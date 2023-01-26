ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Columbia Missourian

House committee debates eviction bill

JEFFERSON CITY — State Rep. Chris Brown, R-Kansas City, presented a bill Monday that would require counties and municipalities to receive state authorization to establish eviction moratoriums. The bill is his response to the loss of income that many landlords and investors experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, when...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy