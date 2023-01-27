ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

FBI searching Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach

(CNN) — The FBI is conducting a search of President Joe Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Wednesday as a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified material begins in earnest. “Today, with the President’s full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Fraternity member found dead at alleged Idaho murderer’s Washington State University

A Washington State University student was found dead in his dorm last week. WSU made national headlines last month when one of its criminology graduate students, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger, became the main and only suspect in the brutal quadruple murders in the neighbouring college town of Moscow. The university and its Greek life have now come under scrutiny after 19-year-old freshman Luke Tyler was found dead on 22 January at the Pullman campus. Foul play is not suspected but Tyler’s official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy later this week, The Daily Evergreen reported. A group of...
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy