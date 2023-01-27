ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Social media ‘challenges preservation’ of Holocaust truth, says trust chief

By Max McLean
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fB3Wb_0kSqoXws00

The chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust has described the “challenge” that disinformation on social media poses, 78 years after the liberation of Auschwitz , warning “ignorant and hateful” conspiracies can be found “at the click of a button”.

Karen Pollock spoke to the PA news agency about navigating social media and the trust’s approach to online content ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day on Friday January 27, noting social media can be both a conduit for Holocaust denial and a means to educate people.

“We’ve got so many challenges merging or coming together at the same time – you have the danger of misconceptions, deliberate conspiracy theories and denial, distortion, that you can find at the click of a button, on social media, on the internet, in all various guises,” she said.

“All this presents a challenge when you’re trying to preserve the truth of a seismic historical event, something that everybody should know about.

“When it comes to ignorant or hateful comments, the real difficulty for some of us, whether it’s on social media or elsewhere, is to be able to ascertain intent – is it intentionally to incite? Is it intentionally to offend the Jewish person? Is it intentionally to denigrate the memory of the Holocaust?

“Or sometimes, is it ignorance and a lack of education and knowledge? But I think usually it is quite easy to see.”

Survivors of the Holocaust are key in battling disinformation swarming around the event, Ms Pollock said.

“We have survivors, the eyewitnesses really in their final years,” she said.

“What we do on social media is provide facts, truth, celebrate the eyewitnesses who are so brave to keep reliving their traumatic experience with the future generation, celebrate those young ambassadors who are making such an enormous difference carrying the memory.”

One of those spreading the message is 99-year-old Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert, who with her great-grandson, Dov Forman, has gone viral on TikTok celebrating her life and educating a younger generation of two million followers on the historical event.

What I won't do is engage with antisemites, engage with people who are deliberately trying to somehow get a rise out of me

Karen Pollock, HET chief executive

Ms Pollock said what Mr Forman and Ms Ebert are doing on the popular app is “an exceptional way to reach other people”.

“Survivors now, who are much older, who used to travel all over the country… now, if they’re not able to – they still are able, because they’re just forces of nature – but they master Teams, Zoom ,” she said.

“(And) I really believe we have a community of support, I do.

“Actually, I think the number that we have following us or sharing things on Twitter is a drop in the ocean in comparison to how many people are behind us… And when I say that I mean (people) who’ve been involved and engaged.”

Ms Pollock commented on the different ways that ignorant or hateful comments appear on social media, noting that such abuse worsened during Jeremy Corbyn’s time as Labour leader, a four-and-a-half-year period dogged by antisemitism allegations.

“I’ve definitely taken a different approach to my social media presence, particularly on Twitter over recent years, in that I will assert what I feel I want to share with regards to Holocaust education, remembrance, in our organisation, all the things we’re doing,” she said.

“And what I won’t do is engage with antisemites, engage with people who are deliberately trying to somehow get a rise out of me.

“I just say that because I’m not alone as a Jewish woman who’s dealt with all sorts of abuse and pile-ons on Twitter – particularly during the Corbyn years – it was a constant barrage.

“The Trust, as an organisation, also get some really nasty abuse on our social media… But actually, it’s not that we’re pretending it isn’t there, we’re just not engaging on it on our social media platforms.”

The HET chief added that the Trust’s approach has “changed over the years” in regard to how they communicate with people and educate them on the Holocaust.

“It definitely has changed over the years but we have different forms of how we communicate and educate,” she said.

“There is formal classroom education, which continues.

“But the one area where I would say the pandemic forced us, and I’m sure others, is to really embrace the online world.

“Our attitude has always been, obviously with caution, consultation and advice, to embrace new ways of engaging on social media platforms.”

On Holocaust Memorial Day itself, Ms Pollock added: “As communities across the country come together to mark the day, we remember the six million men, women and children who were murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators, simply for being Jewish.

“We also pay tribute to the incredible survivors, many of whom still share their testimony day in and day out to ensure that future generations never forget the horrors of the past.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

George Santos news: Congressman’s Holocaust speech sparks outrage after lying about Jewish heritage

Embattled GOP congressman George Santos has sparked outrage for making a speech remembering the Holocaust after he lied about his own Jewish heritage.On the House floor on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday, Mr Santos paid tribute to victims and survivors and condemned antisemitism.“Antisemitism is a plague in this nation, and it is undoubtedly up to us to ensure this kind of tragedy is never to be seen again,” he said.New York lawmaker Daniel Goldman called Mr Santos “appalling and offensive” for speaking about the Holocaust, given he has previously been caught in a lie about being Jewish and his...
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
The Independent

She joined the women’s protests against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now she’s wants the UK to take her in

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Two days later, Behishta joined the movement to resist them.A television journalist for Afghan broadcaster Noor TV, she had made a career from being outspoken on women’s rights and attracted criticism for her views.There was the time in 2018 when she decided to run a programme on virginity testing, a barbaric practice where women are subjected to a faux medical procedure to determine their virginity. Her critics rang in to complain that such a topic was being discussed in an Islamic country.Or the time when she ran a civil...
The Independent

Police apologise for ‘years of deflection and denial’ over Hillsborough disaster

Police leaders have apologised for years of “deflection and denial” over the Hillsborough disaster, and vowed to bring about cultural change to stop the failings being repeated.Almost 34 years after the crush that caused the deaths of 97 football fans, they outlined plans to formalise a “duty of candour” on officers and stop “false narratives” seeking to minimise responsibility.The changes are in response to a damning report released in 2017, and senior officers said they had to wait for the conclusion of legal proceedings including the trial of match commander David Duckenfield and others involved in the disaster.A joint statement...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan supporters defend Archewell foundation after critics ask where $10m has gone

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s supporters have defended the couple’s Archewell Foundation after critics asked for further insight into the organisation’s funds.On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s charitable foundation released its 2020-2022 Impact Report, in which it detailed the money raised since the organisation was founded in 2020.According to the 24-page report, the Archewell Foundation has raised and given away millions to charitable causes such as those that support vaccine equity and refugee resettlement.“Since its founding in 2020 by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Archewell Foundation has built a growing body...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Minister refuses to reveal smart speaker use on cyber security grounds

A Government minister responsible for the UK’s digital infrastructure has refused to say whether she owns a smart speaker on cyber security grounds.Julia Lopez told MPs she did not believe it was wise for politicians to disclose details of the devices they have in their homes.Her comments come amid recent warnings that China could potentially be using microchips embedded in internet-connected devices – from fridges to light bulbs – to spy on millions of Britons.Ms Lopez, who was giving evidence to the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee which is investigating the possible threats from the growing use of...
The Independent

Newvidence ‘suggests Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre photograph is real’

The well-known photograph showing the Duke of York next to Virginia Giuffre is reportedly genuine, according to evidence obtained by the Mail on Sunday.Said to be taken inside the Mayfair home of disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking, the picture shows Andrew with his arm around Ms Giuffre.Both Andrew and Maxwell have cast doubt on the authenticity of the photo.However, the Mail on Sunday says it can prove the picture was an ordinary printed photograph developed at a one-hour photo lab.It said that on the back of the original photograph is a date stamp proving...
The Independent

Police promise ‘cultural change’ almost 34 years on from Hillsborough disaster

Police chiefs have promised a “cultural change” as they apologised to families of Hillsborough victims almost 34 years on from the disaster.The pledge comes as a national police response to a report by the Rt Revd James Jones, former bishop of Liverpool, into the experiences of the Hillsborough families is published.But campaigners say they are “extremely disappointed” and have called on the Government to bring in legislation.The 2017 paper, The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power, made 25 recommendations – with 11 of them directly concerning policing.Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool...
The Independent

Brexit red tape stops endangered animals breeding

Breeding schemes for endangered animals such as rhinos and monkeys are being harmed by Brexit red tape - zoos have warned. Measures and limitations that have come into place since Britain left the European Union have also slowed down a project to reinhabit bison into the Kent countryside. The Wilder Blean project near Canterbury had hoped their herd of females could be joined by a bull last August but paperwork issues meant his arrival from Germany could not be completed until the end of 2022. Wilder Blean said the issue is particularly key for bison, with just 54 left in...
The Independent

Voices: Brexit is three – and all we’ve got to show for it is a worse economy than Russia

Why is Britain the worst performing major economy in the world? Leaving aside the possibility – never far away from the fecund minds of the Brexiteers – that the UK is a victim of a global conspiracy against the UK led by a cabal of resentful globalists, Europhiles and Eurocrats, the answer is indeed Brexit. The British are getting poorer because of the decision to leave the EU in 2016, which was implemented three years ago today. Quite the birthday present. This is how Brexit works – or, rather, doesn’t work. In the words of the IMF: “Higher interest...
The Independent

Ukraine war a ‘massive wakeup call’ for British Army, say veterans and experts

The Ukraine war should provide a “massive wakeup call” for how the government looks to fund the British Army, former soldiers and military historians have warned amid criticism over its ability to defend the UK and its allies.Rishi Sunak has come under fire from veterans and members of his own party after a US general said the army could no longer defend the UK. The army is currently 76,000 strong but would shrink to 73,000 if downsizing plans go ahead. It is already half the size it was in 1990 and the smallest it has been since Napoleonic times.Former...
The Independent

Eurovision Song Contest 2023 slogan revealed

It has been announced that the slogan for this year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be “United By Music”.The forthcoming contest, which will take place in Liverpool in May, will display the new slogan alongside an array of beating hearts in the colours of the Ukrainian and UK flags.The typeface of the slogan has been named “Penny Lane”, after the 1967 Beatles song, in a nod to the city’s cultural heritage.Last year, Ukraine won the contest with Kalush Orchestra, and the UK came second with singer Sam Ryder.Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, the UK took over hosting...
The Independent

Putin vs the West review: World leaders seem rightly shamefaced about how they got taken for a ride by the Russian president

Putin vs the West is the latest series from the legendary Norma Percy, and the three-parter contains everything you’d expect from the veteran documentarian – the right blend of revelation, anecdote, history, drama, forensic analysis and storytelling. It’s Putin, the Ukraine war and how the West fouled up, all made comprehensible. It’s brilliant, and you have to watch it to understand how we got to where we are now. It is in fact so brilliant that you find yourself in the unexpected position of being almost on the edge of your seat listening to the testimony from the half-forgotten dullards – such as former...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy