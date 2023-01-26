ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Trump in Even More Legal Hot Water After Lying to Judge

Former President Donald Trump appears to have lied in sworn court records, opening him up to severe sanctions by a New York judge who has already lost his patience and threatened to punish him before.Trump claimed he wasn’t the president of the Trump Organization during his four years at the White House, despite previously testifying that he was an “inactive president.” And he claimed that he didn’t have a financial stake in a partnership with the real estate company Vornado, even though he previously testified that he did.On Tuesday, the New York Attorney General’s Office asked Justice Arthur F. Engoron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Columbia Missourian

Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over

WASHINGTON — The National Prayer Breakfast, one of the most visible and long-standing events that bring religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive. The organizer and host for...
WASHINGTON STATE
Columbia Missourian

Government must be responsible, responsive enough to raise debt ceiling

Editor’s note: This was submitted as an open letter to Blaine Luetkemeyer. I’m not writing to you personally because I’ve given up on communicating with my 4th District representatives through the years for lack of attention to my letters. As your constituent, I implore you to allow for a raise in the debt limit. There is too much at stake. The impending shut-down of our government will be outrageously expensive. According to the Peterson Foundation, the last time the government refused to pay its debts, it “cost taxpayers nearly 4 billion dollars.” What does that say about your opposition to unnecessary spending?
Columbia Missourian

Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information on who it suspected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy