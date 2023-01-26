Read full article on original website
Related
A man bought a hoarder's house with all the contents in it for $10,000 but what he found inside was worth 40 times more
An antique shop owner made quite an investment when he snatched up a home belonging to a hoarder for just $10,000. He would also get to own all the contents inside the house. Alex Archbold, an antique dealer from Canada purchased a house that belonged to a late piano teacher, Bette- Jean Rac who passed away in December 2020.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Give the Gift of a Base Camp Treats Experience this Valentine's Day
This Valentine's Day — how about giving the gift of a new EXPERIENCE?. Base Camp Treats is making it so easy with their Strawberry Slopes. They are freeze dried strawberries drizzled with white and dark chocolate. You'll also want to get some freeze dried marshmallows from Base Camp Treats...
Comments / 0