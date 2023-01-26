Sua Lefotu paid his dues for several years, learning from experienced teammates daily at high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) Playing time wasn’t always easy to come by for Lefotu, but after a standout senior year, the three-star defensive lineman had college coaches’ attention. But, it wasn’t until mid-January that Nebraska extended a scholarship offer and invited him to campus for a visit.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO