intelligence assessment of whether our nation's security has been compromised."

But ABC News contributor Mick Mulroy, a former CIA officer and deputy assistant secretary of defense, said the comparison with the Mueller investigation of Trump and Russia wasn't apples to apples: In that case, Mulroy said, the senators got to see the intelligence that Mueller was looking at. With Biden and Trump's handling of classified information, it's what the person being investigated had been looking at. Mulroy thought there likely wasn’t any precedent for this situation.

He said the decision to let the senators see the documents ultimately belonged to Haines, the director of national intelligence -- and that the only person she answers to is the president.

"My guess is she would not want to coordinate with the White House," Mulroy said, noting the intelligence community tries to stay apolitical. "I don't see how she could consult with the person being investigated about what she should do."

ABC News' Justin Fishel, Alexander Mallin, Allison Pecorin, Cindy Smith and Trish Turner contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House

Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Trump’s tax returns show he was a bigger security risk than we realized

Last month the House Ways and Means Committee published six years of former President Trump’s tax returns — documents that should have been released years earlier, whether by Trump voluntarily, or by congressional subpoena. As Norman Eisen, Danya Perry and I have explained, we learned a lot from Trump’s tax returns. Among the pages and pages of revelations, it is the new details about his foreign entanglements that are most frightening from the vantage point of our national security.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it

Jim Jordan went there. I had to replay C-SPAN to be sure. But early in last week’s embarrassing Republican spectacle, over what is now a purely ceremonial U.S. House speakership, Ohio’s own coup-plotting congressman feigned fidelity to the U.S. Constitution he was willing to trash two years ago. Seriously. Of all people, Jim Jordan, the […] The post After betraying the U.S. Constitution, Jim Jordan laughably claims that he somehow cares about it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
207K+
Post
595M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy