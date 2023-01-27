ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baton Rouge Catholic 59, University (Lab) 46

Carver 51, Frederick Douglass 35

Central Private 66, Pointe Coupee Catholic 53

Delhi 63, Summerfield 54

Dunham 49, Willow School 39

Family Christian Academy 52, Jehovah-Jireh 34

Hackberry 59, Singer 55

Jonesboro-Hodge 61, Saline 41

Kennedy 69, New Orleans Charter Science And Mathematics 26

LaSalle 59, Downsville 32

Madison Prep 57, Zachary 51

McDonogh #35 54, Abramson 49

New Iberia 60, Barbe 54

Port Allen 69, Doyle 55

South Plaquemines 61, Cohen 46

Walker 78, St. Helena 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ascension Catholic vs. St. Michael, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
630K+
Post
670M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy