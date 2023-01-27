Read full article on original website
Renovation? Building & Remodeling Expo This Weekend in Billings
Hey Billings! This weekend, MetraPark is hosting the Building & Remodeling Expo. It's Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm, inside the Montana Pavilion. The expo gives you a chance to see the latest in building trends, and get ideas for your next big project. It also is a fantastic opportunity to discuss your ideas with local members of the Home Builders Association, along with the many exhibitors attending the event.
Put Some Heart Into It, Montana: Improve Your Health
The number one killer not only in Montana, but in the U.S. is cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cardiovascular disease is caused by narrowed arteries making it extremely difficult for your heart to pump blood. Genetic factors are a contribution to cardiovascular disease along with lack of exercise, eating too much red meat, sweet treats, stress, and lack of quality sleep and not drinking enough water.
Yellowstone County Won’t Strike! Agreement Reached in Billings
Late Friday afternoon, the Yellowstone County Employees Union came to an agreement with Yellowstone County, ratifying a fair contract. Ending in 2027, the Yellowstone County Employees Union bargaining unit employees will receive salary increases throughout the entire contract term. If Yellowstone County raises starting salaries to fill vacancies, existing employees below the new starting salary will be brought up to that new level.
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth
The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia
The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
Most Beautiful Boy, Butter Ball is a GEM! Take Him Home
Our favorite day of the work week is Wednesday because we get to shower a shelter pet from YVAS with love, cuddles, and compliments. Trust us- Butter Ball is the nicest dog we’ve ever met. And the cutest name too. Butter Ball came into YVAS (Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter)...
Hey Billings, If You Receive this Piece of Mail Don’t Fall for It
Whether it’s an email or an actual physical piece of mail, we must be looking carefully at all of it. A legit-looking piece of mail showed up at my house and I got excited because I thought the lienholder on my vehicle finally sent my title to Yellowstone County DMV... I thought it was my registration.
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
Another Billings Business Has Closed Its Doors For Good
It seems all too common right now, but last night I was notified that a local business I've featured before had closed its doors for good. That business is SubZero Ice Cream inside of Rimrock Mall, a unique shop that makes fresh and as healthy as possible Ice Cream in front of your eyes using Liquid Nitrogen.
Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings
We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
Two People Shot 15 Miles South of Billings Around 4:35 PM
Earlier today, around 4:35 PM, the Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting at the 9900 Block of Cormier Road. Cormier Road is a rural location, around 15 miles south of Billings nearby the Crow Indian Reservation. The map above will provide clarity on the location.
Exciting New ‘Street Food’ Restaurant Coming to Downtown Billings
An exciting new restaurant is coming to Downtown Billings and this dude who loves food can't wait to check it out. It's called Spitz (weird name, I know) and it's taking over the space at 313 N Broadway formerly occupied by Perch. The street-food-inspired franchise offers a blend of Mediterranean food, Greek food, and American classics.
Top 5 Foods From The ’90s That Billings Residents Have Forgotten
As a 90's kid, there are quite a few things that bring back memories. However, after stumbling upon a few TikToks highlighting items from the '90s that I had forgotten about... I wanted to share my Top 5 that you most likely forgot about too!. Top 5 Foods From The...
What Happened to All the Arcade Bars in Billings?
Sometimes you want to let your inner child out to play, and arcade games are a great way to go. I’ve noticed Billings doesn’t have a Dave and Busters, which I think would do well here. Who doesn’t love Pac-Man, or the basketball hoops? It’s some fun, friendly competition and we need more of this stuff here in Billings. But I hear violence ruins all the fun...
Legally Blonde – The Musical is Coming to Billings February 15 at ABT
Look, I'm a guy who doesn't traditionally enjoy musicals. My wife loves them. I've seen Mamma Mia, High School Musical, and Grease more times than I'd like to admit. Considering musicals aren't really my passion, I surprised myself when I said - out loud - that the upcoming Legally Blonde musical production at the Alberta Bair looks like so much fun.
