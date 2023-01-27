ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miles City, MT

103.7 The Hawk

Renovation? Building & Remodeling Expo This Weekend in Billings

Hey Billings! This weekend, MetraPark is hosting the Building & Remodeling Expo. It's Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 3 pm, inside the Montana Pavilion. The expo gives you a chance to see the latest in building trends, and get ideas for your next big project. It also is a fantastic opportunity to discuss your ideas with local members of the Home Builders Association, along with the many exhibitors attending the event.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Put Some Heart Into It, Montana: Improve Your Health

The number one killer not only in Montana, but in the U.S. is cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cardiovascular disease is caused by narrowed arteries making it extremely difficult for your heart to pump blood. Genetic factors are a contribution to cardiovascular disease along with lack of exercise, eating too much red meat, sweet treats, stress, and lack of quality sleep and not drinking enough water.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Yellowstone County Won’t Strike! Agreement Reached in Billings

Late Friday afternoon, the Yellowstone County Employees Union came to an agreement with Yellowstone County, ratifying a fair contract. Ending in 2027, the Yellowstone County Employees Union bargaining unit employees will receive salary increases throughout the entire contract term. If Yellowstone County raises starting salaries to fill vacancies, existing employees below the new starting salary will be brought up to that new level.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
103.7 The Hawk

The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year

Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Oops. Tourist Mistakenly Lands in Billings Instead of Australia

The headline of this story could almost be satire. But it's true. According to a recent post on one of the Billings community social media pages (and shared by a number of my friends), a tourist recently arrived at Billings Logan International Airport to a huge surprise. He had landed approximately 8,300 miles away from his intended destination.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Another Billings Business Has Closed Its Doors For Good

It seems all too common right now, but last night I was notified that a local business I've featured before had closed its doors for good. That business is SubZero Ice Cream inside of Rimrock Mall, a unique shop that makes fresh and as healthy as possible Ice Cream in front of your eyes using Liquid Nitrogen.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Three of the Cheapest Condos for Sale Right Now in Billings

We get it. Housing prices in Montana are sky-high. Not to beat a dead horse, but home prices in Montana are insane. Despite national headlines about home prices currently falling around the US, prices remain high around Big Sky Country. Some experts say there is potential for COVID boom cities like Austin, Phoenix, and San Jose to experience a housing bubble bust similar to 2008. I doubt we'll see any big crashes around Billings, but if you follow local trends prices do seem to be stabilizing a bit.
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

What Happened to All the Arcade Bars in Billings?

Sometimes you want to let your inner child out to play, and arcade games are a great way to go. I’ve noticed Billings doesn’t have a Dave and Busters, which I think would do well here. Who doesn’t love Pac-Man, or the basketball hoops? It’s some fun, friendly competition and we need more of this stuff here in Billings. But I hear violence ruins all the fun...
BILLINGS, MT
