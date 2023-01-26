Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha police investigate death outside Southside Terrace apartments
Omaha police are investigating the death of a woman found outside Sunday morning near 28th and T Streets. Omaha firefighters were called to the Southside Terrace apartments about 10:20 a.m. for a report of a woman on the ground and not moving. Medical personnel declared the woman deceased and notified police.
North Platte Telegraph
York woman found dead; suspect in custody, police say
YORK — A York woman was killed and a man was arrested Monday night, according to the York Police Department. York Police Chief Ed Tjaden said the department was called to 84 South Platte Ave. to investigate a shooting at 9:47 p.m. Stacie Beutler, 46, was found unresponsive with...
North Platte Telegraph
Crete welcomes home firefighter who had been hospitalized for months
Thursday evening, Doane University's IT staff removed biology professor and volunteer firefighter Brad Elder from the email lists, then sent out a secret announcement to those on campus that Elder was coming home. Three months ago, while helping battle a wildfire in southwestern Lancaster County, Elder was caught in the...
North Platte Telegraph
Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former...
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 10, Day: 23, Year: 74. (Month: ten; Day: twenty-three; Year: seventy-four) Copyright 2023 The...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: The origins of Foley's adventure, and Knighton says Nebraska 'not far off'
The introductory press conference circuit continues for all of Nebraska's new assistant coaches, as both special teams coordinator Ed Foley and defensive line coach Terrance Knighton took their turns at the sixth-floor podium at Memorial Stadium on Monday afternoon. My observations from Monday's availability:. 1. Ed Foley on his in-state...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska lands three-star defensive lineman Sua Lefotu from high school powerhouse
Sua Lefotu paid his dues for several years, learning from experienced teammates daily at high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) Playing time wasn’t always easy to come by for Lefotu, but after a standout senior year, the three-star defensive lineman had college coaches’ attention. But, it wasn’t until mid-January that Nebraska extended a scholarship offer and invited him to campus for a visit.
North Platte Telegraph
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
The offseason grind continues for the Nebraska football team heading into National Signing Day. Nebraska remains active on the recruiting trail leading up to the Feb. 1 signing day. From snagging more commitments to Matt Rhule's vision for the program's rebuild, here's what we learned this week in Nebraska football.
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Sudden or ‘slow burn:’ Expectations for Matt Rhule compared to Callahan, Pelini, Riley, and Frost
LINCOLN — Matt Rhule got an eight-year contract for good reason. Nebraska football, 2007-2022, had five different head coaches — including an interim — five athletic directors, six offensive coordinators, seven defensive coordinators, countless assistants, 3,435 ways of handing out the Blackshirts and eight losing seasons. NU’s...
North Platte Telegraph
NSAA rules sideline Omaha Burke players after participating in Special Olympics game
Reed Emsick and Tanner Nielsen were in street clothes for Omaha Burke, ineligible to play in Saturday’s game at Shawnee Mission South in Kansas. Their violation? They played Thursday for Burke’s unified basketball team in a Special Olympics Nebraska tournament. Outside competition, according to Nebraska School Activities Association...
