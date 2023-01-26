Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
wdrb.com
Actor Ethan Hawke spotted at another local restaurant while shooting film in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan Hawke is spotted again in Louisville. This time, he was at a popular brunch spot. The actor, director and producer was at Le Moo's drag brunch on Sunday. He was with daughter Maya and actress Lauren Linney. The restaurant posted, "so glad our new friends...
The Vault: A look at the career of journalist Diane Sawyer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — WHAS11's The Vault revisits an interview with Diane Sawyer and former anchor and reporter Rachel Platt. By 1993, Diane Sawyer had become one of the most recognized and respected faces in broadcast journalism. She may be in New York now but folks here in Louisville no...
YAHOO!
Who is Cocaine Bear? Meet Kentucky's wildest, drug-fueled legend being turned into a movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The story of Kentucky's favorite party animal is heading to Hollywood. Our venerable "Cocaine Bear" is part of the plotline for an upcoming film. The real-life story is stranger than fiction. Back in 1985, a 175-pound black bear died from a massive cocaine overdose at the indirect hand of one of Kentucky's most notorious drug-smuggling criminals.
5 Movies Set in Indiana You Won't Want to Miss
Indiana isn’t just home to the Indianapolis 500 and a world-famous college basketball team—it’s also been the backdrop to some of Hollywood’s most iconic films. From romantic comedies to baseball dramas, these five movies perfectly capture the magic of The Hoosier State.
WLKY.com
Steve Zahn, Laura Linney, more added to cast of Louisville-based movie 'Wildcat'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More cast members have been announced for the Ethan Hawke-directed movie being shot in the Louisville area. Watch scenes from filming in Old Louisville in the player above. The movie, called "Wildcat," now appears on IMDb, an internet movie database. There, they have listed several more...
leoweekly.com
Photos: Death Cab For Cutie Kicked Off Their Tour In Louisville, Here’s A Look Back At The Show
Death Cab For Cutie graced the Old Forester's Paristown Hall stage on Friday, Jan 27, for the kickoff of their tour in support of their new release Asphalt Meadows. The Bellingham, Wa. alternative rock band got their start in 1997. Members Singer/Guitarist Ben Gibbard, bass player Nick Harmer, drummer Jason McGerr, guitarists, keyboardists, and backing vocalists Dave Depper and Zac Rae will tour through winter and spring then will team up with Gibbard's other band, The Postal Service.
Win FRONT ROW tix to Bonnie Raitt with NRBQ at Louisville Palace!
Front row ticket giveaway for Bonnie Raitt.
14news.com
Former Miss Kentucky, Owensboro native passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Kentucky queen has passed away. Owensboro native and former Miss Kentucky, Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson, has died at the age of 70. Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970, according to her obituary. She is one of...
Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra
Actress Nicole Kidman will be filming an upcoming feature for Amazon Studios called Holland, Michigan. The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films, reported Deadline. Filming will take place in the […] The post Nicole Kidman is Filming a Movie in Middle Tennessee – Here’s How to be an Extra appeared first on Sumner County Source.
5 Weird & Disgusting Items Kentucky Moms Confess To Finding In Their Purse
Have you ever actually looked inside your mom's purse? Those things are full of mystery and wonder. They can hold the world's treasures and a whole lot of crap. Growing up it was a joke in our family that my mom's purse held all the world's secrets and pretty much anything else. For starters, it weighed a thousand pounds, and don't you dare ever try to get in it without her permission. She was very particular about her purse. She always told me a woman's purse is a very personal and private space. All I knew was her's was like a survival kit for life and you never knew what you would find at the bottom of it.
wvxu.org
Want tickets to an orchestra concert inside Mammoth Cave? The lottery opens Monday
Monday is the first day of a lottery for tickets to a unique concert inside Mammoth Cave. The Louisville Orchestra and cellist Yo-Yo Ma are performing two concerts at the national park in southern Kentucky on April 29. Those wanting tickets can request up to four tickets online. Only one...
WLKY.com
People take to the streets of Louisville in response the death of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens took to the streets of Louisville Sunday afternoon holding signs and calling out Tyre Nichols' name. Nichols was killed in a violent encounter with Memphis police earlier this month. The Louisville group met at Baxter and Broadway and marched for several blocks. Many of those...
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
wdrb.com
TOTALLY, BRUH! Shelby County students pick up life lessons while skateboarding inside their school
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are rules we all had to stick to growing up. "Not to run in the halls," said student, Liam Evans. "Straight line," student Cash McGee added. East Middle School in Shelby County has them too, at least on some days. "All that stuff sort of...
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Derby 2023 Festival Event Tickets Now On Sale
It may still be winter, but the Kentucky Derby isn’t far off and tickets for all the festival events are now on sale. “We know everyone is ready for spring and we can’t wait to celebrate our favorite time of year,” said Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President & CEO, in a news release. “Many of our ticketed events do sell out quickly. We encourage fans to purchase tickets early so they don’t miss out!”
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is an airport being built in one of Kentucky’s smallest towns?
Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Former LMPD officer charged for actions the night of David McAtee’s death avoids jail time. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in David McAtee protest-related death. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lawsuit settled for $725,000 in...
Free Prom Dresses For Low Income Families in Western Kentucky
Cinderella's Closet is a non-profit organization that gives out hundreds of prom gowns and accessories annually to those who can't afford them. Shouldn't all high school girls around Western Kentucky feel like a princess on their special day? Here's how you can help make those dreams a reality. Prom is...
You Can See Life-Sized Moving Dinosuars in a Cavern in Kentucky
You and the family can be surrounded by life-sized dinosaurs underground in a cavern in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville Mega Cavern is one of the largest caverns in the United States. Hence why it's called the "Mega" Cavern. If you've never been there before, there's so much more to it than just walking through a giant cave. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, Lights Under Louisville, the world's only fully underground holiday light show. This February, another cool event will be taking over the cavern.
wdrb.com
Louisville theater staff mourning the loss of 51-year-old colleague in Irish Hill shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man who was shot to death in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood was a staff member at a Louisville theater. The Commonwealth Theatre Center, located at 1123 Payne Street, posted on its website Thursday that a man found shot to death just before 4 p.m. on Cooper Street was on the theater's administrative staff.
wtva.com
Body found Monday in Louisville
An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville. An investigation is underway following the discovery of a body in Louisville.
