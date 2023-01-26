Editor’s note: This was submitted as an open letter to Blaine Luetkemeyer. I’m not writing to you personally because I’ve given up on communicating with my 4th District representatives through the years for lack of attention to my letters. As your constituent, I implore you to allow for a raise in the debt limit. There is too much at stake. The impending shut-down of our government will be outrageously expensive. According to the Peterson Foundation, the last time the government refused to pay its debts, it “cost taxpayers nearly 4 billion dollars.” What does that say about your opposition to unnecessary spending?

