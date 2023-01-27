Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baton Rouge Catholic 59, University (Lab) 46
Carver 51, Frederick Douglass 35
Central Private 66, Pointe Coupee Catholic 53
Delhi 63, Summerfield 54
Dunham 49, Willow School 39
Family Christian Academy 52, Jehovah-Jireh 34
Hackberry 59, Singer 55
Jonesboro-Hodge 61, Saline 41
Kennedy 69, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 26
LaSalle 59, Downsville 32
Madison Prep 57, Zachary 51
McDonogh #35 54, Abramson 49
New Iberia 60, Barbe 54
Port Allen 69, Doyle 55
South Plaquemines 61, Cohen 46
Walker 78, St. Helena 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ascension Catholic vs. St. Michael, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
