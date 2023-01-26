ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Vault: A look at the career of journalist Diane Sawyer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11's The Vault revisits an interview with Diane Sawyer and former anchor and reporter Rachel Platt. By 1993, Diane Sawyer had become one of the most recognized and respected faces in broadcast journalism. She may be in New York now but folks here in Louisville no...
Ted Rivers

5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss

Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
Photos: Death Cab For Cutie Kicked Off Their Tour In Louisville, Here’s A Look Back At The Show

Death Cab For Cutie graced the Old Forester's Paristown Hall stage on Friday, Jan 27, for the kickoff of their tour in support of their new release Asphalt Meadows. The Bellingham, Wa. alternative rock band got their start in 1997. Members Singer/Guitarist Ben Gibbard, bass player Nick Harmer, drummer Jason McGerr, guitarists, keyboardists, and backing vocalists Dave Depper and Zac Rae will tour through winter and spring then will team up with Gibbard's other band, The Postal Service.
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra

Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline.  Filming will take place in the […] The post Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra appeared first on Sumner County Source.
5 Weird & Disgusting Items Kentucky Moms Confess To Finding In Their Purse

Have you ever actually looked inside your mom's purse? Those things are full of mystery and wonder. They can hold the world's treasures and a whole lot of crap. Growing up it was a joke in our family that my mom's purse held all the world's secrets and pretty much anything else. For starters, it weighed a thousand pounds, and don't you dare ever try to get in it without her permission. She was very particular about her purse. She always told me a woman's purse is a very personal and private space. All I knew was her's was like a survival kit for life and you never knew what you would find at the bottom of it.
Kentucky Derby 2023 Festival Event Tickets Now On Sale

It may still be winter, but the Kentucky Derby isn’t far off and tickets for all the festival events are now on sale. “We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO, in a news release. “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”
You Can See Life-Sized Moving Dinosuars in a Cavern in Kentucky

You and the family can be surrounded by life-sized dinosaurs underground in a cavern in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville Mega Cavern is one of the largest caverns in the United States. Hence why it's called the "Mega" Cavern. If you've never been there before, there's so much more to it than just walking through a giant cave. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, Lights Under Louisville, the world's only fully underground holiday light show. This February, another cool event will be taking over the cavern.
Body found Monday in Louisville

An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
