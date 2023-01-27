ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

High levels of microplastics found in operating theatres

By Dave Higgens
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9vLW_0kSqoZiK00

High levels of microplastics have been found in operating theatres by researchers who highlighted the “astoundingly high” amounts of single-use plastic used in modern surgical procedures.

A team from the University of Hull found the amount of microplastics in a cardiothoracic operating theatre was almost three times that found in homes, and said this identifies another route through which the tiny particles can enter the human body, with unknown consequences.

The study, published in the journal Environment International, is the first to examine the prevalence of microplastics in surgical environments.

The team analysed levels in the operating theatre and the anaesthetic room in cardiothoracic surgeries and discovered an average of 5,000 microplastics per metre squared when the theatre was in use.

In knowing the numbers and characteristics of the microplastics found in this study, we can now conduct more realistic cell-type experiments to establish possible health impacts

Professor Jeanette Rotchell

The anaesthetic room showed average levels of 500 per metre squared, when in use.

Neither setting had microplastics settling out from the air when not in use.

The study is the latest in a series of microplastics research projects from the University of Hull, Hull York Medical School and Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.

Jeanette Rotchell, professor of environmental toxicology at the university, said the types of microplastic particles identified relate to common plastic wrapping materials and could also come from blister packs, surgical gowns, hairnets and drapes for patients.

She said: “You can imagine that during a cardiothoracic operation, which may last as long as eight hours, there will be a lot of people, utensils and consumable items.

“These items are all wrapped in plastic and this is contributing to all those particles in the operating room.

“It is a very dense environment for plastic particles to be introduced into the surrounding air.”

Prof Rotchell said: “Although we know microplastics are in the air in a variety of settings, we can’t yet say what the consequences are or whether microplastics are harmful to health. Researchers have yet to establish this.

We have to consider ways of packaging the instruments as well as ways to open them that reduces the release of microplastics in the theatre environment

Professor Mahmoud Loubani

“We do know that microplastics cause immune response-type reactions such as inflammation in cell or tissue-based experiments.

“This study also highlights another route of exposure that differs from either inhalation or ingestion via our diet.

“In knowing the numbers and characteristics of the microplastics found in this study, we can now conduct more realistic cell-type experiments to establish possible health impacts.”

Lead investigator Daniel Field said the invention of plastics was revolutionary for the surgical environment and vacuum packing equipment reduces risks to patients.

But Dr Field added: “The amount of plastic used in operating theatres across Europe is astoundingly high – you can’t ignore it. We are producing a lot of plastic – much of it sterile, single-use plastic, and you can use 10-20 of these in a single operation just to take out a section of the lung, for example.”

Professor Mahmoud Loubani, co-author and a consultant cardiothoracic surgeon, said: “The environments in which we undertook our research are typical of most NHS operating theatres and anaesthetic rooms across the country, so we are confident in saying our findings will also be applicable to most if not all other clinical settings, locally and nationally, where major surgery is carried out.

“The NHS has moved to use a lot of single-use instruments and equipment in surgery in the last 20 years which have improved our technical capabilities, however this happened at the cost of increasing microplastics in the theatre environment.

“We have to consider ways of packaging the instruments as well as ways to open them that reduces the release of microplastics in the theatre environment.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Slimming pill’ drug to be classified as poison after at least 33 deaths

A toxic chemical marketed as a ‘slimming pill’ is to be added to a list of poisons by the government after it was connected to at least 33 deaths.DNP - or 2.4 Dinitrophenol - is banned for human consumption but has been advertised online as something that aids weight loss and a ‘fat burner’. It is also classified as an explosive and contains chemicals used in First World War bombs. From October 1, DNP will be regulated under the Poisons Act 1972 which means anyone who wishes to buy it will need a licence from a registered pharmacist.Families of those...
The Independent

Fly-tipping cases decrease by 4% in return towards pre-pandemic levels

The number of fly-tipping incidents in England has dropped towards pre-pandemic levels while penalty notices have risen sharply, official figures have revealed.A Government report showed local authorities dealt with 1.09 million incidents of dumped waste blighting highways and footpaths in 2021/2022, down 4% from 1.13 million during the pandemic in 2020/2021.The decrease brings incident levels back towards pre-pandemic totals of 980,000. Incidents subsequently spiked during lockdown due to the temporary closure of household recycling centres.Meanwhile, enforcement actions rose beyond pre-pandemic levels, reaching 507,000 incidents, an 11% increase compared with 465,000 in 2020/2021, while fixed penalty notices jumped by 58% to...
The Independent

Huge meteorite discovered in Antarctica contains oldest material in solar system

Researchers in Antarctica have discovered one of the largest meteorites ever found on the continent. The space rock found in December 2022 weighs 7.6kg.Antarctica is a favourite spot for researchers hunting for meteorites. While the continent is not hit by meteorites any more often than anywhere else on Earth the continent’s cold dry weather helps preserve those that do land. Active glaciers also churn up ancient meteorites buried beneath the ice.Helpfully the uniform white background makes spotting the dark rocks easier. The team that found the asteroid also used satellite data about Antarctica’s surface and machine learning tools to predict...
msn.com

Like eating orange? Get serving size guidelines, health risks, and more

Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Livia Dickson ChenThe best way to ingest the orange is together with the bagasse to use all its fiber. To get the benefits of oranges at least one raw orange or 150 mL of its natural juice should be consumed per day.→ See benefits of Orange from this expert→ Love Orange? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
BBC

Free showers offered to help with cost of living

Six leisure centres are offering a free hot shower to help with the rising cost of living. Residents in south Essex can use the facilities by "asking for Tommy" at reception. The scheme is being run by the Mid and South Essex Integrated Care System (ICS) along with local authorities in the area.
The Independent

Sickle Cell: NHS staff ‘failing to follow healthcare guidelines’

NHS staff are failing to follow guidelines for providing care to sickle cell patients - and some of the advice has been branded as “unfit for purpose”.The NHS Race and Health Observatory commissioned research to explore the lived experience of people undergoing emergency hospital admissions for sickle cell and managing crisis episodes at home.The Sickle cell digital discovery report: Designing better acute painful sickle cell care, published on Tuesday, found that the existence of service-wide information tailored by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence has “arguably not been designed for an ambulance, A&E and emergency setting”, and states...
Devo

Apples treat many health problems, including diabetes and overweight

Apples are a popular fruit around the world due to their health benefits, China is the most apple-producing country, followed by U.S. , Poland, and Turkey. Apples like any fruit have a lot of health benefits, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture proved that apples are distinguished from other fruits as they contain antioxidants, fiber, carbohydrates, and sugar. These substances are beneficial for your body's health.
aiexpress.io

Serotonin can impact the mitral valve of the heart, the study

Degenerative mitral valve (MV) regurgitation (MR) is a extremely prevalent coronary heart illness that requires surgical procedure in extreme instances. The left atrium and left ventricle of the guts are the place the mitral valve is located. When the guts contracts, it closes tightly to cease blood from flowing again into the left atrium.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Scientists solve battery mystery – allowing for ultra-fast charging breakthrough

Scientists say they have finally figured out how to overcome a major barrier to ultra-fast battery charging.The mysterious short circuiting and failure of next-generation lithium metal batteries was solved by a team from Stanford University and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the US, who said their findings could have major implications for the electric car industry.Rechargeable lithium metal batteries are lightweight, inflammable, hold a lot of energy and can be charged very quickly, however until now they have been unsuitable for commercial use due to mechanical stress experienced while charging.“Just modest indentation, bending or twisting of the batteries can...
MindBodyGreen

New Study Shows Constipated Folks May Find A Friend In Kiwifruit

Calling anyone with regular constipation: There’s cause to expand your grocery list next time you’re walking down the fruit aisle. A new study from the The American Journal of Gastroenterology (AJG) found that consuming two kiwifruits a day can increase the frequency of complete spontaneous bowel movements (CSBM) and decrease gastrointestinal pain for people with functional constipation or constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C).
lifetrixcorner.com

How to Manage Constipation with a Good Diet

Constipation is a condition in which bowel motions are not frequent and the person faces difficulty in passing the hard stools. It means that the movement of stool is too slow through the digestive tract. So, by the time the stool reaches the rectum, it turns dry and hard, thus causing discomfort. In such cases, proper dietary selection can make a huge difference. Find out how to tackle constipation with a good diet.
The Independent

People with alcohol issues ‘slipping through the net’, health body warns

People with drinking problems could be “slipping through the net” due to health workers not recording their drinking habits properly, a national health body has warned.The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) said that thousands of people every year could be missing out on help and support to curb problem drinking, or a potential referral on specialist services.It has called on health bodies to ensure people’s drinking habits are correctly recorded to help improve people who need support are offered it.If an appropriate questionnaire is not used, people with alcohol problems could be slipping through the net and...
Anna S.

Medical treatments and alternative home remedies for Broken Capillaries and Spider Veins.

Permanently visible red veins on the face are referred to as couperose in technical jargon- on a daily base they are known as: Spider Veins. Although this is a harmless, visible enlargement of the blood vessels in the subcutaneous tissue, those affected can find it a heavy burden. This article deals with the causes of couperose and gives tips on what can be done against annoying veins on the face and accompanying symptoms, as well as home remedies and when to see a doctor.
The Independent

Study highlights needs for NHS ear wax removal services as some struggle to hear

People with impacted ear wax in the UK are struggling to hear and need local NHS removal services, a study has found.The University of Manchester-led study – Ear wax management in primary care: what the busy GP needs to know – was published in the British Journal of General Practice on Friday.Researchers surveyed 500 adults who used NHS ear wax removal services and nine in 10 said their hearing difficulty was ‘at least moderately bothersome’.Six in 10 reported it to be ‘very/extremely bothersome’.The recommendations from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) could not be clearer - NHS...
sixtyandme.com

Exploring the Natural Alternatives to HRT After Menopause

Blessed are the women who soar through menopause unscathed. Not all of us, however, are so lucky. There are about 38 different symptoms attributable to menopause. We’ve all heard the complaints: suffering with embarrassing hot flashes, excess weight gain in the belly, vaginal dryness, drenching night sweats which interferes with sleep and creates daytime drowsiness, hair loss and libido gone south.
Science Focus

The five-a-day fallacy: How to actually get enough fruit and veg in your diet

Five-a-day may be catchy, but according to health experts, it's not always the best for our diet. Five-a-day started out as a health marketing slogan in the US. “[It was] loosely linked to populations that had more fruit and vegetables having lower risk of heart disease or longer lives,” says Dr Duane Mellor, a British Dietetic Association spokesperson and registered dietitian. “The World Health Organization data now shows eating half a kilo of fruit and vegetables daily is a minimum to see lower instances of disease.”
scitechdaily.com

Stressful Life Events Tied to Increased Risk of Stroke

New research from the University of Galway, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open (JAMA Network Open), suggests that psychosocial stress may increase the risk of stroke. The study discovered that experiencing any stressful life event raises the risk of stroke by 17%, and experiencing two...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy