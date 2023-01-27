ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire officials say propane tanks possibly to blame for Oakland truck fire

Tower camera footage of a truck fire in Oakland. KPIX

OAKLAND (CBS SF) -- Propane tanks might've started a fire that fully engulfed a truck in flames near an Oakland residence Thursday afternoon, according to Oakland fire officials.

At 4:12 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department tweeted that approximately 20 firefighters were fighting a truck on fire in the 900 block of 40th Avenue. Around nine minutes later, the department announced the fire was under control.

There were no reported injuries nor damage to any structures and incident commanders were assessing the possible role that nearby propane tanks may have played in the incident.

No further updates were available at the time of this report.

