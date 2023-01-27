Read full article on original website
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block
A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure. Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring. Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site...
Manhattan’s office occupancy shows signs of recovery
How empty or full are Manhattan office buildings? Welcome to “The Twilight Zone.”. The “workers at their desks” situation recalls a famous episode of the classic TV show where a time warp sends an airliner back to the dinosaur age. The pilot flies back into the jetstream, hoping to make it back to 1961 New York — but they only make it to 1939.
A beautiful new park is opening under the Manhattan part of the Brooklyn Bridge
New Yorkers will soon have a new green space to frolic around: Gotham Park, right under the Manhattan end of the Brooklyn Bridge. Hopefully scheduled to break ground this upcoming spring, the endeavor is a partnership between The Skatepark Project, which is professional skateboarder Tony Hawk’s organization, and Brooklyn Bridge Manhattan. As a matter of fact, phase one of the project includes the restoration of the Brooklyn Banks skate park, the iconic local skateboarding destination that closed in 2010 to be used for the construction of the bridge, and the rebuilding of on-site community basketball courts.
Savannah Guthrie lists downtown NYC home for $7.1M
Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Michael Feldman, are looking to part ways with their New York City pad of five years. Located in Tribeca, the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence hit the market on Monday for $7.1 million. The “Today” anchor, and her former democratic advisor husband, purchased the home in 2017...
Hear the 200+ languages spoken in NYC at this new art installation
More than 200 languages are spoken in New York City, and this new art installation at the Dumbo Archway plays audio clips of each one. “Anchorage, Babel in Reverse” aims to bring New Yorkers and visitors together with language as a unifying force. This work of public art is on view in Brooklyn through April.
Demanding justice for Tyre Nichols: Furious New Yorkers take to the streets in protest
Outraged over video showing Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating at the hands of Memphis police officers, hundreds of New Yorkers took to the streets Friday night to decry the widely-condemned act of police brutality. The Big Apple oscillated with furious anger on Jan. 27 during a citywide demonstration rebuking the...
Canyon of Heroes plaques for Nazi sympathizers must be removed: officials
Manhattan elected officials spent part of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday renewing a call to remove the names of two French Nazi collaborators who are honored with granite markers in the Financial District’s Canyon of Heroes. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined advocates and descendants of Holocaust survivors on...
Chinatown subway shooting leaves man injured, perp on the run
Detectives are looking for the subway shooting suspect in Chinatown who opened fire on a man during a dispute on a moving train early Saturday morning. Police said the gunfire erupted at around 1:03 a.m. on Jan. 28 on board a Brooklyn-bound N train as it approached the Canal Street station.
Brooklyn man fatally struck by driver while riding electric motorcycle on FDR Drive: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A 40-year-old Brooklyn man is dead after being rear-ended by a vehicle while he was riding an electric motorcycle on the FDR Drive Sunday night, police said. Nathaniel Knight, who lived in...
NYC just broke the record for the longest winter without snowfall
This just isn’t the year for snow lovers. Today, NYC broke the record for the longest winter without measurable snowfall, which had been January 29—a record set in 1973, when 1.8 inches of snow fell. So the last time we went this long without snow, Richard Nixon was president.
