Hey Billings! This weekend, MetraPark is hosting the Building & Remodeling Expo. It's Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm, inside the Montana Pavilion. The expo gives you a chance to see the latest in building trends, and get ideas for your next big project. It also is a fantastic opportunity to discuss your ideas with local members of the Home Builders Association, along with the many exhibitors attending the event.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO