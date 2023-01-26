ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

US military kills senior Islamic State official in Somalia

By Aamer Madhani and Colleen Long
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vWjm_0kSqoNMq00

US special operations forces have killed a senior Islamic State group official and 10 other terrorist operatives in remote northern Somalia, the Biden administration announced on Thursday.

The operation carried out on Wednesday targeted Bilal al-Sudani, a key financial facilitator for the global terrorist organization, in a mountainous cave complex.

“This action leaves the United States and its partners safer and more secure, and it reflects our steadfast commitment to protecting Americans from the threat of terrorism at home and abroad,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

President Joe Biden was briefed last week about the proposed mission, which came together after months of planning. He gave final approval to carry out the operation this week, according to two officials who briefed reporters on the operation on the condition of anonymity.

Sudani, who has been on the radar for US intelligence officials for years, played a key role in helping to fund Isis operations in Africa as well as the Isis-K terrorist branch operating in Afghanistan , Austin said.

He had originally been designated the Treasury Department in 2012 for his role with al-Shabab, another terrorist organization, operating in Somalia.

No civilians were injured or killed in the operation, Pentagon officials said. One American involved in the operation was bitten by a military dog, but was not seriously injured, according to an administration official.

US officials provided scant details about how the operation was carried out or the circumstances surrounding al-Sudani's killing. One official said that US forces had intended to capture al-Sudani but that did not prove to be “feasible” as the operation was carried out.

The operation comes days after Africa Command said it had conducted a collective self-defence strike northeast of Mogadishu , the capital, near Galcad. In that incident, Somalia National Army forces were engaged in heavy fighting following an extended and intense attack by more than 100 al-Shabab fighters.

The US estimated approximately 30 al-Shabab fighters were killed in that operation.

The offensive by Somalian forces against al-Shabab has been described as the most significant in more than a decade.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Family says Sudan freed man convicted of killing US diplomat

Sudanese authorities have released a man convicted of the 2008 killing of a U.S. diplomat in a drive-by shooting in the capital, Khartoum, his family said Tuesday. The release followed a 2020 deal between Sudan and the Trump administration that included compensation settlements for killings of Americans.Abdel-Raouf Abu Zaid, designated a terrorist by the United States, was captured weeks after the shooting. He was convicted and sentenced to death for the killing of John Granville, an official with the U.S. Agency for International Development, and Granville's Sudanese driver. Abu Zaid spent most of the past 15 years behind bars...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
The Independent

Who are Tehreek-e-Taliban, the militant group linked to deadly Pakistan mosque bombing

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has waged insurgency in Pakistan for more than 15 years and has come into focus after it was linked to a deadly mosque attack in Pakistan that killed nearly 100 people.The resurgence of the TTP – or Pakistan Taliban – has been met with fresh concern and the group is perceived to have been emboldened after the Afghan Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.The group boasts of several thousand fighters on both sides of the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and was quickly linked to the deadly attack in Peshawar city on Monday.More than 90 people were confirmed...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak makes surprise intervention on Ukraine as anniversary of Russia war looms

Rishi Sunak has said that the “hearts of the British people” are with Ukraine in a surprise intervention on the war.The prime minister also paid tribute to the ongoing bravery of ordinary Ukrainians.With just weeks to go before the first anniversary of the conflict, Mr Sunak reiterated his pledge that the UK government would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes”.His renewed support for the people of Ukraine came as he passed a personal message to the Ukrainian ambassador to pass onto to President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine at a fundraiser at the Royal Academy...
The Independent

She joined the women’s protests against the Taliban in Afghanistan. Now she’s wants the UK to take her in

On 15 August 2021, the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan. Two days later, Behishta joined the movement to resist them.A television journalist for Afghan broadcaster Noor TV, she had made a career from being outspoken on women’s rights and attracted criticism for her views.There was the time in 2018 when she decided to run a programme on virginity testing, a barbaric practice where women are subjected to a faux medical procedure to determine their virginity. Her critics rang in to complain that such a topic was being discussed in an Islamic country.Or the time when she ran a civil...
The Independent

Smuggler tells US jury he paid off ex-Mexico security chief

Describing meetings at a car wash and a smuggler's country house, a onetime drug trafficker testified Monday that he paid a former cabinet-level Mexican security official millions of dollars for help that included U.S. government information about a huge cocaine shipment in Mexico. Óscar Nava Valencia, known as “El Lobo,” said the payments to former security secretary Genaro García Luna also were intended to assure protection at a time when a schism in the notorious Sinaloa cartel was heading toward a drug-world war. García Luna and a high-ranking police official “said they were going to stand with us,” Nava...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny

The Justice Department has been scrutinizing a controversial artificial intelligence tool used by a Pittsburgh-area child protective services agency following concerns that it could result in discrimination against families with disabilities, The Associated Press has learned.The interest from federal civil rights attorneys comes after an AP investigation revealed potential bias and transparency issues about the opaque algorithm that is designed to assess a family’s risk level when they are reported for child welfare concerns in Allegheny County.Several civil rights complaints were filed in the fall about the Allegheny Family Screening Tool, which is used to help social workers decide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Ukraine war a ‘massive wakeup call’ for British Army, say veterans and experts

The Ukraine war should provide a “massive wakeup call” for how the government looks to fund the British Army, former soldiers and military historians have warned amid criticism over its ability to defend the UK and its allies.Rishi Sunak has come under fire from veterans and members of his own party after a US general said the army could no longer defend the UK. The army is currently 76,000 strong but would shrink to 73,000 if downsizing plans go ahead. It is already half the size it was in 1990 and the smallest it has been since Napoleonic times.Former...
The Independent

China accuses Washington of wanting 'technological hegemony'

China’s government accused Washington on Tuesday of pursuing “technology hegemony” following news reports the United States might step up pressure on tech giant Huawei by blocking all access to American suppliers.The possible move, reported by Bloomberg News, The Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal, would tighten restrictions imposed in 2019 that limit Huawei’s access to processor chips and other technology. The company, which makes network equipment and smartphones, was allowed to buy some less-advanced components.Huawei Technologies Ltd., China’s first global tech brand, is at the center of conflict between Washington and Beijing over technology and security. U.S. officials...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

How Myanmar is faring 2 years after army ousted Suu Kyi

Two years after Myanmar’s generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, thousands of people have died in civil conflict and many more have been forced from their homes in a dire humanitarian crisis. Myanmar's economy, once one of the fastest growing in Southeast Asia, now lags behind where it stood before the Feb. 1, 2021, military takeover compounded the country’s struggles with the pandemic.Ten years earlier, Myanmar had emerged from decades of military rule, gradually transitioning to a civilian government, opening its economy to more foreign investment and entrepreneurship and relaxing censorship of the media. A modern consumer...
The Independent

Minister refuses to reveal smart speaker use on cyber security grounds

A Government minister responsible for the UK’s digital infrastructure has refused to say whether she owns a smart speaker on cyber security grounds.Julia Lopez told MPs she did not believe it was wise for politicians to disclose details of the devices they have in their homes.Her comments come amid recent warnings that China could potentially be using microchips embedded in internet-connected devices – from fridges to light bulbs – to spy on millions of Britons.Ms Lopez, who was giving evidence to the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee which is investigating the possible threats from the growing use of...
The Independent

Campaign group challenges lawfulness of arms sales to Saudi Arabia

A campaign group has begun a High Court fight with the Government over arms sales to Saudi Arabia.Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) is challenging the lawfulness of a decision to continue licensing the transfer of military equipment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for “possible use” in a war in Yemen – and has taken legal action against International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch.Lawyers representing the Government dispute CAAT’s “judicial review” claim and say it should be dismissed.Two judges, Lord Justice Popplewell and Mr Justice Henshaw, started to consider evidence at a High Court hearing in London on Tuesday.The hearing is...
The Independent

Watch live: Pope Francis makes first papal visit to DRC in 37 years

Watch live as Pope Francis arrives in the Democratic Republic of Congo for a three-day stay in the capital KinshasaThis week marks the first papal visit to the Central African nation since 1985.Up to half of the Congo’s population of 80 million are members of the Catholic Church, which has considerable influence in the political and social spheres, helping drive democratic change in recent decades.After arriving in the afternoon, Francis is scheduled to meet president Felix Tshisekedi, officials, diplomats and civil society representatives at the Palais de la Nation.He is due to move on to visit South Sudan on Friday.The six-day trip was originally planned for July 2022 but was postponed after the Pope suffered problems with his knee.It will be his 40th abroad since he was elected the head of the Catholic Church in 2013 and his fifth visit to Africa. Read More Ryan Reynolds gushes about co-owning Wrexham as side play out FA Cup epicAP News Digest 3 amPope's Africa trip spotlights conflict, and church's future
The Independent

Why the UK economy is worse off than Russia and other EU countries

The UK economy is expected to shrink more than expected this year and will be the worst-performing of all the advanced G7 countries, according to the International Monetary Fund.The IMF’s latest forecast puts the UK languishing behind the US, Germany and even Russia, which has been hit with sanctions and is spending billions of pounds on its illegal war in Ukraine.Inflation, fuelled in part by sky-high energy bills during the war, is having a major impact on economies across the world - including the G7 countries and Europe. Higher prices mean people have less money to spend, which dampens...
The Independent

China lobbies Dutch to defend trade after chip curbs

China’s foreign minister appealed to his Dutch counterpart to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns.The foreign ministry gave no indication Tuesday whether Qin Gang directly addressed the controls in the phone call with Wopke Hoekstra. But a ministry spokeswoman repeated complaints made earlier against the United States that other governments were trying to hurt Chinese companies.Qin said the Netherlands and China “should jointly maintain the stability of the international industrial chain and supply chain,” said Mao Ning. Hoekstra said...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Putin vs the West review: World leaders seem rightly shamefaced about how they got taken for a ride by the Russian president

Putin vs the West is the latest series from the legendary Norma Percy, and the three-parter contains everything you’d expect from the veteran documentarian – the right blend of revelation, anecdote, history, drama, forensic analysis and storytelling. It’s Putin, the Ukraine war and how the West fouled up, all made comprehensible. It’s brilliant, and you have to watch it to understand how we got to where we are now. It is in fact so brilliant that you find yourself in the unexpected position of being almost on the edge of your seat listening to the testimony from the half-forgotten dullards – such as former...
The Independent

Sunak migration plan would cost £1bn a year and create ‘permanent limbo’, say campaigners

Rishi Sunak’s plan to stop small boat crossings in the English Channel will cost almost £1bn a year, a leading refugee charity has warned.The Refugee Council said more than 45,000 people who have crossed in small boats in the past year would have been detained indefinitely in “permanent limbo” under the plan.Earlier this month Mr Sunak announced plans to ban those deemed to have entered the UK “illegally” from making an asylum claim and deporting them as quickly as possible.But the Refugee Council said the lack of returns agreements with other nations mean tens of thousands of people been held in...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
332K+
Post
538M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy