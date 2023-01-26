Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man charged in Queens execution-style shooting: NYPD
A Brooklyn man has been arrested 10 months after allegedly shooting and killing another man while the two were walking down a Queens street.
Brooklyn woman allegedly used hammer, kitchen knife to kill sleeping dad: DA
BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday. Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene. […]
13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks
A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
Boy, 17, shot dead in East Harlem: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in East Harlem on Sunday evening, police said. Officers responded to East 105th Street near First Avenue around 5:10 p.m. for reports of shots fired, officials said. They found shell casings at the scene. The victim, 17-year-old Dominick Allen, had already been taken […]
Man, 32, fatally shot in Brooklyn; suspect at large
A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.
NYPD: Brooklyn man in custody following fatal shooting in Queens
A man is now in custody and facing multiple charges after police say he murdered a 26-year-old man in Queens.
13-year-old charged with murder in deadly Brooklyn stabbing of Nyheem Wright
Nyheem Wright is believed to have been stabbed in the torso after standing up for a girl earlier this month.
Boy, 17, fatally shot in East Harlem
The NYPD is investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in East Harlem on Sunday night, authorities said.
3 men stabbed in the Bronx; no arrests: police
Three men were stabbed during a confrontation in the Bronx early Saturday, police said.
Man, 23, stabbed multiple times in the Bronx; attacker sought
A 23-year-old man was repeatedly stabbed in the head in the Bronx, police said Sunday as they released images of the suspect.
Police: Bronx man found with fatal gunshot wounds in Bushwick
A Bronx man was found dead after a shooting over the weekend, according to the NYPD.
Brooklyn motorcyclist fatally struck, pinned under car on FDR Drive: police
A Brooklyn motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended and pinned under a car on the FDR Drive Sunday night, police said.
Suspect arrested for murder of Ronald Ortiz
NEW YORK, NY – Police have announced the arrest of 22-year-old Shamur Wiltshire, of Brooklyn, for the September 14th murder of 30-year-old Ronald Ortiz. Wiltshire has been charged with murder. According to police, on Wednesday, September 14, just before noon, police responded to a call of a male shot in front of 765 Stanley Avenue. Upon arriving at the Boulevard Houses, officers found a 30-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. EMS responded to the location and transported the male to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Wiltshire was taken into custody on Sunday. The post Suspect arrested for murder of Ronald Ortiz appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police investigating after man found shot, dead inside car in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – A man was found shot dead in the passenger seat of a Honda CRV near 1180 Union Avenue Monday afternoon. At around 2:20 pm, police found the 26-year-old male with a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Through their investigation, detectives with the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct determined the man was actually shot about three blocks south in the area of East 163 Street and Reverend James Polite Avenue. The victim’s identity was not released. There have been no arrests made in this case. The post Police investigating after man found shot, dead inside car in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting of NYC electrician on the run in Georgia: cops
A suspect in the fatal shooting of an electrician in Brooklyn four months ago was arrested while on the run in Georgia, police said Sunday. Shamar Wiltshire, 22, took off after he allegedly shot Ronald Ortiz, 30, four times in the chest on Sept. 14 in front of a building in the Boulevard Houses on Stanley Avenue near Ashford Street, cops said. Officers caught up with him in Stockbridge, Ga., and he was extradited to New York on Friday, cops said. He was awaiting arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court on murder charges. Wiltshire lived in the Boulevard Houses, near where the fatal shooting took place. There was no known motive for the slaying, an NYPD spokesman said. “The guy was on his lunch break, shot four times,” an NYPD spokesman said of the victim.
Brooklyn man fatally struck by driver while riding electric motorcycle on FDR Drive: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A 40-year-old Brooklyn man is dead after being rear-ended by a vehicle while he was riding an electric motorcycle on the FDR Drive Sunday night, police said. Nathaniel Knight, who lived in...
Motorcyclist fatally struck from behind on Manhattan’s FDR Drive: ‘I’m half dead,’ mom says
A motorcyclist killed in a crash on Manhattan’s FDR Drive was heading home from a friend’s funeral at the time, the man’s grieving mother told the Daily News on Monday. Nathaniel Knight was heading uptown on his electric motorcycle when was hit from behind near E. 55th St. by the 19-year-old driver of a 2008 Honda Civic around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, cops said. The car was then rear-ended by the ...
Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man who was found guilty of mowing down his wife with his SUV then stabbing her has been indicted according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Stephen Giraldo was indicted by a Queens grand jury on attempted murder, assault and other charges for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife. The couple’s three children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, which occurred in front of the victim’s Flushing residence. “This is a heart-breaking crime. This savage attack, committed in full view of the The post Queens man mowed down wife with SUV, stabbed her in front of their children, DA says appeared first on Shore News Network.
One dead, four hurt after overnight mayhem across NYC
One person was shot, three others were stabbed and an unidentified individual was found burned to death amid mayhem across the city overnight, police said. In the deadly incident, a charred body was discovered following a mysterious car fire in Queens early Saturday, cops said. The corpse was found after police responded to a report of a car fire at the intersection of Mott Avenue and Bay 25th Street in Far Rockaway shortly before 2:40 a.m., authorities said. Once the FDNY extinguished the blaze, the body of the unidentified individual was discovered in the vehicle’s driver’s seat, authorities said. The city medical examiner’s office...
Opening arguments set to start in cheesecake poisoning case
NEW YORK -- Opening arguments are set to begin Monday in the trial of a Brooklyn woman accused of trying to poison her lookalike friend with cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, of Sheepshead Bay, is facing multiple charges in the case, including attempted murder. Police say back in 2016 she fed her friend cheesecake laced with a Russian drug so she could steal her identity and her property. Nasyrova denies the charges.
