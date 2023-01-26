ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gophers Back on the Road Wednesday Night at Rutgers

TV: BTN (Kevin Kugler - play by play, Len Elmore - color) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) 16th Meeting (9-6 all time) • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is on the road for the second-straight game when it travels to Rutgers Wednesday night. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, on Big Ten Network. It also marks the sixth game in 16 days for the Gophers, dating back to Jan. 16.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Week 1: Nektons of the Week Announced

University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck announced the team's first Nektons of the Week today. The Gophers just completed their first week of offseason workouts and Quinn Carroll (offensive), Kyler Baugh (defensive) and Chris Collins (newcomer) received the weekly honors. Carroll started all 13 games last season at right...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
'U' Downs Spartans 6-3, Picks Up Win No. 20

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey team got seven points from its top line in a 6-3 win over No. 15 Michigan State Saturday afternoon inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice during a three-point performance and Ryan Chesley picked up his first collegiate game-winning goal to secure the season-series sweep.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Sweeps UMD in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey team extended its win streak to 12 games with a 4-3 win over No. 6 Minnesota Duluth on Saturday afternoon at AMSOIL Arena. It was Minnesota (22-3-2) who found the back of the net first again after sophomore forward...
DULUTH, MN
Get to Know: Jack Ballard

There are 18 newcomers to the Minnesota Swimming and Diving programs for the 2022-23 season. In order to get to know them better, GopherSports.com is doing Q&As with each. Up next, Jack Ballard, a freshman from Fort Collins., who attended Fort Collins High School. He earned all-state honors in 2021 and was an All-American that year in the 200 free. Ballard swam for the Fort Collins Area Swim Team from 2013-22 and competed at sectionals and Junior Nationals in December of 2021. With his club team, he set program records nine times across five different events.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Falls 0-4 to Oklahoma in the First Round of the ITA Kick Off

Norman, Okla. – The University of Minnesota tennis program fell 0-4 to University of Oklahoma in the launch of the 2023 spring season at the ITA Kick Off event. The Golden Gophers traveled to Norman, Okla., with five student-athletes. The Maroon and Gold pairing of Anet Koskel and Lucy...
NORMAN, OK
Minnesota Drops 4-1 to Tulsa to Close Out the ITA Kick Off Weekend

Norman, Okla. – The University of Minnesota tennis team completed their ITA Kick Off expedition with a 4-1 loss to the University of Tulsa after five completed matches. The Maroon and Gold pairing Zoey Weil and Zeyneb Sarioglan secured the first point of the day with a 6-1 victory over Canes duo Laia Conde Monfort and Ana Naranjo Martinez. Gopher duo Anet Koskel and Lucy Lu conquered Maria Berlanga and Lily Hutchings in a tiebreaker win. The second Minnesota doubles match did not account for the overall score, as the first doubles victory claimed the point to close out the doubles bracket.
TULSA, OK

