How pay negotiations work in UK universities
On one level, there’s not a lot to say about the current pay dispute. Staff deserve to be paid more, university managers need their universities to be financially viable. The compromise will – as compromises tend to – be found somewhere in the middle of the two asks. Meanwhile the rhetoric from both sides will make this compromise look as far away as it possibly can be.
HESA Spring 2023: students and place
HESA student data is the gold standard for understanding the size and shape of the whole higher education sector. There’s more than enough in these releases to fill a lifetime of these articles – I’ve chosen here to plot a few of the newer and less-seen slices with a focus on place.
The messy world of tidy outcomes
Earlier this week my colleague Debbie McVitty wrote about the conflict between the tidy data requirements of the Office for Students and the messy, mixed-up world, that is universities with all of their strengths, weaknesses, and quirks. As she put it:. A high-handed response would scoff at this proposition [giving...
Students have plenty of hubris over finding the nubis
As stats go, this one is pretty remarkable - 45 per cent of male university students would feel confident labelling the nubis on a diagram of the female reproductive system. Congrats if you immediately clocked that “nubis” isn’t a real thing – I was too busy shaping hypothesis narratives to notice when I came across that stat on social media earlier.
