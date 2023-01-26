Video Captures Rare 'Reverse Waterfall' in Utah

Have you ever seen a reverse waterfall?

I can honestly say that when I heard about this phenomenon I was shocked. Rivers flow backward but for some reason, I never thought this was a possibility… until now.

A photographer caught this rare event happening in Utah earlier this month and it has the internet going crazy.

It happened when strong winds ripped across the state of Utah, which created some pretty intense updrafts along a cliff. The intense winds caused the waterfall to spray in reverse.

The footage was taken from a drone and shared on Facebook by RJ Hooper.

Hooper said, In the last 20 years, I can only remember a couple of time(s) the waterfalls in Kayenta (Utah) flowed backwards.

Check out the full video here: