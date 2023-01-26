ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Video Captures Rare 'Reverse Waterfall' in Utah

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSkc6_0kSqomEt00

Have you ever seen a reverse waterfall?

I can honestly say that when I heard about this phenomenon I was shocked. Rivers flow backward but for some reason, I never thought this was a possibility… until now.

A photographer caught this rare event happening in Utah earlier this month and it has the internet going crazy.

It happened when strong winds ripped across the state of Utah, which created some pretty intense updrafts along a cliff. The intense winds caused the waterfall to spray in reverse.

The footage was taken from a drone and shared on Facebook by RJ Hooper.

Hooper said, In the last 20 years, I can only remember a couple of time(s) the waterfalls in Kayenta (Utah) flowed backwards.

Check out the full video here:

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy