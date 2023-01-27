ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Don’t Sleep On Louisville’s Gospel Scene

At a vocal rehearsal for Cyr’s upcoming debut project, Time, he, vocalist Devin Holly, and I drifted off into a conversation about Louisville’s music scene that covered everything from the generational divide across genres, to the ‘venue crisis,’ to pondering why we don’t have ‘sheds’ anymore (more on that later.) The concept of a shed got us into how similar jazz and gospel are, not just in technicality, but in culture. Jazz and gospel are Black artforms, both born out of resistance and a need for connection and community. Getting into the music theory behind it all, they’re harmonically and rhythmically similar to each other, often drawing on the same AABA forms and chord changes. Two sides of the same coin.
There Are Black People In Louisville’s Future

As we look out into the American abyss — Black bodies and Black trauma are still paraded in the streets and across our screens. Little seems to change in the system that creates these scenarios, and we’re grappling, yet again, with the “How much more?” question. How much more can we take? How many more Black bodies will be sacrificed to this system? The number has to be finite, but when will we see the final integer tick across our television screens or pop up as a tweet on our phones?
What to See: A Roundup of Local Gallery Shows

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions. Solo show by Lexington artist Robert Morgan. A group exhibition of portraits. 21c Louisville. 700 W. Main St. Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. 21cmuseumhotels.com. “CAROL AND CHERYL IN THE...
Robin Garr’s Food Review: El Mariachi, A Favorite, Moves and Grows

If I’m going to go out for Mexican food, I’d really rather find my way to a taqueria or other small eatery run by immigrant neighbors. Someplace where the food is the real thing, where I need to be prepared to order in my awkward Spanish or by pointing at an item in the menu with a smile.
Hotel Genevieve To Open First Kentucky Location In Louisville

A new hotel in NuLu is now accepting reservations, and it’s designed to pay homage to Louisville in a big way. This is a new addition to Bunkhouse, a Texas based hospitality company, and they say the new location is the biggest hotel they have built to date. With...
Ex-LMPD Officer Katie Crews Avoids Prison Time, Sentenced To Probation

In what he called an “incredibly difficult case,” U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Beaton sentenced former Louisville Metro Police Department officer Katie Crews to two years of probation in lieu of prison time Monday for Crews’s firing of pepper balls in the moments leading up to the killing of West End barbecue chef David McAtee in June 2020.
