Citrus County Chronicle
Rescheduled Historic Monkey Island fundraising banquet Thursday, Feb. 9
Although Ebony, Emily and Ralph, the primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River, won’t be in attendance, your presence is requested at this year’s fundraising banquet. The banquet, previously planned for last November, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.
Citrus County Chronicle
Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide
Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
Citrus County Chronicle
County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens
Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to...
Citrus County Chronicle
HPH Hospice: Busting the myths about hospice care
Good morning! As I was preparing to write this article, I was reading the Citrus County Chronicle. I like to read. I read books, magazines, newspapers, etc. I wish I had more time to read and do the other things I enjoy. As far as I know I’ll have plenty of time to do that later, but no day is a given.
Citrus County Chronicle
State of the City: Maintaining Crystal River's unique character
It’s an honor to present the 2023 State of the City of Crystal River. We are in very exciting times in our community. Your local city government is working hard to move our community forward, maintain our unique character and quality of life, and improve our wonderful city. 2022 was a very busy and productive year. Here are some of the highlights we accomplished.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus business owners have access to millions in state money
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) has announced $142 million in new capital is available for small businesses and startups. And considering Citrus County is made up almost entirely of small-business owners, this comes as good news.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 24 to 25
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 24. Sarah Helen Mae Heathcoe, 18, Ocala, arrested Jan. 24 for resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man facing meth trafficking charge
A 66-year-old man from Hernando is facing methamphetamine trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges after he was pulled over for speeding Friday morning, Jan. 20. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Richardson was patrolling the area of Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa when he observed a silver and blue pickup truck going 42 miles per hour in a marked 30 miles per hour zone, per the arrest affidavit.
Citrus County Chronicle
Brothers sentenced to federal prison for Citrus County hate crime
Two central Florida men were sentenced this week to federal prison for a hate crime they committed in Citrus County in 2021. Brothers 56-year-old Roy Lamar Lashley Jr. and 52-year-old Robert Dewayne Lashley were both sentenced to five years in federal prison followed by three years of federal probation. Get...
